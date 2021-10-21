Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Sept. 16
- James A. Smith and Heather Nicole Smith to James A. Smith and Heather Nicole Smith, 70 feet, lot 47, section E, 34 Glen Oak Drive, no money transferred.
- B&S Rentals of Danville to Melvin L. Walton and Melissa Haley Walton, lot 45, section A, 137 Fairmont Circle, $320,000.
- Nester Holdings to Jerome Scaler, parcel one: 73.57 feet, lot 10; parcel two: 0.19 feet, 385 Cedarbrook Drive, $156,000.
- Regina Kaye Eanes Vass and Ravanell Eanes Coyle to John E. Coyle and Ravanell Eanes Coyle, 70 feet, lot 18, section H, 204 Park Circle, $29,000.
- VTVS Holdings to Barbara R. Hudson, 60 feet, lot nine, section K, 625 Westview Drive, $159,000.
- Janet J. Holley and Laura L. Lewis to Jimmie L. Myers and Vera D. Myers, 70 feet, lot 23, section N, 98 Hylton Ave., $31,000.
- Jonathan Alderson and Laura Alderson to William Thomas Rogers Sr. and Kenneth W. Schultz, 60 feet, lot 21, 304 Meadowbrook Drive, $39,750.
Recorded Sept. 17
- Edward Ray Crane and Linda S. Crane to Jason Lee Beavers and Lydia Leigh Beavers, 52.50 feet, lot three, section four, 311 Robertson Ave., $140,000.
- Genna Dickinson to Sharon D. Yates, 65 feet, lot 48, section A, 213 Brentwood Drive, $131,000.
- Timothy R. Hairston to William R. Breedlove and Sandra D. Breedlove, lot 5, section one, 435 River Oak Drive, $165,000.
Recorded Sept. 20
- Johnathan D. Wallace to CCC Realty, lot one, section J. Woodrow Drive and 244 Lansbury Drive, $106,500.
- Rebecca N. Johnson and Veronica L. Johnson to Muhammad Farroq, 0.874 acre, lot 38, section H, $490,000.
- P&D Properties to William A. Hopkins Sr., 75 feet, lots 15-17, 100 Hayes Court, $55,000.
Recorded Sept. 21
- Marc D. Foster and Theresa A. Foster to Vickie M. Rittmon, 96 feet, lots 78-81, 32 Holcombe St., $185,000.
- Michael A. Wright and Nicole Shanise Linder, 70 feet, lot seven, section A, 320 Haynsworth Drive, $150,000.
- Samuel G. Cox and Elizabeth R. Cox to Nestor Holdings, 80 feet, lot three, section D, 333 Bell Drive, $110,000.
- Ira C. Powell Jr. to Marok A. Draper and Kimberly M. Draper, lot 11, Vandola Road, $4,500.
- Jeffrey Dean Pruitt and Larry Wayne Pruitt Jr. to Nestor Holdings, 100 feet, lots 45-48, 752 Mountain View Drive, $22,500.
Recorded Sept. 22
- Ruben Jeffries and Valorie J. Jeffries to Alqurion Jefferies, 44 feet, lot three, North Main Street, $1,200.
- Quintin A. Govans to Ivie Odell Dawkins, 744 Southampton Ave., no money transferred.
- Robin Payne Taylor to Latosha C. Traynham, 341 Wrenn Drive, $159,900.
- U.S. Bank National Association to The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, partial lot 13, 141 Westmoreland Court, $10.
- Dan River Properties to Abdelhamid Osman, parcel one: lot five; parcel two: 38.5 feet, partial lots 6-7, 507 Locust Lane, $40,000.
- Christopher J. Degraw and Brandy B. Degraw to Martinsville Homes Buyers, 95.22 feet, lots 11 and 12, 404 Southampton Ave., $30,000.
- Troy Evans to I85 Investment Group, parcel one: 50 feet lot 10, 1133 Stokes St., parcel two: lot 16 and partial lot 18, Flint Street, $23,500.
Recorded Sept. 23
- Canaan LKM and Co. to Jose M. Zavala Umana, 124.67 feet, lot three, 403 Gilbert St., $132,000.
- Barry J. Shields and Rose M. Shields to Lindsey Sigmon, 50 feet, 830 Stokes St., $22,900.
- Terrell L. Carter to MJM Capital, 60 feet, lot 18, 211 Walnut St., $35,000.
- Pin Oak Properties to MJM Capital, lot one-A, 119 Eastwood Drive and Kent Street, $42,000.
- Pin Oak Properties to MJM Capital, 0.16 acre, 112 Kent St., $62,000.
- Richard Michael Owen to Equity Builders and Investments, parcel one: 101.95 feet, lot C; parcel two 102 feet, lot D, Arlington Road, $8,000.
- Sophia Mlo to Son Nguyen, 80 feet, lot three, section A,127 Woodberry Ave., $140,000.
- Travis E. Reynolds to Debra L. Motley-Dees, 95.50 feet, lot one, 119 Rosedale Court, $89,000.
- Valerie Bean-Booth to Kenneth Ross, Unit three D, Burton Condo, 522 Bridge St., 3D, $175,900.
- Stephen Troy to Saba Holdings Group, 120 feet, lot eight A, section I, 152 Blair Place, $5,000.
- Saba Holding Group to Curtis Investment Holdings, 120 feet, lot eight A, section I, 152 Blair Place, $38,000.
- Patsy Jo Labiosa, Barbara A. Ragsdale, James E. Strange, Michael K. Strange and L.T. Strange Jr. to Scott Owen, lot three, 3976 Westover Drive, $1,000.
- William Walden to Torrance Walden, 50 feet, lots 53-54, 134 North Ave., no money transferred.
- Charles Thomas Ferguson Jr. and Marcey Hobgood Ferguson to Sarah Ferguson Pressley and Michael W. Pressley, ½ interest 187.54 feet, parcel eight A, 428 Williamson Road, no money transferred.
Recorded Sept. 24
- JWM Investments to Fouts, parcel one: 42.15 feet, lots 476 and 47H, Lanier Ave; parcel two: lots 23 and 24, section L, 37 Milton Ave., $47,500.
- Suzanne Woicikowfski and Mitchell Woicikowfski to Michael Takes Jr., 250 feet, lots 65-69, 136 Lynch St., $8,000.
- Stephanie D. O’Brien to Zanj Properties, lots 44-45, 245 Parkland Drive, $65.000.
- Thomas M. Dalton and Marcia C. Dalton to JEH3, lot five, section D, 111 Huntington Place, $55,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Sept. 16
- Annette K. Atkinson to Chancellor Davis Turner, 1.23 acres, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
- NBS Real Estate to Solange Martinez, tract three A, 4.771 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $182,000.
- William D. Foster to James Lloyd Williams II, lot two, 0.705 acre, Pittsylvania County, $8,000.
- James Allen Smith, Heather Nicole Smith and Shirley M. Lollis to James Allen Smith, Heather Nicole Smith and Shirley M. Lollis, lot 43, 0.71 acre, Corn Tassell Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Thomas J. White to Tiffany Y. Lamb, lot 52A, 0.860 acre, State Route 1188, Pittsylvania County, $299,900.
Recorded Sept. 17
- Deborah Lynn Collins Ferguson to NBS Real Estate, parcel, Gretna District, $72,500.
- Luther Vernon Moon to Glen L. Lokey III and Kimberly J. Lokey, lots 34 and 35, Center Street, Town of Gretna, $64,000.
- Terry Lumpkin and Michelle R. Lumpkin to Clarence Lester Wooldridge and Patricia Reynolds Wooldridge, lots 18 thru 21, section A, Callands-Gretna District, $50,000.
- Marshall W. Bowling and Andrea G. Bowling to Cherilyn A. Lukas, parcel C-one, 2.00 acres, Staunton River District, $215,000.
- William R. Reavis and Yvonne W. Reavis to Richard A. Reavis, tract one and two, 2.0 acres, Milton Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- William R. Reavis and Yvonne W. Reavis to Richard A. Reavis, lot one A, State Road 62, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Dustin Clayton Webb and Dawn Kingery to Glynn Allen Brookman and Connie L. Brookman, lot three, 1.000 acre, Pittsylvania County, $4,000.
- JoAnn T. Oxendine to Joseph T. Harrelson and Priscilla J. Harrelson, lot A-two-two, 0.516 acre, off State Road 711, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Everett I. Cook and Taylor D. Cook to Dyllan R. Herring and Brandi B. Bell, new lot, 0.777 acre, Staunton River District, $137,500.
- Grover Franklin Overby and Heather Marie Masters to Richard W. Bell and Lori B. Bell, lot 15, 5.408 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $30,000.
- Donald A. Hardison II to Paul Andy Demont and Patricia R. Demont, lot two, State Road 729, $169,000.
- Jason E. Hall and Karti H. Hall to Travis Fuller, lot nine, section one, 1.066 acres, Pittsylvania County, $32,000.
- Alonza A. Holder Sr. and Betty D. Holder to Donna H. Gibson, lots two A and three, State Route 869, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Joshua Bolling to Isaac Walker, lot 19A, 0.924 acre, Route 58, Tunstall District, $114,500.
Recorded Sept. 20
- Ted Keith Rice and Frances Simmons Rice to Maria T. Aguilera, tract four, 5.20 acres, Dan River District, $188,500.
- Tracey W. Moser to William C. Thornton and Kathy G. Thornton, lot two A, 10.682 acres, Pittsylvania County, $215,000.
- Michael D. Blackstock to Jamine Mosley and Tiffani Mosley, lot one, State Road 531, Staunton River District, $176,000.
- Ronda T. Cousins, Garry R. Tatum and Steven W. Tatum to Lorina Elizabeth Cousins and Justin Ward Cousins, parcel F, 0.486 acre, State Route 954, Tunstall District, $121,000.
- William R. Knick to Daniel Vance Vosberg, lot B two, 9.071 acre, State Road 742, Pittsylvania County, $55,000.
- Leonard D. Meeks and Luanne Meeks to Christopher E. Toufas and Jennifer M. Toufas, 6.031 acres, Maybook Avenue, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
- Lacy Edward Simpson Jr. and Velma B. Simpson to Carrie Mae Neal, various parcels, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Michael L. Hughes and R. Dave Hughes to Madison Brooke Sexton and Kevin Sexton, tract B three, 2.0 acres, Tunstall District, $97,500.
- Inheritance Homes to Linda A. Wood, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
Recorded Sept. 21
- William Carl Dawson II to Christina Marie Hanks, 1.06 acres, State Road 612, Tunstall District, $162,500.
- Thomas L. Fowler II (Thomas Langston Fowler II) and Jeanne D. Fowler (Jeanne Daniel Fowler) to Eanes Enterprise, lot nine, block B, E T Swanson Subdivision and 0.18 acre, Pittsylvania County, $129,000.
- Patrick K. Ferrer to Paul C. Ellsworth, lot 31, 11.82 acres, Pittsylvania County, $66,990.
- Patrick K. Ferrer and Colleen A. Ferrer (Colleen A. Dore) to Paul C. Ellsworth, 0.89 acre and parcel A, 0.90 acre and parcel B, 1.02 acres, Pittsylvania County, $254,010.
- Kathryn Moore (Kathryn S. Moore) to Sarah Wynona McNeal, Vivian Lynn McNeal and Michael Lynn McNeal Sr., partial lots 121, 126, 127, 128 and 129, Dan River District, $160,000.
- Frank H. Hunt Jr. and Susan F. Hunt to Robert A. Monson and Sharon A. Monson, lot two A, two B and two C, Pittsylvania County, $450,000.