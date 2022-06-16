 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real Estate Transfers

Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville

Recorded May 24

  • Cordell Ray Fallen and Marshalla A. Fallen to Marshalla A. Fallen, 60 feet, lot eight, 436 Arnett Blvd., no money transferred.
  • Sollertis Enterprises to John Edward Cosby Jr. and Latisha Ann Cosby, lot four, section D, 2285 Robin Hood Drive, $156,800.

Recorded May 25

  • Nancy Womack to Tammy Henderson, 50 feet, lots 14-15, 1204 Lamar St., $19,900.
  • John B. Updike to Birnam Wood of Danville, 1/6 interest, $70,000.
  • City of Danville and Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity, 503 Hughes St. and Sydnor Street, $74,600.
  • Robert W. Murphy Sr. to Albert K. Rawley Jr. and Debra C. Rawley, lot 207, 207 Salisbury Circle, $306,500.
  • Jerry L. Parker and Bernice N. Parker to Redwood Properties, 94.71 feet, lot 27, partial lot 26, 127 Alpine Drive, $50,000.
  • Elkins West Main to John A. Foote and Tammy S. Foote, 70 feet, lot five, section one, 243 Withers Road, $140,000.

Recorded May 26

  • Carolyn F. Hegnauer to Kelly W. Harris, 75 feet, 508 South Woodberry Ave., $180,000.
  • Jean McIntosh to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 830 Pine St., $16,800.
  • Cheryl Christine Lea to Nicholes O’Brien Brown, lots 25-26, 206 Piney Road, no money transferred.
  • Richard Henry Wrenn to Keith L. Owens and Yolanda K. Owens, 70 feet, lot 21, section P, 1114 Kemper Road, $100,000.
  • Kevin L. Wilson to Wilson’s Property Solutions, lot two, section L, 110 Birchwood Road and Audubon Drive, no money transferred.
  • Robert E. Broughton Jr. and Judy C. Broughton to Marcus Ferguson and Brenda Ferguson, 102.89 feet, lot 11, section C, 340 Updike Place, $450,000.

Recorded May 27

  • D&M Enterprises to Cheyene Carter, 43 feet, lot 74, 698 Stokes St., $20,000.
  • Clarence J. Coleman to Clarence J. Coleman, parcel one, 99.53 feet, lot one, section one, 226 North Davis Drive, no money transferred.
  • Numen Properties to Cloud Properties, 0.443 acre. 691 West Main St., $200,000.
  • Maria McCain to Lakeyvia Denise Coles, 65 feet, lot 11, 234 Kings Court, $93,000.

Recorded May 31

  • James Calvert Corpening to Brian Hall Homes, 50 feet, lots 129-130, 115 Howeland Circle, $55,000.

Recorded June 1

  • Barbara H. Hill to MJRW Incorporated, 52 feet, lot 13, section A, 254 Manor Place, $80,000.
  • Kecia Patterson to Antoine L. McCracken, 50 feet, lot 30, 156 Mabin St., $95,000.
  • Michael Anthony Evans and Rebecca Evans to Epiphany Estates, 48 feet, lot 45, 141 Marshall Terrace, no money transferred.
  • Keith Reese, Gary Briden, James Harris and Jesse Holley, trustees of First Independent Methodist Church to Equity Builders and Investment Partners, 45 feet, lot nine, section K, 150 Mulberry Road, $78,000.
  • Tami Purgason Ricketts (Tami Elaine Purgason) to Averett C. Thompson, lot nine, section M, 331 Turpin St., $175,000.
  • Royger C. Robertson and Vicki A. Robertson T. Sheryl Leigh Robertson, 93.63 feet, lot 17, section A, 414 Rosemary Lane, no money transferred.
  • Raymond Alan Larson and Kami G. Larson to Todd C. Clarkson and Marah C. Clarkson, 139 feet, lot 20, 123 Blackwell Drive, $635,000.
  • Howard B. Gwynn Jr. and Carolyn Gwynn Hearp to Brother T. Properties, 139 Old Greensboro Road, no money transferred.
  • Mary Massie Barnes to Block One Properties, 415 & 421 Jefferson St., $100,000.

Recorded June 2

  • Kreisha K. Williams to Deborah Bush and William Lowe, 45 feet, 820 Stokes St., $18,000.
  • John E. Wilson and Doretha Wilson to Generation Investment, lot A, 211, Victoria St., $43,000.
  • Elizabeth Barksdale Jones (Estate) to David Lee Ellington Jr., lot 31, section H, 185 Graymont Place, $85,000.
  • Lemma C. Blackstock to Cherish Hoover, 60 feet, lot 13, section E, 134 Millerton Road, $201,900.
  • Zachary P. Hairston and Felicia T. Hairston to James A. Goldie and Najamah Christine Goldie, partial lot 13, section D, 56 Old Farm Road, $575,000.

Recorded June 3

  • Berkley L. Richardson Jr. and Janice Richardson to Brian Richardson and Jade Richardson, parcel one, lot three,, block two, 1716 North Main St., no money transferred.
  • Joyce Ann Scearce Shackelford to Shannon D. Moran and Kristin F. Moran, lot 12, 102 Naples St., $179,000.
  • Eric D. Dotterer and Lyndsey G. Dotterer to Richard I. Jones and Margaret Jones, 107.31 feet, lot seven, 279 Oak Creek Drive, $35,000.
