Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Feb. 11
- Clark T. Winstead and Karen D. Winstead to Michael S. Bolynn, 50 feet, lot 19, 2145 Spencer St., $42,500.
- Benton Crews Properties to Old Oak Properties, lot B, 823 Industrial Ave., $325,000.
- Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell to Walter Wimbush, 205.79 feet, lot 28, section A, 121 Chatham Court, $161,000.
- Teresa A. Craig and Trevor L. Craig to 2JD, 50 feet, lots 13 & 15, block two, 151 & 153 Virginia Ave., $125,000.
- Ricky Lane Wilson to Robert Allen Easley III, 1323 Pumpkin Creek Lane, $66,300.
- David Allen Perkins and Daryl K. Perkins to Torrance Walden, lot 15 A, section T, Springfield Road, $10,012.
- Debra Kaye Perkins and Daryl K. Perkins to Ibrahim I. Amayra, 100 feet, lots 29 & 30, 532 Ingram St., $42,000.
Recorded Feb. 14
- I85 Investment Group to Dream Walker Investments, lot 16 and partial lot 18, block two, 129 Flint St., $35,000.
- EPI Rentals to Renew Investments, 606 Worsham St., $23,750.
- James S. Smith Jr. and Patricia D. Smith to Sharon V. Rodgers, 80 feet, lot 10, section D, 109 Summit Road, $172,000.
- Gayle Powell Anthony and Darra Neander Anthony to Patricia J. Brown and Nancy Brown Scism, 1/3 interest, lot 28, section I, 225 Starmont Blvd., no money transferred.
- Starlette Rae Reed and Kawania Hazette Reed to J-Ray Investments, lot 23 K, section B, 443 Conifer Drive, $175,000.
- Furbo Investments to Jonathan Sharolli, lot 34, Camp Street, $6,500.
Recorded Feb. 15
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Stephen Early Ramsey, lot one, 937 & 939 Green St., $1.
- Baron Carter to FE3 Motivater, Ferrell Edmunds Jr. and Ferrell Edmunds III (Ferrell Trey Edmunds III), Unit 326, Building four, Phase II, Cabin Creek Condo, 326 Seminole Trail, $43,500.
- George H. Lovelace to Danville Neighborhood Development Corp., parcel one: 1.50 feet, lot 23, 120 Kemper Road, $80,000.
Recorded Feb. 16
- Herman Michael Parker, Robert Parker Keesee, Peyton Clay Keesee and Robert Peyton Keesee to Samuel Ayamba, lot two, 217 Lady Astor Place, $175,000.
- Rachel Chandler Hunsicker (Rachel Chandler) to Darryll Collier, lot one, Melbourne Circle, $7,000.
- Claire Lamborne to Beronica D. Barley, 65 feet, lot 15, section V, 812 Westview Drive, $133,250.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Felicia Angus, 68.85 feet, lot E, 819 Pine St., $20,000.
- Jeffrey Lynn Oakes to Dream Walker Investments, lot one, 105 Palms St., $21,000.
- Jeffrey Lynn Oakes, Dianna Maria Johnson and Kenneth Wayne Oakes to Jeffrey Oakes, lot one, 105 Palms St., no money transferred.
- Raymond Allen Wilborne to Misael Tover Rubio and Eva Maria Gonzalez Rodriguez, Unit 833-A, Building 27, Cabin Lake Condo, 833 Springfield Road, A, $36,000.
- Tony Williams to Tammy Williams, ½ interest, 100 feet, lot 5-8, 671 Holland Road, $28,400.
- Tammy Williams to Tammy Williams and Arnold T. Wilkerson, 100 feet, lots 5-8, 671 Holland Road, no money transferred.
- SMMU to Fit Home Buyers, 50 feet, 238 W. James St., $12,000.
- SMMU to Valdivia Holdings, lot B, 306 Overby St., $22,000.
- Pam Jefferson (Pam Howerton) and Kapriesha S. Thompson to Armando Mata, 45 feet, lot one, 433 Gay St., $35,000.
Recorded Feb. 17
- Laura Lee Meadows and Randall Lynn Meadows to Christopher Antonio Wilson Sr. and Jennifer Yvonne Wilson, 70 feet, lot 17, 1510 Washington St., no money transferred.
- Kenneth A. Broadnax Jr. and Lauren O. Broadnax to Robert L. Chenery and Janis J. Chenery, Unit 921-D, Building 29, Phase VIII, Cabin Creek, 921 Springfield Road, D, $20,000.
- Thomas G. Fountain and Elizabeth Davis Fountain to Thomas G. Fountain and Elizabeth Davis Fountain, parcel one: lot 10, section K; parcel two: partial lot nine, 109 Banister Court, no money transferred.
- Larenza Wilson (Larenzo Wilson) to Nguyen Properties, 70 feet, lot 65 A, 1502 Glenn St., $34,000.
- Diane R. Neal to Diane R. Neal and Randolph V. Neal, lot seven, block seven, 150 Virginia Ave., no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 18
- Rebecca Lynn Dinkle to Manual Glass and Yvonne Glass, 50 feet, lot seven, block six, 825 Cole St., $13,600.
- Benjamin Franklin Moomaw and Kay Porter Moomaw to Irvington Stays, 50 feet, lot one, block one, 200 Robertson Ave., no money transferred.
- Larry Steven Adkins and Patricia A. Adkins to Park One Investments, 70 feet, lot seven, section T, 65 Fairfield Ave., $79,000.
- Patricia A. Kight and James Hunter Kight to James Hunter Kight, 50 feet, lot 176, 230 Cleveland St., no money transferred.
- Amelia G. Spady to Sea Investments, 60 feet, lot 29, section H, 854 Glendale Ave., $65,000.
- Dennis T. Jones and Sharon G. Jones to J-Ray Investments, 80 feet, lot 10, section D, 250 Crestwood Drive, $60,000.
- Robin Dove Crews (Robin A Dove) to Darrel J. Williams Sr. and Karen E. Eady-Williams, 806 Main St., $355,000.
- Faye Jones-Thompson to Grand Marwil Real Estate, Unit 215-F, Building 10, Phase Three, Cabin Creek Condo, 215 Seminole Trail, $40,000.
- Cheryl L. Wood to TRT Rentals, Unit 335, Building 17, Phase V, Cabin Creek Condo, 335 Seminole Trail, $36,000.
- Bret L. Jones to Christopher Michael Justice and Jennifer Lynn Farmer, lot 10 A, section Q, 129 Shannon Drive, $210,000.
- River City Property to Da’Yontiez Connor and Maya Connor, 0.325 acre, lot one A, 336 Locust Lane, $85,000.
- Mark Miller and Karen A. Miller to Daniel Hunsicker, 50 feet, lot B, 527 Skyline Ave., $105,000.
- Duncan Rentals to Janise Alice Ware, 60 feet, lot one, 526 Third Ave., $75,500.
- James Ray Martin and Lorene East Martin to Michael Harrison, 48 feet, lot 35, 129 Harris Place, $30,000.
- Walter D. Graham III to K&K Capital Investments, Unit 921-C, Building 29, Phase VIII, Cabin Creek, 021 Springfield Road C, $33,000.
- Lorenza Wilson and Pamela Wilson to Charles Steven Holley, Park Street, no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Feb. 11
- Barry Kevin Yarbrough to Adrienne Michelle Oakes, lot five, section A, Sonshine Farm, Pittsylvania County, $162,300.
- Jacob William Stephens and Monica Stephens to Monica Stephens, lot one, section L, Olde Hunting Trail, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Barney W. Seagle to Karen Jean Olidge and Eric Olidge, lot 19, Tollier Place, Pittsylvania County, part Danville City, $127,900.
- Elizabeth D. Dorton to Lofton Leasing, various parcels, Westover District, part in Henry County, $236,500.
- Elizabeth Griffith Carter to Darrell Wyatt, lot one A, 0.603 acre, State Road 844, Pittsylvania County, $67,500.
- Christopher C. Ford and Kirby C. Ford to Rachel Baines Rimel and James Todd Rime, lot 20, section X, 0.662 acre, State Road 1802, Pittsylvania County, $193,000.
- Virginia M. Glass (Virginia G. Womack), Virginia Miller Glass and Delphine C. Terry to Brenda M. Williams and Carol Deshais, parcel, State Road 679, Pittsylvania County, $50,000.
- Marvin L. Smallwood and Angela P. Smallwood to Marvin L. Smallwood, lot seven, State Road 1276, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Marvin L. Smallwood to Cody Austin Carter and Crystal Mae Carter, lot seven, State Road 1276, Tunstall District, $150,000.
- Curtis W. Arthur Sr. to Michael D. Blackstock, lot E and 0.51 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $400,000.
- Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority to Tyson Farms Incorporated, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- James R. Carter and Catherine C. Carter to James R. Carter and Catherine C. Carter, lot 10, section N, Powhatan Drive, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 14
- Daniel E. Quintana to Benjamin A. Quintana, lots 85 & 86, Highway 360, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Daniel E. Quintana to Benjamin A. Quintana, lots 142 & 143, Oak Street, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Melissa A. Carey to Melissa A. Carey and Jonathan A. Gulley, tract six, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Wanda T. Greene to Edward Michael Greene and Monica Lewis Greene, lot three, 1.03 acres, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Dwight A. Stophel, Romona Stophel Buckner (Mary Harris Soyars), Kimberly Ann Bennett, Janet Harris Soyars, (Janet K. Harris) and Charles E. Stophel to Dwight A. Stophel, 10.3385 acres and 8.51 acres, State Road 621, Westover District, $10.
- Robert Rexford Bruce and Gloria Cash Bruce to Robert Rexford Bruce, 12.355 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Earl C. Sheridan III (Earl C. Sheridan) and Lee Anne Sheridan to Mary Darlene Westbrook and Kimberly L. Sturkie, lot three A, section A, State Road 1550, $187,000.
Recorded Feb. 15
- Johnnie McCaslin (John S. McCaslin) to Daniel Bazquez and June Vazquez, tract one, 12.39 acres, State Road 729, Pittsylvania County, $80,000.
- Robert O. Blair to Blake W. Crouch and Christina M. Crouch, parcel B, 6.698 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $16,000.
- Dwight E. Jefferson and Deborah S. Jefferson to L&G Support Services, 1.610 acres, Town of Gretna, $15,000.
- Steven A. Martin to Michael Camden Mollohan, lot 35, 0.90 acre, lot 36, 0.77 acre, Pittsylvania County, $12,000.
- Clark A. Hodges Jr. and Kay Hodges to Abraham Betts and Jo Juanita Betts, State Route 656, lots 11 and 12, Pittsylvania County, $4,500.
- Mary I. Moses-Hicks (Mary Elizabeth I. Moses) to Mabel I. Doss, parcel A & B, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Mabel I. Doss to Angela Doss Kirby, 20.6 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Mabel I. Doss to Bobby Dean Doss Jr. and Janet M. Doss, 4.04 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Ryland N. Yeatts and Bertha B. Yeatts to Jessica Neal Cox, tracts two & three, State Route 680, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Ryland N. Yeatts and Bertha B. Yeatts to Jessica Neal Cox, 2/3 acre and ADJ parcel, State Highway832, Blairs District, no money transferred.
- Ryland N. Yeatts and Bertha B. Yeatts to Jessica Neal Cox, 3.00 acres, State Road 832, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 16
- Rodney A. Jefferson and Angela L. Jefferson to Callands Farms, 41.5 acres, Highway 157, Pittsylvania County, $65,072.08.
- Angela L. Jefferson to Pearl’s Farms, tract C, 16.29 acres, State Road 644, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, $12,771.50.
- Rodney A. Jefferson to Pearl’s Farms, tract C, 16.29 acres, State Road 644, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, $12,771.50.
- Fannie E. Martin (Fannie Edwards Martin) and Corey D. Edwards to Todd Scott, 75.915 acres, State Road 765, Callands-Gretna District, $47,000.
- Ben J. Davenport Jr. and Elizabeth N. Davenport to WB Investments Incorporated, one acre, State Road 57, Chatham District, no money transferred.
- Dudley Edward Motley to Ella Motley Brusso and Fred R. Brusso Jr. and Ella M. Brusso, new tract A and B, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Dudley Edward Motley, Fred R. Brusso Jr. and Ella Grace Motley Brusso to Dudley Edward Motley, 1.012 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Marvin Thomas Collie Sr. and Joyce G. Collie to Joshua Thomas Koger, new parcel A, 1.848 acres, Dan River District, $53,190.
- Curtis C. Keesee Jr. to Curtis C. Keesee Jr. and Anita Sharon Keesee, lot one, 0.45 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 17
- United States of America, acting by and through the Rural Housing Service, The United States Department of Agriculture to Alicia Cobielles, lot one, 0.322 acre, State Road 1428, Pittsylvania County, $34,500.
- Adrian L. Bendheim IV and Kelley M. Bendheim to Michael L. Murray and Kimberly Murray, 0.685 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Dwight E. Jefferson to Jane Osborne Keatts, lots B one, B two, A one and A two, Staunton River District, $15,000.
- W. David Lester and Robin L. Lester to Lester Rental Properties, 0.278 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Norma Hearp to Rodney Hearp, lot four B, 2.49 acres, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Angela Hope Pace to Donnell Allen and Etta Allen, lot 61, Venus Court, Westfork Park Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $123,000.
- Warren Scott Rickman and Michele Nicklow-Rickman to TRT Rentals, lot 20, U.S. Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, $169,000.
- William Maynard Gregory to Green Genie Incorporated, 91.1 acres, Blairs District, $150,000.
- Charlotte Lumpkin Dunn to Chad Grayson Smith and Denise Hope Smith, 10.947 acres, Pittsylvania Co0unty, $130,000.
- Cynthia W. Ward to Zachard Daniels, lots 35 thru 39, Staunton River District, $134,000.
- Edgar H. Dietrich and Margaret B. Dietrich to Worlds Away Farm, partial tract one, Route 611, Franklin County & Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Richard E. Donnelly and Diane P. Donnelly to Jason Lopez and Laura Mondro, lot two, Phase one, Eagle Pointe Shares, Callands-Gretna District, $800,000.
- Patricia A. Reed to Sean Wall, lot one, Sanctuary Bay, Callands-Gretna District, $120,000.
- Beth Boles to Kristen Javon Toliver, lot eight, 1.08 acres, Pittsylvania County, $155,000.
- Marie A. Walker to Teresa K. Thomas and Edgar L. Thomas, lot 76, Callands-Gretna District, $438,000.
- Katherine Dorsey Dickerson and Louise Inge to Jonathan K. Mize and Shannon C. Mize, two acres, State Route 703 and 867, Pittsylvania County, $49,000.
- Richard Stephen Davis to Meagan J. Harris, lot six, section A, State Road 1576, Pittsylvania County, $183,500.
- Joseph E. Danko and Eileen M. Danko to Webco Properties, rectangular lot, State Road 800, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.
- Belly Lee Motley Jr. and Kimberly S. Motley to Belly Lee Motley Jr., 1.05 acres, State Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.