Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Aug. 14
Willie H. Hightower and Jocasta Brown to Brandi D. Walton, 71 feet, lot 122, 331 Lincoln St., $78,000.
Aug. 17
Rhonda K. Brown to NRZ Reo XVIII, 46 feet, lot 15, 413 Southampton Ave., $15,000.
Aug. 18
Prettyben Rakesh Govindji (Prettyben R. Govindji) and Sapna Amrat Uka (Sapna A. Uka and Sapna Amratbhai Uka) to Quincy M. Crawley, 80 feet, lot 12, section E, 268 Quail Drive, $162,700.
Marie Y. Nales and Mark C. Nales Sr. to Jennifer Vernon, lot 14, section eight, 415 Dogwood Drive, $145,000.
Khaled M. Hemdan and Amal M. Elrefaay to Khaled M. Hemdan and Amal M. Elrefaay, lot one A, 141 Stratford Place, no money transferred.
Thelma Parker Hines and Deborah Hines Ankofski to Keeter Investments, 60 feet, lot 20, section E, 421 Lansbury Drive, $40,000.
Virginia Bank and Trust Company to Gus Walker Dyer III, 110 feet, lot 23, section B, Dover Place, $3,000.
Fred R. Motley and Virginia Motley to Bo Marcus Motley and Monica Motley, lot two, Knollwood St., no money transferred.
Limborgh II to Lowder Management, 19.440 acres, tract B-one A, 2117 Halifax Road, $1,625,000.
Aug. 19
Elvin Thomas Worley Jr. and Gloria Jean Worley to Seven Oakes Investments, 64.89 feet, 353 Norwood Drive, $10,000.
Anne Houghton Moore and William Lee Moore Jr. to Natalie Kristine Flemming, 50 feet, lot 15, 142 Sutherlin Ave., $128,000.
James Robert Hunt Jr., Carl Andrew Hunt, Gayle Hunt Breakley, Kenneth Daryl Hunt and Ronald Stephen Hunt to James R. Hunt, Mildred A. Hunt, James Robert Hunt Jr., Carl Andrew Hunt, Gayle Hunt Breakley, Kenneth Daryl Hunt and Ronald Stephen Hunt, lot three, State Road 729, 196 Kentuck Road, no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Aug. 12
J.D. Compton to Southside Concrete Supply, tract L one and L two, Pittsylvania County, $425,000.
HGP Madison Acres to James Bradshaw and Christine Bradshaw, five acres and parcel, Tunstall District, $159,900.
Lakeshore Pointe at Smith Mountain Lake to Robert M. Cooper Jr. and Inglat J. Cooper, 20 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $368,000.
Verene Monte Clinedinst to Erica Renee Glass, parcel one, two and three, Pittsylvania County, $161,500.
Aug. 13
Hazel Peek Tate to Bryan Neal Tate and Angela Shively Tate, 3.125 acres, State Route 711, Dan River District, no money transferred.
Meadeside to Victor M. Betancourt Diaz and Miriam Y. Flores Hernandez, lot three, 4.001 acres, Blairs District, $27,000.
Meadeside to Marilyn Darlene McCoy, lot 22, 3.149 acres, Blairs District, $25,000.
Meadeside to Kell L. Stone, lot 19, 8.206 acres, $35,000.
Meadside to Boni L. Weller-Ogburn, lot six, 8.002 acres, Blairs District, $60,000.
David L. Helton and Donna F. Helton to River Run Investments, lot 10, section A, Benjamin Court, Pittsylvania County, $44,800.
John W. Richardson and Ruth M. Richardson to Ardonas Gilbert, lot one, Parker Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
JAMC Enterprises to Brittany Michelle Sain and William Dalton Ford, lots one thru eight, State Road 870, Pittsylvania County, $89,200.
Audrey A. Parker to Nonie Parker-Gunn, Rona Parker-Davis and Leon R. Parker II, lot 17, State Road 910, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Barrett Enterprises to Norris-Chatham Funeral Services, four parcels, various acres, Town of Chatham, $437,000.
Garry H. Debord and Joy D. Debord to Douglas Wayne Dix and Marcel Nicole Foust Dix, tract J, 5.504 acres, Ponderosa Lane, Pittsylvania County, $50,000.
Aug. 14
AHQ Investments Incorporated to Velerie Elaine Brown, lot one, 0.558 acre, Matthew Circle, Pittsylvania County, $221,000.
Jennifer Spicer to Brick H. Haas, lot 20 thru 25, partial lot 26 and 27, section A, Winterberry Park, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Simonside to W7 Properties, lot five, one acre, State Road 717, Pittsylvania County, $136,702.
James Labarre and Kathleen Labarre to Dustin Yudowitch, lot 17, section two, Callands-Gretna District, $360,000.
Megan A. Bennett to Alex R. Warner, lot 14, Pittsylvania County, $85,000.
Aug. 17
Sherwood N. Zimmerman II and Lisa Dawn Zimmerman to Edward Don Surface and Lisa C. Surface, lots 10, 11, 33, 33 A, Meadow Shore, Pittsylvania County, $195,000.
Kelly M. Reynolds and Donnie L. Reynolds Jr. to Freyley Reyes Rios, lot 24, Flat-Top Coves, Callands-Gretna District, $70,000.
Oral Dean Stone and Theta Jean W. Stone to Catania Maria Gregory, 3.57 acres, State Route 629, Staunton River District, $225,000.
Sammy Neal West to Peter J. Dannecker, parcel one, Staunton River District, $73,000.
Dennis Larry Dockery, Robin V. Dockery and Shirley Merricks Vaughan to Michelle R. Clay, parcel, Chatham District, $242,000.
Lestie L. Johnson to Mohammad Hehrani, parcel, State Road 640, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
Jerry R. Manning Jr. and Melissa Blair Manning to Darrell E. Graves and Darnell E. Graves, 6.556 acres, State Road 745, Pittsylvania County, $325,000.
Morris C. Stowe and Eugene L. Stowe to Randy L. Gibson Sr. and Naomi H. Gibson, parcel, Sandy River, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
