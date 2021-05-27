Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded April 26
- Shane J. Hardway to Chad Hardway, 150 feet, lots 27-32, 226 Mimosa St., $64,000.
- Shirley C. Gammon to Atkinson Rentals, lot nine, section I, 306 Annhurst Drive and Vicar Road, $140,000.
- Leah Ann Fitzgerald and Thomas Lee Fitzgerald Jr. to Samuel Eli Schoefield and Veronica Evelyn Schoefield, lot three, section A, 204 Downey Lane, $125,000.
Recorded April 27
- Sollertis Enterprises to Gail Echols Dale and Chris Barry Dix, 65 feet, lot six, section J, 105 Grand Ave., $52,000.
- Sandra Brooks Hutchens (Sandra B. Hutchens) and Gary D. Hutchens to Gary D. Hutchens and Sandra Brooks Hutchens, 50 feet, lot 22, section K, 897 Glendale Ave., no money transferred.
- Linda G. McCune to Wendy McCune Popp, lot nine, 913 Lanier Ave., no money transferred.
- Jerry W. Duncan to Samoan D. Ferrell, lot seven, section P, 111Winfield Place, $90,300.
- JHN Investments to Everting, 13 Holcomb St., $140,000.
- George Breedlove to Likara Woods, 50 feet, lot C, 339 College Park Drive, $39,500.
- Chulum Punjtan to Steven K. Brown and Liza Brown, 60 feet, lot A and partial lot B, 125 Hamlin Ave., $49,000.
- Angela R. Vipperman and Kenneth B. Vipperman to Robin D. Shields, 57 feet, lot 32, 215 Haymore St., no money transferred.
Recorded April 28
- Sanvi Corp. to 4Shivsanya Inc., 1.5 acres, lot three A one, Piedmont Drive, 114 Sandy Court, no money transferred.
- RE Exchange to Harold Wayne Huffman, 70 feet, lot seven, section A, 312 Searcy St., $55,000.
- Matthew S. Dishman to Renewal Properties, 107 Floral Ave., $36,000.
- Darrell L. Finney and David J. Finney to Filemon Jaimez Damian, lot two, partial lot three, 3940 Westover Drive, $83,000.
- Industrial Development Authority of Danville to City of Danville, VA, lots one and two, South Union Street, no money transferred.
Recorded April 29
- Jeri C. Miller-Carden and Christopher R. Carden to Jeri C. Miller-Carden and Christopher R. Carden, 80 feet, lot 16, section L, 514 Brightwell Drive, no money transferred.
- Billie Kendrick Buckner and Pamela B. Riedel to Blessed Hope Church Inc., parcel one: 100 feet, partial lots 17 and 18; parcel two: lot 16 and partial lot 15, 1100 Franklin Tpke., $65,000.
- Barbara Evette Reeves to Marcellous Reeves Jr., 50 feet, lot three, 1008 West Paxton St., no money transferred.
- Hubert C. Sellers III to Robert M. Haley, lot two, 175 Crystal Lane, $130,000.
- Catbird Properties to KFG Properties, parcel one: partial lots one and three A, Orphange Road; parcel two: property, 1223 Franklin Tpke., $525,000.
- Christopher E. Knick to Pedro Javier-Liamas-Valadex, 62.5 feet, lot A, 135 Martin Ave., $75,000.
- Patrick McGarvey to Regina G. Drake-Parguey, 130 feet, lot four, section E, 126 Wellington Place, $190,000.
- JJH Rentals to Larry Johnson and Dephne Johnson, 70 feet, lot 38, 127 Murphy Circle, $119,500.
- James Wall to Torrance Walden, 56 feet, 301 Church St., $16,000.
- George W. Davis and James Bruce Davis to Kenneth M. Donohue and Sandra D. Gernert, lot one, section C, 204 Grenadier Circle, $179,900.
- Kitty Widdifield Francis and Stacy Scolpini Boswell to Durend Neal Holley and Brandy H. Eastwood, 50 feet, lots 34-35, 257 Fagan St., $28,000.
- Dominick P. Belinchak to M.A. Mansour and T.D. Mansour, 54.92 feet, 223 Randolph St., $125,000.
Recorded April 30
- Pinewood Business Park to Gibson Properties, 217.94 feet, lot five, 4675 Riverside Drive, $80,000.
- Pinewood Business Park to Gibson Properties, 174.22 feet, tract A-z, 126 Woodside Drive, $326,000.
Recorded May 3
- Pamela H. Boor and Sandra K. Isom to KS Danville Real Estate, Unit 402, Phase Four, Oak Park Villa, 4180 Riverside Drive, $217,500.
- Limespring Investment Group to Kathryn M. Waters, 50 feet, lot 29, section B, 165 Westminster Court, $169,900.
- Martha S. Carlton to U.S. Bank National Association, 818 Holland Road, $29,417.50.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded April 22
- Mohammad Motamedi and Rosemary Motamedi to Mark B. Prain and Leslie Prain, lot 26A, State Road 1280, Tunstall District, $285,000.
- Cody Michael Giles to Zachary L. Oyendine, lot 39, 0.80 acre, Drucker Court, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Betty Daniels Marshall and Ronald E. Jones Jr. and Melissa P. Jones to R.E. Jones Masonary Inc., lot A two, 0.658 acre and lot three, 0.587 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Pamela O. Pruitt, Madonna O. Wright, Amy O. Hines, Sharon O. Strader, Gregg T. Osborne and Nora S. Osborne to Benjamin Wade Hines, parcel A one, 1.232 acres, Pittsylvania County, $3,000.
- Alice E. Carty and Janet E. McCarter to Vivian L. Diggory, lot two, 1.963 acres, State Route 41, Pittsylvania County, $85,000.
Recorded April 23
- Teresa D. Vaughn (Teresa D. Grubb) to Christopher T. Grubb and Jonathan D. Grub, lot 17, 1.15 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Louise P. Adams (Louise E. Adams) to NBS Real Estate, tract three-A, 4.771 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $75,000.
- Catherine W. Joyner to Trustees of Gretna Christian Church, lots B three-one, two, three and five, State Road 702 and 976, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Trudy Irene Williams to Vincent L. Rodriguez and Amy L. Rodriguez, lot one, two A, two B and two C, State Route 614, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
- Morris D. Deshazor to Willie Wiles, lot eight, Dan River District, $10,000.
- Fannie Martin (Fannie E. Martin) to David Pringle, 27.177 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $140,000.
- Joyce Elaine McGhee to Brenda M. Blair, 1.26 acres, Staunton River District, $53,000.
- Jesse D. Stewart to John J. Kowalewski, tract four, Staunton River District, $150,000.
- Anne Yeatts Duffer (Mary Ann S. Duffer) to Amanda L. Keith, parcel, Staunton River District, $95,000.
- South Lake Motor Sports to John Fulton Jones Jr. and Lynette A. Jones, 6.548 acres, State Route 635, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Steve L. Dalton Jr. and Tara E. Dalton to Travis J. Mattox, lot four, State Road 790, Callands-Gretna District, $165,000.
- ATM Storage to State Storage VA, tract B one B, 4.078 acres, Pittsylvania County, $3,250,000.
- Mount Hermon Courtyard to State Storage Group, tract B one A, 4.392 acres, Pittsylvania County, $3,000,000.
Recorded April 26
- Gerald Hughes to Russell Hughes, one acres, ¼ interest, Staunton River District, $12,000.
- Russell Hughes and Swanee Hughes to Justin Hughes, one acres, ¾ interest, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- James E. Layne and Deborah L Layne to James C. Layne and Rebecca Layne, one acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Brandon A. Collins to James Vincent Doss IV and Kristi Katina Prater, lot 12, 0.28 acres, State Route 961, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
- Richard V. Carlton and Linda Francis Carlton to Robert Anthony Miller and Ashley Lynne Miller, new lot four, 14.435 acres, State Route 62, Pittsylvania County, $495,000.
- Pamela P. Brown (Pamela K. Pritchett) to Michael L. Hughes, various parcels, State Route 844, Pittsylvania County, $75,000.
Recorded April 27
- Robert W. McCrickard and Melba M. Reedy to Alan Wade Adams and Ruth Anne Marie Adams, partial tract C, 4.90 acres, Staunton River District, $10,000.
- Kelly C. Agnor (Kelly C. Peterson) to Stephen G. Barts and Jackie K. Barts, tract three, 9.451 acres, State Road 713, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
- David D. Christy and Melissa A Christy to Terry Lynn Boone, lot 22, section one, Woodroam Subdivision, Staunton River District, $161,500.
- George R. Harper Jr. to Jamarcus L. Barley and Rawleigh D. Barley, lot one, 1.131 acres, Pittsylvania County, $9,250.
- John G. Mitchell, Phyllis H. Mitchell and Nancy H. Weatherford to Rachel Leah Schoonover, tract three, 45.231 acres, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
- Lisa B. McDaniel to Lindsay B. Atkinson, new parcel A, 18.000 acres, Dan River District, no money transferred.
Recorded April 28
- Melanie E. Turner to Britney D. Hyler, lot two, 0.408 acre, Ripley Lane, Blairs District, $165,000.
- Big Tom’s Original (TLP, LLC) to Tracey T. Rosser, parcel, Pittsylvania County, $129,900.
- Larry Lee Carter and Billy Barber Carter to Angela Carter Dillard, 3.22 acres, off State Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded April 29
- Richard Crane Beaton to Joseph W. Kalt, 26.91 acres, State Route 768 and 758, Callands-Gretna District, $90,000.
- Simorg South Forests to Woodland Resources, Eades tract, Staunton River District, $621,520.
- Woodland Resources to Nicholas Gregory Yellis and Alexcia Stephanie Yellis, parcel C, Pittsylvania County, $78,900.
- Raymond M. Odum to Reuben Popp, lot 45, AB, 1.52 acres, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.Jannie S. Howard Watson to JoAnn Atkinson, lot 11, 12, State Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
- Jannie S. Howard Watson to JoAnn Atkinson, lots 11 and 12, State Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
- Lofton Leasing to Four Fifty Five, lot six, 2.00 acres, section three, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Diana Reynolds Blick, Margaret R. Mura, Crystal R Thompson and Carmen M. Reynolds to Barbara Adkins, 56.750 acres, Pittsylvania County, $114,000.
- Raymond Morris Brumfield and Marcie Newton Brumfield to Raymond Morris Brumfield and Marcie Newton Brumfield, 0.797 acre, State Route 920, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- JKA Properties to Efrain Eusebio Morales, tract nine, 66.03 acres, Tunstall District, $165,000.
- Paul Williams Canovai and Michelle Jean Canovai to Efrain Eusebio Morales, tract eight, 66.078 acres, Tunstall District, $165,000.
- Arthur R. Kortland and Kristy Haas Kortland to Chelley Marie Cooner Olson, 0.674 acre, State Route 844, Pittsylvania County, $181,000.
- Jeffrey T. Stroud to Cody Coxworth and Elana Coxworth, various parcels, U.S. Route 29, Pittsylvania County, $135,000.
Recorded April 30
- Renate K. Francis to Dagmar Renate Francis Morris and Claudett Louise Francis McGee, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Phillip Stanley Adams and Betty H. Adams to Stanton Vaudell Adams, Trenton Elias Lovelace and Trevor Kaden Lovelace, lot two A, 0.114 acre, parcel, State Route 862, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Irvin J. Gilbert to James Tucker, lot six, section one, Woodroam Subdivision, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Andre S. Chambers to Irvin J. Gilbert, lot one, 0.8314 acre, State Route 643, Pittsylvania County, $60,000.
- Jacqueline C. Anderson to Jacqueline C. Anderson and Elizabeth Anderson Stump, lot 16, 0.945 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Linda L. East to John Lindsey Tyree, partial lots 59 and 60, Town of Hurt, $128,000.
- Nancy Wiles Goad, Melvin Kenneth Wiles, Linda G. Wiles (Linda Gail Wiles) and Michael Joe Wiles to John Douglas Bradley and Savannah Noel Bradley, lots two and three, State Route 734, Dan River District, $162,000.
- Daniel H. Shelhorse and Betty M. Shelhorse to Karmie Paluska Kalmanowitz, lots 97, 98, 118 and 119, Hurt Avenue, Town of Chatham, $6,000.
- Mark Spencer Hamlett and Robyn Campbell Hamlett to Mark Spencer Hamlett, lot A-one, 1.153 acres, State Road 685, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Irish Twins to Travis Dunn, lot 11, 0.836 acre, State Route 855, Tunstall District, $140,000.
- Malinda C. Newby to RBCB Properties, parcel, 0.97 acre, Chatham District, $203,000.
Recorded May 3
- Larry Garlick and Phyllis Garlick to David L. Casper, lot 46, Mountain View Shores, Callands-Gretna District, $10,000.
- Russell O. Gauldin to Elizabeth Gauldin Ashford (Elizabeth G. Pillow), tract A, 5.33 acres, ½ interest, Callands-Gretna District, no oney transferred.
- Elizabeth Gauldin Ashford and Randall L. Ashford to Randall L. Ashford and Elizabeth Gauldin Ashford, tract A, 5.33 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Larry M. Lescar and Paula K. Lescar to Russell Gauldin, 1.08 acres, State Route 673, Callands-Gretna District, $68,500.
- Kenneth C. Sloneker and Jana A. Soneker to Christopher E. Knick, lots five and seven, tract six and lots eight and nine, State Route 869, Pittsylvania County, $400,000.
- Carl Lee Hall and Deborah M. Hall to Angelique Lanier Case, lot 15, block A, Town of Hurt, $117,300.
- Rebecca Ann Allen (Rebecca Allen Dalton) to Benjamin R. Rever, 6.550 acres, Pittsylvania County, $160,000.
- William R. Steil, Carrie F. Steil, William R. Steil and Carrie F. Steil to Hal Russell Taylor Jr., 2.285 acres, lot B, State Route 713, Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
- Henry A. Leggett Jr. to Roberts Investment Properties, lot seven, State Road 869, Pittsylvania County, $16,500.
- J. Scott Yates and Annette M. Yates to Sara Childress Weaver, lot 15, 1.034 acres, State Route 750, Pittsylvania County, $15,750.
- Dudley Peyton Sellers and Jannie M. Sellers to William A. Dowdy and Courtney S. Dowdy, lot one, parcel, State Route 734, Pittsylvania County, $279,900.
- Brian T. Robbins and Anita M. Robbins to Michael Anthony Ferrette Sr.,53,757 acres, Pittsylvania County, $540,000.
- Johnie P. Joyce and Ralph H. Joyce Jr. and Johnie P. Joyce and Lisa S. Joyce, parcel, State Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.