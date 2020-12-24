Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Nov. 20
Bernadeen Jefferson Matthews and Ted Matthews to Pam Jefferson, 45 feet, lot one, 433 Gay St., no money transferred.
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Ellen Paul, 62.26 feet, 870 Pine St., $2,000.
Linda L. Stroud and Jeffrey T. Stroud to Freedom Mill Investments Company, 70 feet, lot one, section R, 42 Fairfield Ave., $35,000.
U.S. Bank Trust to AGTG Real Estate, 65 feet, lot one, section B, 115 Crestwood Drive, $65,000.
Kelvin Bradshaw and Sandra Jones to Jason Tyrone Bradshaw and Una Michelle Bradshaw, Gilbert Street, $10.
Nov. 23
Ronald Saunders Brooks, Brenda R. Brooks and Mary A. Brooks to Henry A. Leggett Jr., partial lot seven, Ingram Road, no money transferred.
Beatrice Gray Holley (Beatrice G. Holley) to Shannon Brady, lots two-four, Pinecrest Drive, no money transferred.
Larry M. Vaden and Norma J. Vaden to Prime Home Options, lot one, section three, 179 Ingram Road, $70,000.
Joseph Marshall Garrett (Joe Garrett) to Joge Rivera Torres, parcel one: 50 feet, lot 67, 1323 Myrtle Ave., $7,000.
Deborah Satterwhite to Makkam Holdings Company, 71 feet, 1019 Stokes St., $30,000.
Carter Bank & Trust to Pierre Jones and Jodi Coleman, 112 feet, lots seve and eight and partial lots six, 14-16, 427 East Thomas St., $34,000.
Gibson Properties to Quinn Properties, 60 feet, lot 11, section 11, 237 Brightwell Court, $65,000.
Nov. 24
Douglas T. Motley and Linda M. Motley to Jarrod W. Heath, 13.849 acres, tract B two-two, 301 Beavers Mill Road, $188,600.
Jane R. Reid to Joseph Lind, lot 12, 182 Brockton Place, $141,800.
Raymond Custer and Nancy Custer to Raymond Custer and Nancy Custer, 35.79 feet, partial lot 74, 363 West End Ave., no money transferred.
City of Danville, VA to 510 Springs Street, Spring Street, $4,000.
Nov. 25
Robert E. Conner Sr. to Steven Dale Booth II, lot 12Y, section A, 1044 Douglas Place, $70,000.
Oak Grove Investing to K4K, LLC, 1905 North Main St., no money transferred.
Robert F. Hilliard and Jean F. Hilliard to Cameron Joseph Stone and Carmen May Pruitt, 65.55 feet, lot 13 A, section J, 162 Dublin Court, $120,000.
Blue Heels Real Estate Investors to Tyrone Miller, 87.58 feet, lot 11, section F, 217 Briarwood Drive, $125,000.
Carlton Lynn Hartis (Carlton Hartis), Donna Sue Brooks Hartis and Donna S. Hartis to Jion Annette Word, 0.715 acre, lot 18 A, 209 Sweetbriar Drive, $130,000.
Timothy Kevin Meyers and Tiffany Rianne Meyers to Ryan E. Busby and Bethany Kathleen Busby, 31.58 feet, lot C, block B, 331 Virginia Ave., $165,000.
Pittsylvania County
Nov. 16
Allen D. Irby, Harold Lee Irby Jr., Kristi I. Harris and William Allen Harris Jr. to Harold L. Irby Jr. and Margaret Bailey Irby, lot A, 1.344 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Inez H. Swain to Danny W. Fifer, 0.477 acre, State Road 638, Staunton River District, $16,000.
David J. Bullins and Connie M. Bullins to Allyson Bullins Springs, 1.722 acres, State Road 734, Dan River District, no money transferred.
Edward A. Plunkett Jr., Charlene M. Plunkett, Stephen B. Brant, Karen M. Brant, Judith H. McKinney, Jerry L. Pence, Jane B. Pence, James F. McKinney, Judith H. McKinney, Harold E. Baldwin Jr., Caroline W. Baldwin, Eugene H. Mooney, and Frances F. Mooney to Gordon Scott Riddles and Julie Jeremy Riddles, 0.65 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $575,000.
RHC of Virginia to Tony Wayne Hodnett Jr., lot 55, section two, Sharon Meadows, Tunstall District, $76,000.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper to TWH Investments, lot three A, section A, Olde Hunting Hills, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
David R. Powell and Ellen S. Powell to Paul Thomas Powell and David Scott Powell, 116 acres, State Route 843, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
James Edwin Wood, Lynwood Dale Wood, Betty Jo Jakubos and Howard Wayne Wood to Robert M. Taylor Sr. and Robert M. Taylor Jr., lot D, 2.124 acres, Pittsylvania County, $255,000.
Cecil Ray Wallace, James N. Lowe, Clara W. Wallace, Randall Lee Wallace, Randall L. and Judy L. Wallace to Rickey Lee Pritchett, Ricky Lee Pritchett Jr. and Logan Alexander Pritchett, lot six, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, $9,000.
David Watt Oakes Jr. to Ricky Lee Pritchett Jr. and Logan Alexander Pritchett, one acre, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, $1,000.
The Hunter Corporation of Danville to Justin A. Pruitt and Carla-Marie A. Pruitt, lot 90, section one, Cross Creek, Pittsylvania County, $330,000.
Verdell B. Hicks Sr. to Julene N. Freeman, lot four, 5.77 acres, Pittsylvania County, $306,800.
Nov. 17
James Roach to Robert T. Southard, lot 52, 53, 54, 55, Westover District, $88,000.
The Bank of New York Mellon to Bank of America, lot two A one, 0.868, Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, $1.
Bank of America to USA Homeownership Foundation Incorporated, lot two A one, 0.858 acre, Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, $1.
Henry L. Davis to John C. Park III and Sandra C. Park, lot three, 0.242 acre, Highway 29, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
Charlie T. Belcher III and Jenna S. Belcher to Craig E. Poppe and Monica L. Poppe, lot 39, Tuscarora Farms, Pittsylvania County, $245,000.
Phillip D. Sides (Philip D. Sides) to John Lawrence Csaszer and Yvonne Ramsell Csaszer, lot 12, section B, lot 13, section B, Brush Arbor Court, Pittsylvania County, $100,000.
Darlene P. Foster to Darlene P. Foster, lots 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, section A, State Road 971, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Michael E. Loftis and Clare W. Loftis to April Dawn Kittrell, lots 132, 133, 134 and 135, Mount Hermon Park, Pittsylvania County, $60,000.
Elliott Peter Maurakis and Katelyn Marie Maurakis to Elliott Peter Maurakis and Katelyn Marie Maurakis, lots 5 and six, Holley Farms North, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Amy M. Mazza (Amy M. Meadows) and Brian C. Mazza to Amy M. Mazza and Brian C. Mazza, lot four and five, section G, State Road 1713, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Timothy W. Watson, Elizabeth W. Pruitt, Cecelia F. Hedrick and Ida Estelle B. Watson (Estelle B. Watson) to Troy R. Cook, 1.27 acres, Pittsylvania County, $16,300.
Gregory L. Roberts, administrator C.T.A. to Douglas E. Hodges and Charla L. Hodges, lot one, State Road 40, Callands-Gretna District, $94,000.
Nov. 18
Lois Ann Saunders (Lois A. Saunders) to Denise Saunders Cox, Sandra Saunders Jennings and Danny Lee Saunders, lot five, 1.04 acres, State Route 743, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Nannie E. Jones to Russell D. Waller and Michael J. Waller, lot six, 9.635 acres and two acres, State Rod 834, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ricky O’Neal Creech ad Donna Batson Creech to Christopher C. Reaves, lot 19, 0.976 acre, Country Drive, Pittsylvania County, $225,000.
Barbara E. Noll (Barbara E. Holmes) to Barbara E. Holmes, partial lots four, five, six and 10, Town of Chatham, no money transferred.
Ronald D. Walker to Jonathan Matthews and Alyssa N. Matthews, tract A, 33.14 acres, Chatham District, $176,000.
Nov. 19
Samuel S. Reynolds and Brenda K. Reynolds to Samuel S. Reynolds, Brenda K. Reynolds, Stephanie R. Weiss and Paula R. Pierce, tract C and Z, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Samuel S. Reynolds and Brenda K. Reynolds to Samuel S. Reynolds, Brenda K. Reynolds, Stephanie R. Weiss and Paula R. Pierce, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Samuel S. Reynolds and Brenda K. Reynolds to Samuel S. Reynolds, Brenda K. Reynolds, Stephanie R. Weiss and Paula R. Pierce, parcel one, State Road 807, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Samuel S. Reynolds and Brenda K. Reynolds to Samuel S. Reynolds, Brenda K. Reynolds, Stephanie R. Weiss and Paula R. Pierce, parcel second, 32 ½ acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Samuel S. Reynolds and Brenda K. Reynolds to Samuel S. Reynolds, Brenda K. Reynolds, Stephanie R. Weiss and Paula R. Pierce, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Samuel S. Reynolds and Brenda K. Reynolds to Samuel S. Reynolds, Brenda K. Reynolds, Stephanie R. Weiss and Paula R. Pierce, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Philip S. Mauger and Pamela J. Mauger to Marvin R. Bryant and Cynthia S. Bryant, 0.84 acre, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
Tammy B. McKinney, Bonnie B. Williams and Donald Ray Williams to Bonnie B. Williams and Donald Ray Williams, lot seven, Dan River District, no money transferred.
William L. Paschall Jr. to Deanna M. Gentry, lot nine and 10, Rosewood Lane, Pittsylvania County, $155,000.
Cecilia Ann Wehunt to Matthew and Cherilyn Lukas, 1.06 acres, State Route 642, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
Kate Marie Moss (Kate H. Walker) to Edward Allen Walker, lots 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.