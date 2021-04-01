Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded March 1
- Kirk DeMarr Rustin and James Edward Hovis Jr. to Gifted Hands Investments, 50 feet, lot two, 129 Withers Road, $3,500.
- Kim E. Brown and Debra A. Brown to Mark L. Moss, Susan C. Moss and Landon C. Moss, 0.241 acre, lot 27, section A, 260 Robinwood Place, $185,000.
- Susan H. Hoskins and Gena H. Tiedeman to Sandy Creek Trail, lots 5-6, 1977 Blair Loop Road, $70,000.
Recorded March 2
- Irvin Saunders to Charlie Saunders Jr., 40 feet, lot 62, Oakvale Circle, $247.
- Baylor Blanchard Private Equity Group to Kreisha K. Williams, partial lots 21 and 23, 1121 Washington St., no money transferred.
- 2521 Riverside Incorporated to Jerry R. Davis, lot three, 2521 Riverside Drive, $800,000.
- Betty I. Adkins to Bia Rentals, 0.547 acre, lot 35-A, 1074 Linden Lane, no money transferred.
- Betty I. Adkins to Bia Rentals, 70 feet, lot three, section J, 309 Tyler Ave., no money transferred.
- Michael Sarlo and Lory Sarlo to Old 410, lot one C, 410 Old Mount Cross Road and Piedmont Drive, $914,800.
- Mitchell-Floyd Properties to Ham Family Investments, Henderson Drive, $205,000.
- Laura Elise Mayor, Amy Elizabeth Kennedy and Laura Susana Odhner to JJH Rentals, 70 feet, lot 37, 209 Murphy Circle, $67,000.
- Robert Reed Russell to Brent Stephens, lot four A, section J. 614 Wimbish Drive, $215,000.
- Blackard Enterprises, Blackard Properties and Joseph Thomas Blackard to Furbo Investments, 1344 North Main St., $50,000.
- Furbo Investments to Brandi Barton, 70 feet, lot B, 549 Madison St., $25,000.
- Furbo Investments to Abli Investments, 44 feet, lot four, 1344 North Main St., $15,000.
Recorded March 3
- Arshad Khan and Aqsa Khan to Meaca Property, lot 11, 676 Arnett Blvd., no money transferred.
- SS Lofts to K&W Properties of Southside, Wilson Street, $20,500.
Recorded March 4
- Kelvin Neal Williams to Jesse Johnson and Natalie Johnson, 50 feet, lot three, block four, 313 Bryant Ave., $21,700.
- Margaret Jean Williams (Margaret J. Williams), Dennis Wayne Williams and Gary Stanley Williams to Shannon Bey, lot 19, section B, 608 Dover Place, $210,000.
- Anna Dishman Sargent (Anna Danielle Dishman) to Richard Blann, 100 feet, lots 30-33, 114 Hayes Court, $96,300.
Recorded March 5
- Jacqueline L. Jones to Dan Du, Lua Tran and Danny Du, 55 feet, lot three, 110 Idlewood Terrace, $70,000.
- The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Linsey A. Boerrigter, 85 feet, lot nine, section four, 237 Park View Place, $121,121.
- Louise C. Morrison, Shelby Dean Clark, Neely Marie Clark Fitzgerald and Janet Clark Thomas to Pascal Property Management, 60 feet, lot 20, section A, 207 Lansdale St., $35,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded March 1
- Marcille J. Motley to Kristie Michelle Motley, parcel, U.S. 29, Pittsylvania County, $32,000.
- James C. Henderson to Geoffrey C. Henderson, lot one A, section G, Virginia Lane, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Mark Miller and Kathy Dorena O’Conner to Mark D. Miller and Karen A. Miller, 3.79 acres, State Road 867, Pittsylvania County, $71,000.
- Ryan L. Motley and Amanda G. Pruitt (Amanda G. Motley) to Michael A. Barker and Myranda N. Farmer, lot 15, section C, Walnut Creek Road, Pittsylvania County, $195,000.
- Keith M. Jackson to Craig Douglas Eckstein and Sharon Gabriel Eckstein, tract one and four, section one, partly in Henry County and Pittsylvania County, $168,000.
- Carlton Edwin Bruce to Kevin Scott Jennings, 0.93 acre, Staunton River District, $130,900.
- Willie H. Wilson and Shirley M. Wilson to Irvin J. Gilbert, lot six, State Route 665, Staunton River District, $40,000.
Recorded March 2
- Farm Credit of the Virginias, FLCA to Benjamin Nelson Bradburn and Donald Lee McGowan, 134.346 acres, Pittsylvania County, $279,000.
- Douglas C. Rogers to Jason W. Wilson, 1.113 acres, State Route 642, Staunton River District, $7,000.
- Joyce Hall Walker to Daniel Hale Walls and Carolyn Sue Walls, 1.860 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $42,000.
- Louis Glenn Dillion and Ruth L. Dillion to Karen B. Conner, Laurie Ann D. Scearce, Jonathan G. Dillion and Bethany L. Dillion, lot 13, section N, Olde Hunting Hills, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Lam Kong and Thanh Giang Kong to Lam The Dang and Loan Thi Lai, lot 29 A, 2.5774 acres, Singletree Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $320,000.
- Phyllis Moore Bennett and Carol B. Motley to Boyd E. Motley and Carol B. Motley, 0.660 acre, lot one, 0.78 acre and lot two, Pittsylvania County, $85,000.
- Betty I. Adams to BIA Rentals, 0.81 acre, State Road 727, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- James Robert Allred and Cynthia P. Allred to William M. Yoder, Amber K. Yoder and Ginger Suzanne Roberson, lot B, 0.564 acre, Pittsylvania County, $304,075.
- Michael D. Blackstock to Robert W. Eanes II, lot 51, Motley Acres Subdivision, Staunton River District, $160,000.
Recorded March 3
- Kenneth E. Thacker and Theresa A. Thacker to Theresa A. Thacker, lot nine, 0.70 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Elkhorn Shopping Center to Kenneth Wayne Johnson Jr., lot seven, section F, State Route 696, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Alonza Wooding to Herman Lee Wooding and Linda C. Wooding, 43.33 acres, Old Riceville Road, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Carter, Craig, Bass, Blair and Kushner to Teddy H. Lucas and Charlene N. Lucas, 1.339 acres, Pittsylvania County, $81,000.
Recorded March 4
- Lisa D. Adkins (Lisa D. Aaron) and Lisa D. Heffinger to John L. Douglas and Karen F. Douglas, lots 35, 36 and 37, State Highway 41, Blairs District, $60,000.
- Fred D. Curl and Frederick D. Curl to Stephen S. Spencer and Andrea E. Spencer, lot B, 2.083 acres, Liberty Road, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
- Wilderness-Stuart Incorporated to Gregory Land and Timber, 31.74 acres, Dan River District, $317,900.
- Jerry W. Cundiff and Edna C. Cundiff to Jennifer Cundiff Conner, lots seven and eight, State Road 863, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Frank H. Allen Jr. (Frank Henderson Allen Jr.) and Mary Helen Allen to David F. Craver, 6.378 acres, State Road 612 and 834, Pittsylvania County, $145,300.
- Ervin Dickerson and Barbara C. Dickerson to Jason Woods and Megan Woods, tract one and two, 12.1 acres, State Road 921, Pittsylvania County, $13,000.
Recorded March 5
- Ronald L. Cloutier Sr. to Ronald L. Cloutier Jr. and Denise R. Gerle, tract nine, 11.015 acres, no money transferred.
- Deborah Y. Dalton, Cathy Y. Marlowe and Myrtle Irene Younger (Myrtle Brumfield Younger) to Daniel C. Kendrick and Karen G. Kendrick, lots 145 and 146, State Route 1434, Chatham District, $63,000.
- Jeanette Marie Herndon Bell to Luffman Pyrtle Real Estate, lot one A and lot, State Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, $100,000.
- Antoinette C. Taylor to Lance M. Roberts and Sandy Roberts, lot three, 1.003 acres, Sycamore Circle, Pittsylvania County, $317,000.
- Kevin J. Hawker and Brandi S. Hawker (Brandi G. Soyars) to Alfy Crossland and Susan Crossland, tract one, Thomas tract, State Road 695, Pittsylvania County, $165,000.
- Garrett Heath Shelton to Clifton H. Boley Jr. and Connie M. Boley, 9.879 acres, $29,900.