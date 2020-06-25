Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded June 1
Aloma Barber Cousart to Megan Elizabeth Adams, 150 feet, lot 23 and partial lot 24, 4394 Westover Drive, $110,000.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church of Danville to Khaled M. Hemdan and Amal M. Elrefaay, lot one A, 141 Stratford Place, $120,000.
Recorded June 2
Sherwood Forrest Clement Sr. and Michelle Denise Clement to Elias Emmanuel Cushi, 50 feet, lot four, block nine, 912 Cole St., $1,600.
Toni R. Bridges (Toni R. Bayes), Terry Lee Reynolds and Donnie R. Reynolds to Philip Michael Griggs and Jessica Lynn Griggs, lot three A, 820 Stokesland Ave., $88,700.
Ha Van Trinh to Michael Shane Bolynn, 26.2 feet, partial lot nine, block nine, 234 Girard St. and Noble Avenue, $17,000.
DSV SPVZ to Kevin L. Wilson Sr. and Magahy Wilson, 8 Kimberly Ave., $5,500.
Delores H. Curry (Ruby D. Curry) to Delores H. Curry and Christopher Allen Curry, parcel one: 86 feet, block 24, 318 Kemper Road, no money transferred.
Recorded June 3
Highland Heights Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Danville, to Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 178.9 feet, lot A, 300 Terry Ave., $542,000.
Aaron Gary Hall and Julie F. Hall to Kristie Hall DeVaney, 82 Baltimore Ave., no money transferred.
Alvin Crews and Jennifer Wake Crews to Alvin Crews and Jennifer Wake Crews, 0.274 acre, lot 12, section D, 134 Huntington Place, no money transferred.
Christopher J. Carter to RMALCOLM Family Trust, Navajo Court, $5,000.
Raymond Watson McDowell and Angela McDowell Jackson (Angela Dawn Orrell) to Charles T. Gray and Kathy H. Gray, lot 29, 154 Bernard Court, $25,000.
Harley D. Tucker to Chadwich J. Branch, 65 feet, lot five, section H, 212 Briarwood Drive, $75,000.
Recorded June 4
Johnnie R. Weaver Jr. and Brenda L. Weaver to Janet L. McAndless, lot B, 153 James Road, $66,000.
Joseph A. Meloche to Karen E. Smith, 50 feet, lot six, block 22, 128 Kemper Road, $42,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded June 1
Lawrence Jackson Pugh and Lucille Brooks Pugh to Tyler A. Rouff and Carrie D. Dawson, lot 16 and 17, lot one, State Route 900, Staunton River District, $130,000.
Ricky Thornton McDaniel and Catherine Olgren McDaniel (Catherine Olgreen McDaniel) to Ricky Thornton McDaniel and Catherine Olgren McDaniel, tract one and two, no money transferred.
Dennis C. Pyrtle to Claude Steven Pugh Jr. and Jennifer D. Pugh, lot four A, 0.866 acre, State Road 866, Pittsylvania County, $145,000.
Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association) to Bailey R. Wells, lot eight, section F, Ridgecrest Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $174,000.
Recorded June 2
Danny Ray Johnson to Ray Atkins Jr. and Randy Atkins, lot one, 0.652 acre, State Road 1132, Pittsylvania County, $35,000.
Thomas Langston Fowler II, Jeannie Daniel Fowler, Barry Alan Fowler, Melody Wells Fowler, Starlette Fowler and Alan Early to Thomas Langston II and Jeanne Daniel Fowler, lot nine, block B, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Troy A. Martin and Calvin S. Martin to Calvin S. Martin, 1.12 acres, State Road 882, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
James T. Allen and Grace B. Allen to Emma Joyce Brooks, lot one, 0.512 acre, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.
Anne Moore Arbogast and Jeffrey Lee Arbogast to Stephen Clay Lillard, lot 33, Hyler Circle, Pittsylvania County, $130,000.
Michael Ray Short to Marc D. Propst, parcel, Pittsylvania County, $85,000.
Recorded June 3
Jennifer I. Pelletier (Jennifer McMahon) Richard A. Pelletier Sr. and Judy I. Pelletier, lot two, 6.263 acres, State Road 715, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jessica Boswell to Karen Cook, vacated easement off Dogwood Lane, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Bradley K. Childress and Amanda B. Childress to Andrew D. Metz and Alisyn L. Metz, lot 15A-one, lot 15A-two and lot 15A-three, Pittsylvania County, $217,500.
Michael Dwayne Blackstock to Michael Wayne Blackstock and Jeanette Moon Blackstock, 53.08 acres, State Road 602, Staunton River District, $200,000.
J. Dean Jennings to Ruby Jeannings Coldiron, 2.0037 acres, State Route 633, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Charles A. Nuckols and James P. Kent Jr. to Aubrey J. Nuckols and Lisa J. Nuckols, parcel A, 0.266 acre, Staunton River District, $500.
David Alan Harless to Walker Eason and Courtney Eason, lot 14, block C, section four, Fairfield Park Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $135,000.
Danny Ray Ellis to Robert I. Booth Jr., lot, State Road 729, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Temple Charles Moore, Lucy G. Moore and Megan G. Martin to Megan G. Martin and James L. Martin, 6.74 acres, State Highway 57, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Barbara J. Miluszusy (Barbara J. Mueller) (Barbara Jones Catlin) to Thomas Friedrichs and Karen A. Friedrichs, lot one, section C, Playcation Retreat, Pittsylvania County, $179,000.
Recorded June 4
Janet M. Mease to Stuart P. Mease, 0.260 acre and 1.668 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Novella Ann Lewis to Virginia Callands, 12.00 acres, tract, part Halifax County, State Road 664 and 675, no money transferred.
Virginia Calland to Yvonne Wesley, 12.00 acres, tract, part Halifax County, State Road 664 and 675, no money transferred.
Yvonne Wesley, Denise Edwards and Michelle Michaels to Yvonne Wesley, 12.00 acres, tract, part Halifax County, State Road 664 and 675, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Michael Lee Miller and William Howard Miller to Joshua C. Austin and Starlett B. Austin, tract one, 27.845 acres, State Route 851, Tunstall District, $197,000.
Curtis L. Miller to Victor G. Miller and Joyce K. Miller, lot 35 and 36, Kentuck Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded June 5
Frances L. Horsley to Jerry Fleming and Susan Fleming, lot one B one, 1.596 acres, Pittsylvania County, $140,000.
Tina Ewing Pritchett to Anthony McCray Sanders, lot 29, 0.95 acres, Green Acres II, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Tina Ewing Pritchett to Kenny T. Young and Tosha Ewing-Young, lot 11, 0.80 acre and lot 16, 0.79 acre, Green Acres II, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Wells Fargo Bank to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 35, section two, Sharon Meadows, Pittsylvania County, $10.
Elmer Mullins and Jennifer D. Mullins to Jennifer D. Mullins, 2.387 acres and 1.672 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Kimberly L. Cobbs (Kimberly G. Lewis) to Adam S. Brown and Kayla Brown, lot 13, 0.658 acre, Lawless Creek Acres, State Road 719, Pittsylvania County, $173,000.
Ellen S. White and Sheila Marie White Smith to River City Property, lot one and two, Mount Cross Road, Pittsylvania County, $70,000.
Deborah W. Bass (Deborah Wilkinson Bass) and Kenneth W. Bass to Kenneth W. Bass and Deborah W. Bass, tract three, 23.856 acres, State Road 868, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Michael S. Ashby and Mirtha Yaneri Diaz Cabrales to Michael S. Ashby and Mirtha Yaneria Diaz Cabrales, lot W, 2.057 acres, State Road 875, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded June 8
William T. Barksdale (William Troy Barksdale Jr.) to Louis Shaun Hampton (Louis S. Hampton) and Tracie Barksdale (Trace B. Hampton) triangular shaped tract, State Road 700, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
John T. Hairston (John Thomas Hairston) to John T. Hairston, two parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
David D. Tuck and Jennifer Tuck to Jonathan T. Human and Jessica P. Human, 4.146 acres, 1.005 acres, State Road 938, Chatham District, $21,000.
PHCC Real Estate Foundation Incorporated to Randy L. Hogan, 7.110 acres and 1.983 acres, U.S. Highway 29, Pittsylvania County, $16,000.
Bobby L. Heffinger to Krystle Lee Turner, lot A, 1.09 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
