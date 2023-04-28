City of Danville
Recorded March 31
- Bernice Jones-Glass to Loney & Pinkard Real Estate Investments, 60 feet, lot 16, 133 Melbourne Circle, $70,500.
- Atkinson Rentals by and through its agent and attorney-in-fact, Sherry Mangus, to Christy D. Stone, 0.696 acre, lot 11, section A, 116 Westwood Court, $402,000.
- Christopher Cornett and Caroline Cornett to Gerald R. Freeland Jr., 50 feet, lot 13, block 31, 423 Kemper Road, $84,000.
- Maynard Beard to JCJ Holdings, 327 Hughes St., $30,000.
- Julie A. Morris, Jodi L. Stone and Drucilla C. Peacock to Daniella Clardia, lot 17, section N, 121 Wimbish Place, $200,000.
- Dodson Realty to ZZ Holdings, 1205 Washington St., $25,500.
- Cole WG Danville VA to MDC Coast 29, 1.754 acre, 401 South Main St., $5,844,962.
- Cole MF Danville VA to MDC Coast 29, 1.039 acre, 480 Mount Cross Road, $689,608.
- William R. Cole and Lydia A. Cole to Jenny Villapando Javier, lot 11, section B, 146 Martindale Drive, $161,500.
- Mina Properties to William C. Collins and Argelia Cristina Collins, lot 208, 1377 Pumpkin Creek, $86,000.
People are also reading…
Recorded April 3
- Linda Millner Patterson, Brenda Millner Elder, Richard C. Millner III and Tonja E. Reddick to True Premises To Full Circle, 76 feet, 262 Winslow St., $18,000.
- Claudious B. Claiborne to Sharon Hubbard and Darren Hubbard, lot 14, Grace Street, $1,073.00.
- Gaynell Perdue to Jonathon L. Eanes, lots eight-10, 2701 Westover Drive, $125,000.
- Sean Overman to Joseph Chambers and Sharon D. Chambers, 75 feet, lot three, 463 Brightwell Drive, $227,000.
- Genna S. Dickinson to Adam C. Thompson and Jason C. Burnette, 57.26 feet, 202 Motley Ave., $80,650.
- Jon Paul Taylor to Shane W. Graham, 87.63 feet, 200 Westover Lane, $150,000.
Recorded April 4
- Takita Mease to Mahesh Scinivasaiah and Sangeetha Scinivasaiah, 50 feet, 720 Holbrook Ave., $23,000.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Industrial Development Authority of Danville Virginia, Jefferson Street, no money transferred.
- 5 Forks Properties to Industrial Development Authority of Danville Virginia, 260 Jeffferson St., no money transferred.
- Jackie Lee Escue and Elizabeth Shideler Escue to John Peralta and Ariela V. Severino, lot 25, section N, 108 Wimbish Place, $189,900.
- Herman H. Martin, widower, acting by and through his duly authorized attorney-in-fact, Michael H. Martin, to John H. Scott, lot eight, 112 Brook Circle, $130,000.
- Ronald L. Pyrtle to Ronald Pyrtle and Nancy K. Haskins, lots 29-30, 104 Murphy Circle, no money transferred.
- Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of WV2017-1 to WV 2017-1 REO, 56.74 feet, 120 Holbrook Ave., no money transferred.
- WV2017-1 REO to Jeanne Pedersen, 56.74 feet, 120 Holbrook Ave., $100,000.
Recorded April 5
- Ardieth B. Green to Nelson L. Green, 3.01 acres, 4711 Riverside Drive, $1.
- Jeremy T. Muse to Luiso Beltre and Carmen L. Beltre, lot two, section one, 220 Guilford St., $175,000.
- DVA Holdings to Mountain Force Group, 40 feet, 823 Stokes St.,$19,000.
Recorded April 6
- Tony Ray Cook to Burnett Rentals, ½ interest in 89.73 feet, 2410 North Main St. and Walton Avenue, $65,000.
- Tangela Stephanie Hairston to Labrent Crews, lots two-five, 121 Fagan St., no money transferred.
Recorded April 7
- Jimmie L. Davis and Donna W. Davis to Austen Tyler Davis, lots 73-76, 167 Beech Ave., $8,000.
- Torrence Tremayne Walden to Carole W. Townes, lot 41, 326 Norwood Drive, no money transferred.
- E. Wayne Johnson to Cynthia D. Dierra, 60 feet, 215 Greenwich Circle, $78,562.
- Brenda Satterfield Lecoco to Adrianna Sofia Links and Jared Stephen Links, lot 12, 339 Raintree Road and Vicar Road, $269,000.
- MW Real Properties to King & King Associates, 626 Chatham Ave., $16,000.
- Thomas A. Wilkerson to Marvin L. Wilkerson, 499 & 503 Corning Drive, no money transferred.
- Joseph Walton Milam Jr. and Katherine W. Milam to Todd McGregor Yeatts and Cynthia Martin Yeatts, 75 feet, 113 Hawthorne Drive, $399,000.
- Julio E. Rivera to Carl W. Stocks and Ana Maria Stocks, 110 feet, lot seven, section D, 163 Acorn Lane, $320,000.
- Barbara Lanier Moss-Younger, Jerry L. Lanier, Joyce Cooper Lanier and Cassandra W. Lanier to Aisling Real Estate Solutions, 76 feet, lot 15, 106 Lovelace Drive, $40,000.