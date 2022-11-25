Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Nov. 4
- Paula Y. Ricketts (Paula V. Setliff) and Donald Ricketts to Todd Yeatts, ½ interest in lot three, 230 Motley Ave., no money transferred.
- George Guy Goodson Jr. to George Guy Goodson Jr. and Angela K. Caseli, 158.37 feet, lot four B, 4116 Westover Drive, no money transferred.
- George Guy Goodson Jr. and Kiersten N. Goodson (Kiersten Nicole Goodson) to George Guy Goodson Jr., 158.37 feet, lot four B, 4116 Westover Drive, no money transferred.
- Genna Dickinson (Genna S. Turner) to MJM Capital, partial lot A one, 165 Ficklen Ave., $79,000.
- NHANLE to Ignacio De La O Ruiz, 112.5 feet, lot 220, 1302 Lamar St., $70,000.
Recorded Nov. 7
- Kawani Hazett Reed and Starlette Rae Reed to Sollertis Enterprises, lot one A, 252 Lipton Lane, $95,000.
- Kleen Sweep Property Preservation to Shannon Berrier, 52.63 feet, lot two, section four, 303 Robertson Ave., no money transferred.
- Rudy Laverne Robinson and Henrietta T. Robinson to KFG Properties, 106 feet, partial lots five-six, block D, South Main Street, $49,000.
- Bernardo D. Wiley to Evesting, parcel one: 59.96 feet, lot 28, Ross Street, $70,000.
- J&B Rentals (J and B Rentals) to Harold Wayne Huffman, 100 feet, lots 32-33, 13 Still St., $20,000.
Recorded Nov. 9
- Ruby Louise Dalton (Louise Wall Dalton) to Dillon Darcangelo, partial lot 28, 624 Ferry Road, $102,897.
- James R. Garrett and Felix P. Garrett to JVS Management, 63 feet, lot three, section D, 515 Greenwich Circle, $35,000.
- The Worth Harris Carter Jr. Revocable Trust dated Feb. 4, 2011 as amended by John L. Gregory III trustee to WHC Highland Heights, 138 Wesley Drive, no money transferred.
- The Worth Harris Carter Jr. Revocable Trust dated Feb. 4, 2011 as amended by John L. Gregory III trustee to WHC Oreo Properties, miscellaneous property, no money transferred.
Recorded Nov. 10
- Gary W. Hodnett, William L. Love (William Love) acting herein by and through Tonya D. Love, his duly authorized attorney-in-fact, Cheryl Cephas and Reginald Hodnett to Thurston Miles and Amy Miles, 50 feet, lots 16-17, 1210 Lamar St., $68,000.
- James C. Fleming and Thomas Wayne Fleming to J-Ray Investments, parcel one: lot seven, section J, 707 Wimbush Drive, $35,000.
- C-W Inc. to Jetpack, lot four and partial lot five, 119 & 121 Mount Vernon Ave., $210,000.
- Ernesto Gomez Aguilar and Virgilia Calderon-Jimenez to Douglas Vincent Jones Jr. and Maryann McBride Jones, lots 33-34, 170 North Ave., $125,000.
- C-W Inc. to B&C Investments, 62.5 feet, partial lot 15 and lots 16-17, 215 Arlington Place, $61,000.
- Linda G. Lewis to John E. Hauser Jr., parcel one: 75.40 feet, 1831 West Main St., $90,000.
Recorded Nov. 14
- Sarah K. Moore to A-n-E Properties, 59.60 feet, lot three, 431 West Main St., $295,000.
- Stephanie Hazelwood to Jason V. Hazelwood, 134 Norwood Drive, $55,000.