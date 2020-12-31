Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Nov. 30
Rebuilt Holdings to Notable Homes, 43 feet, lot three, 806 Monroe St., $100.
Wayne J. Dishman and Lavada Dishman to Timothy Ray Pruitt, 50 feet, lot A, 147 Chatelaine Ave., no money transferred.
Valeria S. Long, Cynthia S. Hampton, Donna S. Venable and Michele D. Spencer to Valeria S. Long, parcel one: 30 feet, lot 11, 167 New St., no money transferred.
Andrea Barnes (Andrea Hutchings Barnes) to Kimberly H. Gibson, lots 13-15, 427 Lynch Drive, $15,000.
Bebe Anita Reynolds (Jabeth A. Reynolds) to Linh Van Nguyen and Thanh Trang Thi Nguyen, 66.01 feet, lot three, section J, 246 North Woodberry Ave., $48,000.
Carolyn Marie Keen, Michael Aubrey Keen and Robert Carroll Keen to Nicholas Piccolo, parcel one: lot A, 226 Central St., $4,200.
Jarrod O. Motley to Roberta W. Rose, 85 feet, lot eight, 284 Rambler Drive, $222,500.
Stephen Williams to Christopher W. Prescott, 133.31 feet, lot five, section C, 152 Beverly Drive, $140,000.
Titus A. Davis to Titus A. Davis and Asia M. Davis, 60 feet, lot 31, 137 Franklin Court, no money transferred.
Dec. 1
Dianne O’Teria Poteat (Dianne Poteat-Rideout) to Dianne O’Teria Poteat and Quincy A. Poteat, lot 19, section J, 245 Briarcliff Lane, no money transferred.
Shara Dillard to Ryan Dillard, parcel one, Luna Lake Road, no money transferred.
Ryan S. Dillard to Arlie Mullins and Carolyn Mullins, 918 Luna Lake Road, $169,900.
Karen W. Reynolds to Danville Rental Properties and Nicholas C. Degarmo, 50 feet, lot 12, 125 Sunset Drive, $42,500.
Dec. 2
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company (The Bank of New York Trust Company) to Miji Xie, lot one B, 417 Bradley Road, $12,000.
Jaxon Rose to Kristy Haas Kortlang and Kamryn Blake Shelton, 75 feet, lot 12, section C, 177 Confederate Ave., $110,000.
Nicholas Piccolo to Byron W. Logan and Katoria Logan, 50 feet, partial lot one, block seven, 499 Plum St., $33,000.
Dec. 3
Joseph Marshall Garrett to Kimberly N. Hutchings, 73 feet, lot 134 and corner, 1627 7th and Washington St., $3,500.
Mark K. Mosley and Allison D. Mosley to Steven K. Brown and Liza Brown, lot six, block nine, 312 Montague St., $119,000.
Michael Vaughan Henderson and Ann Henderson Wilkerson to Joe E. Davis, 70.05 feet, lot 12, section M, 415 Clarkson Drive, $104,400.
Minnie Roy (Minnie Martin Edmonds) to Tarsha Bailey, 110 Johnson St. and Bradley Road, $20,000.
EPI Rentals to Tarsha Bailey, 40 feet, lot 11, 254 Camp Grove Place, $29,000.
BKS Seeding Incorporated to Michael Pullon, 55 feet, lot two, 154 Hawthorne Drive, $330,000.
Frank G. Koe and Madeline P. Koe to Michael Broomell and Annastasia Broomell, 110.45 feet, lot 16 A, 311 Hawthorne Drive, $345,000.
Patrick T. Sheldon and Sherri S. Sheldon to KNKKD Holdings, parcel one: lots 27-28, 123-127 Martin Ave., no money transferred.
Dec. 4
Nancye B. Ricketts to Brandon E. Edwards, lot five, section K, 102 Parrish Road, $115,000.
Angela C. Tyree and Anthony W. Tyree to Stacy Williams, 1.396 acres, lot three D, 2 Creekside Drive, $339,000.
Linda A. Hairfield to Edward Lee Sams Jr. and Gokce G. Sams, parcel one: 22.5 feet, 1730 Richmond Blvd., $22,500.
John H. Heard to Carl D. Walker, parcel one: lot nine, section D, Huntington Place, $99,900.
Timothy J. Robertson and Phyllis D. Guy to KRHJ Management and Consulting, 60 feet, lot 14, section A, 222 Sylvan Road, $15,000.
Pittsylvania County
Nov. 20
Dorothy P. McDaniel to Emily B. Neal, parcel C, Mount Cross Road, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Stephen D. Dixon to Stephen D. Dixon and Karol Dixon, lot nine, 0.841 acre, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jerald A. Pulliam to Darrell W. Pulliam, tract 11, five acres, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Russell H. East Jr. and Russell Harvey East III to Kingdom Land and Haymes Land Investments, various lots, Pittsylvania County, $220,000.
Russell H. East Jr. and Russell Harvey East III to Kingdom Land and Haymes Land Investment, 11.052 acres and 8.88 acres, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
Melba C. Davis to Frederick Daniel Gebel Jr. and Margaret Ann Gabel, tract, 186.977 acres, State Route 729 and 993, Pittsylvania County, $400,000.
Deborah Flippen and Robert M. Flippen, to Steven L. Flippen and Christina J. Flippen, lot one, 0.75 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Judith B. Handley to William R. Carpenter and Deborah B. Carpenter, Condo Unit 218, Vista Pointe Condo, Pittsylvania County, $486,000.