Dan River Region real estate transfers

Dianne O’Teria Poteat (Dianne Poteat-Rideout) to Dianne O’Teria Poteat and Quincy A. Poteat, lot 19, section J, 245 Briarcliff Lane, no money transferred.

Shara Dillard to Ryan Dillard, parcel one, Luna Lake Road, no money transferred.

Ryan S. Dillard to Arlie Mullins and Carolyn Mullins, 918 Luna Lake Road, $169,900.

Karen W. Reynolds to Danville Rental Properties and Nicholas C. Degarmo, 50 feet, lot 12, 125 Sunset Drive, $42,500.

Dec. 2

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company (The Bank of New York Trust Company) to Miji Xie, lot one B, 417 Bradley Road, $12,000.

Jaxon Rose to Kristy Haas Kortlang and Kamryn Blake Shelton, 75 feet, lot 12, section C, 177 Confederate Ave., $110,000.

Nicholas Piccolo to Byron W. Logan and Katoria Logan, 50 feet, partial lot one, block seven, 499 Plum St., $33,000.

Dec. 3

Joseph Marshall Garrett to Kimberly N. Hutchings, 73 feet, lot 134 and corner, 1627 7th and Washington St., $3,500.

Mark K. Mosley and Allison D. Mosley to Steven K. Brown and Liza Brown, lot six, block nine, 312 Montague St., $119,000.