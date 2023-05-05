City of Danville
Recorded April 17
- Kimberly Dawn Gatewood and Lawrence William Woodson II to Cardinal Ridge Investors, 50 feet, lots 25-26, 152 Avalon Drive, $89,900.
- J-Ray Investments to Bruce Wallace Hughes III and Victoria L. Hughes, lot seven, section I, 707 Wimbish Drive, $349,000.
- Harmony Communities to NTD Properties, 35 feet lot eight, 1115 Stokes St., $35,000.
Recorded April 18
- Adam B. Woods to Donald G. McGibbon Jr. and Derinda V. McGibbon, 0.115 acre, lot 16, block A, 126 Charles Towne Drive, $220,000.
- David A. Long Jr., successor trustee under the Margaret D. Marshall Revocable trust dated January 10, 2002 to Gamil Aldahabi, 70 feet, 124 Oakwood Circle, $125,000.
Recorded April 19
- EPI Rentals to Versatile Investments, 1223 North Main St., $39,000.
- Donald W. Sheperd to Shorok Khaled Hemdan, 75 feet, partial lot three A, 142 Stratford Place, $125,000.
- Stuart A. Smith to Kathleen M. Stewart, 48 feet, lot 14, 182 Marshall Terrace, $175,000.
- Sebastian A. Steele to William R. Falgui, 50 feet, lots 47-48, 160 Howeland Circle, $125,600.
- A.B. Cassada Jr. to MJM Capital, 357 Terry Ave., $85,000.
Recorded April 20
- Jonathan White to Jonathan White and Ebone A-Cha Crawford White, 443 Clarkson Drive, no money transferred.
- Paul Herman Hughes Sr., also known as Paul H. Hughes and Paul H. Hughes Sr. widow acting by and through Roxie Hughes Jackson his duly authorized attorney-in-fact to Roxie Francinia Hughes Jackson, trustee of the Hughes Family Revocable Trust Agreement dated February 16, 2016, lots 32-33, 125 Fairlawn Drive, no money transferred.
- Elaine M. Taylor to Jon Paul Taylor, lot 12, section B, 531 Lansbury Drive, no money transferred.
