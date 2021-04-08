Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded March 8
- American National Bank and Trust Co. to Linda D. Moore, lot one, section B, Wyndover Drive, $29,600.
- Sollertis Enterprises to Stanley Baird, 50 feet, lot six, block 10, 308 Girard St., $25,000.
- Edward L. Tuck, Natalie Brooks Whitlow and Lori Brooks Luther to Bailey Gray, lot 12, section J, 768 Arlington Road, $45,000.
- Montrelle Wyllie Stephens to Darrell K. Wiggins, 50 feet, lot 11, block six, 1108 Stokes St., $6,000.
- Junior Convenience Store Corp. to Amen-Ullah Yusuf Vohra and Nazma Amen Vohra, parcel one: 46.54 feet, 623 Worsham St., $160,000.
- Barry D. Adkins to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., lots 54-56, 308 Edgewood Drive, $21,056.
Recorded March 9
- Lawrence Stuart Walden and Lavonne C. Walden to 2 Hearts Found Home Co. Corp., lot two, 2117 North Main St., $19,000.
- Christopher K. Holverson and Kimberly Steven Holverson to Equity Builders and Investment-Partners, lot eight A, 728 Colquhoun St., $14,000.
- W. S. Turner Enterprises Inc. to EPI Rentals, parcel one: 142 Ross St. and Maury Street, $13,000.
- Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Jeffrey Moore, lot three, section E, 119 Chilton Court, $69,000.
Recorded March 10
- Aubrey Wilson Jr. and Jane Lee Wilson to Timothy Lowell Garland Jr., 45.5 feet, lot three, 129 Tate St., $6,500.
- Kenneth B. Stokes and Susan O. Stokes to Kenneth B. Stokes and Susan O. Stokes, lot six, 507 Linden Place, no money transferred.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Kevin D. Anderson, lot 98, 215 Seeland Road, $70,000.
- Lawrence S. Walden (Lawrence Stuart Walden) and Lavonne C. Walden to Lawrence S. Walden and Lavonne C. Walden, lots 22-23, 880 Franklin Turnpike, no money transferred.
- Barbara Roland to Christine J. Bell, Water Street, no money transferred.
Recorded March 11
- Daniel Basham to Tonya Renee Smith, 1.568 acres, lot, 206 Blue Jay St., $135,000.
- Jacqueline V. Belinchak to Kistin Breiniger Neira, 50 feet, lot 13, 44 Garland St., $28,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded March 9
- Charles M. White to Jose’de Jesus Jacobo Mondo and Reyna Araceli Rodriguez Valdez, lots five through nine, St. Clair Drive, Pittsylvania County, $7,750.
- J&D Development Co. to Perry Lee Funk and Brenda Lee Funk, 50.411 acres, Staunton River District, $50,400.
- Vickie K. Strader and Elmer M. Strader to Hannah F. Strader, lot four, 0.496 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Peggy Urquhart to James C. Hunt and Susan M. Hunt, 1.44 acres, lot eight, 2.31 acres and lot seven, Pittsylvania County, $159,000.
Recorded March 11
- William H. Rogers Jr. and Judith R. Rogers to Boj-VA, new lot one, 1.425 acres, Pittsylvania County, $2,000,000.
- Steven A. Cassada (Steve Cassada) and Lillian R. Cassada to Steven A. Cassada and Lillian R. Cassada, lots six and seven, State Road 1065, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Susan S. Merricks to Kenneth H. Merricks and Danielle M. Merricks, phase II, Unit 213, Vista Pointe Condo, Pittsylvania County, $276,000.
- Marshall Construction Co. Inc. (Marshall Sand and Gravel Co.) to Jimmie Howard Rosenbaum and Birdeana P. Rosenbaum, partial lot 11 and tract seven B, 7.766 acres, State Route 727, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
- James W. Johnson and Deborah Y. Johnson (Deborah Younder-Johnson) to Shelby Marie Johnson, lot 19, 2l18 acres, Chatham District, no money transferred.
- Yates Mobile Services Corp. t/a Yates Home Sales to James L. Martin, lot six, 5.163 acres, State Road 57, Pittsylvania County, $21,500.
- Jessica G. Torbush and Britini Gauldin to Lisa L. Vance and Mark Allen Vance, 0.315 acre, Pittsylvania County, $1.
Recorded March 12
- Hayley D. Shepard, William A. Shepard and Kimberly M. Shephard to Dallas Michela Tuck, lot 37, 0.954 acre, State Route 799, Chatham District, $126,878.
- U.S. Bank National Association to Wake Rocks, parcel A and parcel one C, Town of Gretna, $16,500.
- Nancy H. Weatherford, Phyllis H. Mitchell and John C. Mitchell to Herman W. Cook Jr., tract one, 2.339 acres, Tunstall District, $30,000.
- Tamara Burton Belotti to Tamara Burton Belotti and Ma Rosa Elena Salas Guzman, tract C, two acres, State Road 622 and 841, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Triangle Mobile Court to Leland B. Prival and Alice Prival, lot one, 0.552 acre, State Route 642, Staunton River District, $72,500.
- Deborah P. Blanchard (Deborah P. Morehead) to Harley Welch and Deborah Welch, tract B, 3.53 acres, State Road 1530, Pittsylvania County, $99,900.
- Willie E. Thompson and Lovelyne P. Thompson to Jack R. Thompson and Virginia L. Thompson, 1.600 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Harold Wayne Huffman and Patricia Bowen Huffman to Patricia Bowen Huffman, lots 42, 43 and 59, State Road 1142, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Robbin S. Wyatt to Lester F. Marsh III, four acres, Staunton River District, $109,000.