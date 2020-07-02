Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
June 5
Keeter Investments to Carolyn Paul Nielsen, 65 feet, lot B, 209 Westview Drive, $69,000.
28 Oak Lane to Scott C. Chaney and Patricia H. Chaney, 1.530 acres, lot 14, 28 Oak Lane, $264,000.
June 8
Cheryl Bartee Craig to Maureen Wood, 69 feet, lot 14, section E, 57 Ashlawn Drive, $34,000.
Stevie H. Macklin and Dean H. Macklin to Stevie H. Macklin, parcel one: 60 feet, lot 34, Melbourne Circle, $10,000.
John T. Hairston (John Thomas Hairston) to John T. Hairston, Goodyear Boulevard, no money transferred.
Cathy A. Hubbard and Shawn Crawley to Muhammad Masood, 69.75 feet, lot 278, partial lot 275, 1003 Claiborne St., $5,500.
June 10
Debbie H. Reynolds and Linda R. Richardson to Aron Parsons, 70 feet, lot seven, section U, 53 Baltimore Ave., $12,000.
James Washington Tuck Jr. and Tracy Tuck to Nicole Leigh Tuck, 94.9 feet, lot K, 118 Davis Drive, no money transferred.
Pete Anaya to Nickolas J. Piccolo, 70 feet, lot 21, section G, 113 Stokesland Ave., $10,000.
Louise O. White to Vickie P. Brown and Thomas Michael Brown, parcel one: lots four and 11, 5 Main St., no money transferred.
Joseph Allen Turner and Anthony Kent Turner to Kelvin W. Miller and Kalen M. Miller, 75 feet, lot three, section D, 439 Rosemary Lane, $60,000.
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Ramsey Historic Properties, lot B, 218 Jefferson Ave., $10,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Frank Michael Shields, 60 feet, lot 47, 229 Alpine Drive, $23,271.
June 11
Cathy P. Lavinder and Ronald W. Boyter to John Lamborne, 65 feet, lot 15, section V, 812 Westview Drive, $90,000.
Gloria J. Harper to Nicholas Piccolo, 50 feet, lot eight, section 10. 312 Girard St., $1,441.01.
Terry L. Harrelson and Beverly Harrelson to Daniel Paul Carriger, 114.98 feet, lot one B, section L, 121 Pendleton Road, $177,700.
Gus W. Dyer III to CPT Investments, 190.03 feet, lot A three A, 220 Deer Run Road, $360,000.
John Adam Scott and Julie W. Scott (Julie Washington Hudson) to Thomas C. Loney and Edward R. Pinkard Sr., parcel one: 60 feet, lot 52, section B, 182 Dalton St., $65,000.
Theresa Wilkinson and Donald Loman to Monte D. Saunders, 64.07 feet, lot eight and partial lot seven, 651 Audubon Drive, $125,000.
Moore Property Group to Karly Lanier Pulley, 65 feet, lot nine, section E, 607 Lansbury Drive, $99,900.
June 12
Jean M. Stowe, Michael E. Stowe and Sarricia S. Dalton to Courtney Clements, 219 Justin Lane, $109,400.
Britt Lee Groom and Hoa Thi Thach to Brittney F. Easley, lot 10, 2934 North Main St., $132,000.
Laverne E. English, Wendy Ladelle E. Moan and Kristen D. Aron to Harry Milam and Margaret H. Milam, lot 32, section A, 111 Sussex Place, $120,000.
Sharon Smith Buck and Leisa Smith Hall to Deborah Satterwhite, 110 Elwood Ave., $47,000.
Pittsylvania County
June 9
Nannie W. Patterson to Nannie W. Patterson, lot 39 and 40, Westford Park, Westover District, no money transferred.
Trustees of Union Grove Amish Church and Trustees of Chatham Amish Church to Jason Schrock and LeAnne Schrock, various parcels and acres, Pittsylvania County, $294,000.
Joel S. Nelson and Kristin E. Nelson to Mallorie Taylor Gomersall, lot three A, 0.327 acre, U.S. Highway 29 Business, Pittsylvania County, $155,000.
Glenn E. Barbour to Anita Kirby, one acre and one acre, State Highway 686, Pittsylvania County, $39,000.
Willie H. Hall and Phyllis B. Hall to Gerald A. Hampton, 0.46 acre, State Road 638, Staunton River District, $128,500.
Mark E. Curtin to James R. Gilbert III and Rhonda S. Gilbert, parcel, State Route 605, Gretna District, $180,000.
June 10
Joseph Dale Petersen to Sherry Lynn Bowen, lot A, 5.545 acres, 50 percent interest, Pittsylvania County, $42,444.62.
Andrea Louise Johnson to Sherry Lynn Bowen, lot A, 5.545 acres and 25 percent interest, Pittsylvania County, $21,220.81.
Cheryl L. Marling to Paul H. Kapp and Wendy T. Kapp, lot three, block one, Main Street, Town of Chatham, $237,000.
Nancy H. Weatherford to Barry Hylton Weatherford, new parcel A, 3.290 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Leon T. Yeatts and Thelma A. Yeatts to Bradley Thomas Yeatts, tract one A, 9.811 acres, State Route 680, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Aron Gary Hall and Julie F. Hall to Kristie Hall DeVaney, various lots and acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
C. Branch 12 Incorporated to Mark W. Vaughn and Rena S. Vaughn, partly Franklin County State Tax, and Pittsylvania County, ½ interest, $251,000.
Mark W. Vaughn and Rena S. Vaughn to Mark W. Vaughn (1/2 interest) and Rena S. Vaughn and (1/2 interest) Elliott Baynes and Amy Baynes, lot 12, partly in Franklin County, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Boyd E. Motley and Carol B. Motley to Richard L. Moore and Andrea S. Moore, lot A, State Road 605, Chatham District, no money transferred.
Cuma Compton Inman (Cuma C. Inman) and Darrel H. Inman to Jerry Inman and Becky Inman, lot C one, 0.985 acre, State Route 891, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
H. Ronald Sheldon (Harry Ronald Shelton) by Mildred H. Shelton to Mildred H. Shelton, 96 acres, ½ interest Pigg River District, no money transferred.
Mildred H. Shelton (1/2 interest) to Ronald E. Shelton, 96 acres ½ interest, Pigg River District, no money transferred.
Harry Ronald Shelton (H. Ronald Shelton) by Mildred H. Shelton to Mildred H. Shelton, tracts, various acres, Pigg River District, no money transferred.
Mildred H. Shelton to Ronald E. Shelton, four tracts, various acres, Pigg River District, no money transferred.
Timmy E. Payne to David B. Payne and Kristy D. Payne, new tract A, State Route 865, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Timothy Kenneth Goff and Michelle Renee Goff to Michelle Renee Andrews (formerly Goff), lot three and four, Pitt Street, town of Chatham, no money transferred.
June 11
Caliber Home Loans Incorporated to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, parcel, State Road 882, Tunstall District, $87,400.
James T. Darby and Janet T. Tiede to Holt T. Cassada and Sarah E. Crutchfield, lot 18, section A, 0.787 acre, Pittsylvania County, $212,000.
Desmon L. Touchstone II and Amy S. Touchstone to Stephen Sutton and Kristen Ashworth, lot 36, 1.607 acres, Country Drive, Pittsylvania County, $194,000.
William D. Salter to Debra J. Salter, lot two, 1.045 acres, Tuscarora Farms Incorporated Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Alan W. Ferguson and Holly D. Ferguson to Alan W. Ferguson, lot 10, 7.065 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Steven W. Rowley to Gregory W. Thomas and Barbara A. Thomas, lot one, Smith Mountain Lake, Callands-Gretna District, $410,000.
Anders E. Leidal and Karen Leidal to Edward I. Ailport and Catherine A. Ailport, lot 19, section two, Callands-Gretna District, $668,000.
June 12
Artie S. Hood, Lester L. Hood Jr., Dorothy M. Hood Shirley, Pamela M. Hood and Rosa A. Hood-Bratton to Pamela M. Hood and Rosa A. Hood-Bratton, tract five, 8.483 acres, Dan River District, no money transferred.
Artie S. Hood, Lester L. Hood Jr., Dorothy M. Hood Shirley, Pamela M. Hood and Rosa A. Hood-Bratton to Dorothy Hood Shirley, tract two, 8.483 acres, Dan River District, no money transferred.
Artie S. Hood, Lester L. Hood Jr., Dorothy M. Hood Shirley, Pamela M. Hood and Rosa A. Hood Bratton to Lester L. Hood Jr., tract three, 8.483 acres, Dan River District, no money transferred.
Artie S. Hood, Lester L. Hood Jr., Dorothy M. Hood Shirley, Pamela M. Hood and Rosa A. Hood Bratton to Rosa A. Hood Bratton, tract four, 8.483 acres, Dan River District, no money transferred.
George V. Henderson and Jackie H. Henderson to George V. Henderson and Jackie H. Henderson, lot B four, tract C and B five, parcel one and Tract B three, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Gerald Golden Watkins, Brenda Yvonne Watkins Noel and Marvin Ray Watkins to M. Lee Bailey Jr. and Lindi Beamon Bailey, tract two A and lot two R, State Road 624, Tunstall District, $72,500.
Emma J. Austin to Jason R. Austin, partial lot five, 0.738 acre, State Road 869, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Kim Lucia and Barbara Lucia to Jeremy Lucia and Stephanie Lucia, 2.73 acres, State Highway 685, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Howard J. Shelton and Lana E. Shelton to Danny Ray Gregory and Megan Renee Gregory, tract one, 7.96 acres and 8.356 acres, Pittsylvania County, $35,000.
Independent Timber Incorporated to William E. Martin and Janice E. Martin, parcel A, 6.847 acre, Hutson Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
John Parsons to Michael Ray Fulp, lot 11 and 12, Graceful Meadows Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
Joyce Quash Vereen, Jean Davis French, Hilda Davis Gordon, Silver Crews and Sharon Warren to Ricky D. Carter and Debbie H. Carter, 1.757 acres, U.S. 29, Chatham District, no money transferred.
Robert Jerrold Johnston Jr. to JW2XL, lot seven, 0.689 acre, State Route 750, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Marsha Kathy Blair Robertson to J and D Enterprises of Rocky Mount, 79.49 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Leonard A. Shelton and Gaile M. Shelton to Lynda K. Laws, lot two, Staunton River District, $91,500.
Scott F. Strader, Lisa Marie Strader, Melisa A. Thurman (Melisa A. Strader) and Christopher Thurman to Scott F. Strader and Lisa Marie Strader, lot B, 0.178 acre, Town of Chatham, no money transferred.
Oscar Larry Dillard and Margie P. Dillard to John C. Casper, lot eight and nine, 3.04 acres, Pittsylvania Count, $99,900.
June 15
Stephen G. Weigand and Laura L.A. Weigand to Stephen G. Weigand, lot two, 46.3 acres, Pigg River District, no money transferred.
Ruby Jennings Coldiron to J. Dean Jennings, 2.00 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Lakeshore Pointe at SML LP to Tarvis D. Graves and Robin A. Graves, lot one A, Callands-Gretna District, $27,215.
James Travis Layne to Chasity L. Eastridge and Jesse A. Arthur, tract 8, 5.521 acres, State Route 642, Hunting Ridge, Staunton River District, $120,000.
Susan E. Mayberry to James T. Layne, tract nine, Hunting Ridge, 5.665 acres, State Route 642, Staunton River District, $232,000.
Ryan A. Louhoff and Shannon C. Louhoff to Charles K. Frakes, lot B two, 2.872 acres, State Route 703, Pittsylvania County, $250,000.
James Chominsky to Gerald W. Kelly, lot two, State Road 718, Pittsylvania County, $75,000.
Carlton H. Witcher and Betty J. Witcher to Frankie Eugene Easley and Alisha D. Easley, 0.232 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jerry Alfonza Gregory to Herman Lee Wooding and Linda C. Wooding, 43.33 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
June 16
Wendy Wyatt Scearce to Velerie Frances Holland, lot three, section D, Blairmont Acres, Blairs District, $136,000.
George V. Burnette and Cristy Henderson to Farhan Ali, 31.290 acres, Whitmell School Road, Tunstall District, $135,000.
Joshua Bennett Kitchens to Maverick Lee Brooks, lot one, 17.115 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $120,000.
Amanda D. Matherly to Brittany Robinson, lot A, 9.82 acre, Maybrook Ave., Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Gene Randolph Soyars and Gylnn Elliott Soyars to Katelyn M. Candoza, lot three, 1.75 acres, State Route 621, Pittsylvania County, $118,000.
Randall W. Motley and Kathy R. Motley to Douglas T. Motley and Linda M. Motley, lot one, State Road 724, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
