City of Danville
Recorded March 24
- Amy E. Barber-Kennon to Eufemia Alejandra Gonzalez Lopez, 74.84 feet, 1321 Westover Drive, $70,000.
- Terrie Williamson Chaplin to William Michael Blair, lot 12, Old Halifax Road & 532 Crestview Drive, $33,000.
- SRE to Nakisha Caronne Ghee, 40 feet, lot eight, 307 Farrar St., $60,000.
- Nicole Katharine Chiabai and Jackson Lee Smith, 0.43 acre, lot two A, section A, 170 Jenny Lane, $276,000.
- Rhonda Stewart, Kaleb J. Parker, sole heirs of Gloria Parker and Parker Eban Powell to JEH3, lot three, section R, 331 Wimbush Drive, $90,000.
- JW2X to Doitwright Real Estate Investments, 60 feet, lot 27, block G, 764 Glendale Ave., $80,000.
Recorded March 27
- Marvin Wilkerson and Thomas Allen Wilkerson to Katie E. Logan and John J. Cobbs, 50 feet, 152 Banner St., $6,000.
- Dewey Wayne Cook to Marvin Millner, lot 10, 162 Brantley Place, $183,000.
- Ava F. Gould to Lisa C. Pardue, lot 20, 217 Robinwood Place, $249,900.
- Myron Douglas Smith, Christy Katherine Caldwell-Smith and Isham Gregory Barnes to National Real Estate Investment Strategies, 90 feet, lot 12, section I, 149 Blair Place, no money transferred.
- Johnny W. Holt and Rebecca A. Holt to DVA Holdings, 60 feet, 1404 West Main St., $150,000.
- Reginald B. Carter to JCJ Holdings, 50 feet, 430 Hughes St., $45,000.
- Judith R. Thomas to DVA Holdings, lot, 729 Maury St., $35,000.
Recorded March 28
- Toney A. Thompson and Veronica L. Thompson to Flor J. Revea Mojica and Elmer D. Lorenzo Amaya, 733 Loyal St. and Wilson Street, $48,500.
- Landon Wayne Holley, Durend Neal Holley and Mary Louise Williams by Brandy H. Eastwood, attorney-in-fact to TRI Homes Group, 70 feet, lot 104, 319 Third Ave., $30,000.
Recorded March 29
- Richard Y. Clark to RJJ Development, lot 21, 245 Vicar Place, $117,500.
- Lorene E. Martin to Golden Dove Investments, 1021 Rosemary Lane, $70,000.
- The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. to Sheza Saleem and Wasj Bin Saleem, 242 Lipton Lane, $113,000.
Recorded March 30
- Atkinson Rentals, by and through its agent and attorney-in-fact, Sherry Mangus, to Lee D. Bell Jr., 173 Linden Drive, $575,000.
- Helen Patricia Agee to MJRW Incorporated, 62 feet, 306 Melville Ave., $25,000.