Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded June 14
- Ricky W. Jefferies to Rigoberto Perez Lula and Karia Isabel Perez, lot 117, 1419 Aspen St., $57,000.
- Roger Lee Hutson to Sollertis Enterprises, 150 feet, lots 13-15, Wooding Avenue, $5,000.
- Evans E. Thompson to Lumbu Managements, 70.80 feet, lot 147 A, 1624 South St., $20,500.
- Raymond Scott Markivitch to Jared Randall Smith and Megan Nipper, lot 268, section J, 751 Vicar Road, $299,00.
- John Mitchell Lewis, Carl Wesley Lewis and Dwayne Keith Lewis to Katsiaryna Bowling and Michael Reed Bowling, 100 feet, lots 48-51, 153 Garden Grove Ave., $95,000.
- Impero Holding to Alyssa Millner, lot A, 326 Central St., $135,000.
- Ralph Keeley Hawkins and Catherine Diean Hawkins to Csilla, 100.30 feet, lots 44-47, block D, 370 Forest Circle, $497,500.
Recorded June 15
- Zanj Properties to Pamela D. Dabbs, lots 17-18, section F, 150 London Bridge Drive, $365,000.
Recorded June 16
- Voinda R. Garrett to Kenneth Lee Myers, partial lot seven, block C, 1582 Halifax Road, $25,000.
- Donald Fouts to Maurice Simpson Jr., 75 feet, lots 20-22, 1471 Blair Loop Road, $135,000.
- Blanche M. Wilkerson and Brittany M. Wilkerson to Marvin L. Wilkerson, 100 feet, lot three A., 497 Corning Drive, no money transferred.
- AJ Johnson Investments to MJM Capital, 100.01 feet, 128 Nelson Ave., $65,000.
- Stone Investments to John C. Merricks and Kenneth H. Merricks, 0.415 acre, Sweetbriar Drive and 385 Piney Forest Road, lot three A, $425,000.
- KAR Rentals to Kelly Real Estate, parcel one: lot 18, 147 Clement Ave., $75,000.
- Westend Apartments Incorporated to Kelly Real Estate, lots one=three, 109 Westmoreland Court, $1,050,000.
- O’Kelleys to Kelly Real Estate, parcel one: 110 feet, partial lots 6-7, lot eight, 1013 South Main St., no money transferred.
- George W. Davis III and Kathryn G. Davis to Kelly Real Estate, 50 feet, lots 28-29, 274 Howeland Circle, $160,000.
- Larry Wayne Vicks, Frederick James Vicks, Wanda Marie Haymes and Edith L. Vicks to George E. Giles ad Karen Giles Walla e, 50 feet, lot 14, block five, 222 Montague St., $147,000.
- Robert H. Adcock and Anna T. Adcock to William H. Brown Jr., parcel one: 60 feet, 147 Clarendon Circle, $199,000.
Recorded June 17
- Maurice L. Smith and Nicole Andrea Henry (Nicole H. Smith) to Maurice L. Smith, 65.09 feet, lot 26, section B, 126 Elliott St., no money transferred.
- Clinton M. Compton and Joyce W. Compton to Brandie E. Compton Mendenhall and Brittany Celeste Compton, parcel one: lot B, 3069 Joy Circle, no money transferred.
- A.S. Gilbert Jr. to Colorado Properties, 100 feet, lots 11-14, 29 Oakland Ave., $15,500.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded May 6
- Jonathan E. Ragan and Rebekah J. Ragan to Juan Francisco Sosa, lot 28, section two, Sharon Meadows, Pittsylvania County, Pittsylvania County, $135,000.
- Stephen Todd Mattox and Karen Munsey Mattox to Tammy Mary Anderson, 13.80 acres, Town of Hurt, $135,000.
- Gypsy L. Phelps to Ginger Sellers and Brett Phelps, 1.01 acres, off 726, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Timothy John Haraway and Courtney Lech Haraway to Donald Odum and Gabriella Odum, 12.901 acres, State Road 57, Pittsylvania County, $243,000.
- Cory N. Weatherford to TCH, LLC, lot A, 2.337 acres off Meadowbrook Circle, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
- Ellen R. Wheaton to Joseph Arthur Roy II and Christine Brinkley Roy, 0.373 acre, Route 626, Pittsylvania County, $508,900.
Recorded May 9
- Gary M. Hardison and Jane T. Hardison to Keith James Winkelman, tract one, Pittsylvania County, $440,000.
- Alfonza Gregory Jr. (Junior A. Gregory) to Tia H. Glenn, 0.52 acre, State Road 668, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Eric A. Moon to Matthew Gleber and Kristin Gleber, lot 15, State Road 694, Pittsylvania County, $220,000.
- David G. Basile and Kimberly L. Basile to Bowden Dove, lot 160, phase three, Eagle Pointe Shores Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $94,000.
- Sean P. Duguay and Cory K. Dine-Duguay to Directed Trust Co. FBO John Ellington IRA 50 % and Directed Trust Co. FBO Susan Ellington IRA 50 %, lot 159, phase three, Eagle Pointe Shores Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
Recorded May 10
- Liberty Land Group to Thomas C. Spears, lot 17, Mountain View, Callands-Gretna District, $8,000.
- Samuel R. Jamerson to George T. Reynolds, lot seven, six and 19, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
- Janet Marie Parson s to John Randall Parr and Melissa Lee Par, tract C, 11.422 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Horace D. Dannell and James Griffin to Horace D. Dannell, lots B, eight, A, five, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Todd Sease and Denise Sease to Michael Lee Ferrell and Margaret Kennedy Ferrell, 1.79 acres, Town of Chatham, $216,000.
- Julia Matherly Rowler to Matthew Staten and Lee Anna Walton, 4.249 acres, Pittsylvania County, $12,500.
Recorded May 11
- Cecil P. Blanks and Jeanette B. Blanks to Sean Stephen Blanks, lot three, State Road 745, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Tina Day Patterson to Suan Annette Jensen-Patterson, Debra Dean Patterson Saunders and James Edward Patterson, 36.16 acres and 0.54 acre, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Monte G. Keatts Sr. and William A. Keatts to Carol Jean Gozikowski and William Austin Keatts, lot one, State Road 948, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Donald Nelson Hodges, Janice Hodges Bedsole (Janis Scott Bedsole) and Thomas Giles Hodges to Melinda S. Bush, Timothy W. Bush, Etholine Carter Hodges (Ethel Carter Hodges), Donald Nelson Hodges, Janice Hodges Bedsole and Thomas Giles Hodges, lot seven thru 10, Pittsylvania County, $86,500.
- Go America LLC to Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC, lot three, Bethel Road, Pittsylvania County, $37,500.
- H. Warren Stilley Jr. and Amy P. Stilley to Lolita Walker and Kenneth Walker, lot 31, State Road 1188, Pittsylvania County, $300,000.
- Christopher L. Deheart and Heather M. Flanigan to Heather M. Flanigan and Michael W. Flanigan, 2.444 acres, State Road 834, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Matthew A. Bass and Victoria T. Bass (Victoria E. Tickle) to Jake Russell Dunevant and Autumu Hutcherson Dunevant (Autumu Paige Hutcherson), lot nine, 0.663 acre, State Route 726, Pittsylvania County, $248,000.
- Linda B. Long to City of Danville, various parcels, $180,000.