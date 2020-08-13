Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
July 17
Jason L. Ensminger and Anastasia F. Ensminger to Lynn Aungst, 1.879 acres, 198 Grandimere Drive, lot 13 A, block B, section one, $440,000.
July 20
Yvonne Garabedian Parrish, H. Steve Parrish and Peyton Catherine Parrish to Yvonne Garabedian Parrish, H. Steve Parrish and Peyton Catherine Parrish, 0.7 acre, 183 Crystal Lane, no money transferred.
Graham Scott Perkins to Brittney S. Jackson, lot 24, section K. 777 Arlington Road, $87,500.
Cleatis T. Swanson to Tony Reginald White and Belinda Ann White, 50 feet, lot 10, block G, Bee Street, $2,100.
Robert Jenkins and Janice Wallace Jenkins to Robert Jenkins and Janice Wallace, 115 feet, lot nine, section J, 515 Mowbray Arch, no money transferred.
July 21
Robert A. Rayner and Michelle Bella Habbard to Robert A. Rayner and Michelle Bella Habbard, lot 37, section A, 329 Hanley Circle, no money transferred.
Jacob W. Stephens and Monica C. Stephens to Kenneth S. Kuper and Katie N. Kuper, 100.03 feet, lot 14 A, 124 Brook Circle, $147,000.
Linda and Leon Zimmerman to Billingsley and Tidwell, lot four, 412 Wagner St., $9,000.
Title Investments to Erica Hairston and Darreyl Hairston, 120 feet, lot 16, section K, 400 Northmont Blvd., $150,000.
Verlyn Emswiler to Tiffannie N. Crews, lot six, section A, 1044 Vicar Road, $180,900.
James M. McKinney to John R. McKinney and Donna M. Hodges, 60 feet, lot 18, section F, Lansbury Drive, no money transferred.
James Martin McKinney to John Ray McKinney and Donna M. Hodges, 60 feet, lot 11, section G, 409 Lansbury Drive, no money transferred.
Donald E. Wintrode and Linda J. Wintrode to Kenneth C. Whitehead and Robyn J. Whitehead, 110 feet, lot nine, section B, 401 Whittington Drive, $240,000.
Bobby N. Scearce and Connie G. Scearce to Gary Lee Wall and Katherine Gayle Wall, 75.12 feet, lot seven, section G, 127 Fairway Drive, $135,000.
July 23
Elisha Arnold Woody and Vernessia G. Woody to April Rella, lot 17, section N. 113 Rockford Place, $125,000.
Rajendra S. Trivedia and Swati R. Trivedi to Candy L. Lanier, lot two, section I, 118 Woodstock Way, $217,000.
Michael Caraway and Pamela Caraway to Pascal Property Management, 77.33 feet, lot 42 B, 626 Monroe St., $17,500.
Wingate Properties to Seth Thomas and Hilary Thomas, Unit 358 Building six, Phase II, Cabin Creek Condo, 358 Seminole Trail, $32,500.
Jihad Chaffic Hatoum (Kihad C. Hatoum) and Susan Southard Hatoum to C&J. Wilson Properties, parcel A, 1218 West Main St., $254,900.
Rosalinda S. Gallanosa to Ryan Rashad Bozeman and Jontel Bozeman, lot one, section C, 504 River Oak Drive, $115,000.
Jacquelyn Wilkerson to Gerald J. Broschart and Elizabeth E. Broschart, 152.02 feet, lot two A, 186 Hawthorne Drive, $372,000.
Robert L. Sadler and Kimberly C. Sadler to Jeffrey M. Martin and Carolyn Sue Martin, 0.302 acre, lot 24, section C, 511 South Woodberry Ave., $125,000.
Vincent Dean Simon to Joyce Thomas and Rashide K. Thomas, 1891 Halifax Road, $35,000.
James R. Erby and Joyce B. Erby to James R. Erby, 50 feet, lot 35, 116 Tate St., no money transferred.
Twoz Peoperties to Marie Kiely Tynan, Unit three C, Burton Condominium, 522 3 C Bridge St., $180,000.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Blessed Lifestyle Properties, 60 feet, lot 37, section H, 816 Glendale Ave., $26,999.
Henry G. Talbott Jr. to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, lot B, block B, 327 Virginia Ave., $41,250.
Barry L. Crane to First Citizens Bank and Trust Company, lot six A, section C, 260 Grenadier Circle, $108,819.42.
July 24
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Charles Adams III and Celena L. Adams, 0.164 acre, lot one, 622 Holbrook Ave., $19,000.
Carolyn R. Hasselvander and Philip H. Hasselvander Jr. to Philip H. Hasselvander Jr. and Carolyn R. Hasselvander, lot 15 and partial lot 14, section C, 153 Confederate Ave., Grove Park, no money transferred.
Recorded July 27
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Alma R. Ramirez, 49.92 feet, 832 Piney St., $50,000.
JW2X to Eagle Management Company, lot eight and partial lot 10, 125 Clement Ave., $67,500.
Charles E. Case Jr. and Timothy R. Case t Louise E. Martling, lot 47, 2124 North Main St., $32,500.
TATT 21 Properties to MW Real Properties, 125 feet, lots one to five, 145 Franklin Tpke., $70,000.
Bryant R. Moss and Keyonte Coleman to Corrie L. Carter and Jessica Martin-Carter, 50 feet, lot 45, 213 Mabin St., $4,000.
July 28
Niles Kenneth Burk (Niles K. Burk) and Vada Jean Burk to James F. Shelton Jr. and Maebelle Shelton, 150 feet , 926 Westover Drive, $85,000.
Sharion Dixon and James Clement to Tomas Jimenez Galindo, 818 Oxford ST., $6,500.
July 29
Danville Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority to Virginia Danville CCL6, lot six A, Cane Creek Parkway, South Boston Road, $572,190.
Jeanette H. McLaughln to Cecil McLaughlin Sr., 70 feet, lot 16, Glen Oak Drive, $1. (what she had)
July 30
Donna M. Sparks to Theresa G. Wilkerson, 65 feet, lot 20, section four, 345 Lindhurst Drive, $45,000.
Judith G. Moseley to Allison P. Robertson, lot two, 485 Avondale Drive and West Hampton Avenue, $135,000.
Iulian M. Babe and Corrie T. Bobe (Corrie M. Teague) to 319 West Main, 50 feet, lot 15, block one, 319 West Main St., no money transferred.
Iulian M. Bobe and Corrie T. Babe to 155 Montague, 45.58 feet, lot 11, block four, 155 Montague St., no money transferred.
Iulian M. Bobe and Corrie T. Bobe to 307 Virginia, 50 feet, lot three, block eight, 307 Virginia Ave., no money transferred.
Erma Thomas Taylor to Janice E. Taylor, 63 feet, partial lot four, block one, 607 and 609 Kemper Road, $15,000.
Vickie G. Cassada, Robin G. Woodson and Cheryl G. Richardson t Brian T. Price Sr., Courtney Street, $98,000.
L&K Housing Group to William Baldwin, parcel one: 65 feet, lot 76, section five, 168 Westminister Court, $130,000.
J-Ray Investments to Alan Bethel and Michelle Bethel, lot 14 X, section A, 706 Wimbish Drive, $249.000.
Robert W. Haley to Frank M. Shields, 54 feet, lot 45, 122 Albert St., $11,000.
Pittsylvania County
July 21
Christopher P. Johnson and Darcey S. Johnson to Michael G. Garrett and Terri V. Scearce, lot A, 3.117 acres, State Road 961, Pittsylvania County, $395,000.
Gregory Properties to Gregory Rental Properties, lot one, 0.324 acre, Town of Gretna, no money transferred.
Joel Keith Carter to Lauren Hudson, tract, Highway 844, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Michael Fricano to Tamara Burton, two acres, State Road 622 and 841, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Cory M. Dunn and Heather Gibson Dunn (Heather B. Gibson) to Joseph Thomas Shields, 0.57 acre and 1.25 acres, Highway 40, Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
July 22
David Roger Dodson to David Roger Dodson and Sharon Lynne Dodson, lot one B, 0.34 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
James R. Lockerman Jr. and Ellen C. Lockerman to RGRG Holdings Incorporated, lot one A and lot three, Pittsylvania County, $350,000.
Evelyn S. Speight to Antler Ridge Properties, lot, .9083 acre, State Route 616, Tunstall District, $30,000.
Alha P. Patel to James Alton Edwards Jr. and Keyona S Edwards, lot one, section E, 0.796 acre, Bridgewood Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $389,000.
James Roger Finney to Robert C. Hudson, lot four and five, State Road 867, Pittsylvania County, $130,000.
Dennis W. Blalock and Kathy G. Blalock to Alesia Diane Lambert and Terry Allen Lambert, lot three, section C, Still Spring Drive, Pittsylvania County, $125,000.
Anthony Scott Davis to Richard Danko and Mia M. Danko, lot 21 thru 27, lot 18, 19, partial lot 20 and lot A and B, Pittsylvania County, $209,000.
July 23
Sheila M. Roper to Steven M. Walkins Jr. and Kristen L. Walkins, tract 11, nine acres, Strawberry Creek Farms, Pittsylvania County, $55,000.
Joshua Caleb King and Hannah M. King to Pitt County Developments , lot 15, Dry Fork Road, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
Arnold L. Baker III Conservator for Hazel M. Williams to Corey Daniel Phillips and Chastity Dawn Duffer, tract, 76.80 acres, Pittsylvania County, $139,000.
Ethan Aubrey Bliss to Michael L. Hughes, lot nine and ten, State Highway 614, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
Gimmell Resh to Aaron Vesterfelt, 10 acres, Banister District, no money transferred.
J.D.A. Association Incorporated to Virginia Housing and Development Authority, lot nine A, section one, Ripley Court, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Virginia Housing and Development Authority to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C., lot nine A, section one, Ripley Court, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Tiffany Nicole Dew, lot nine A, section one, Ripley Court, Pittsylvania County, $137,000.
Diane Winn Blair to John C. Smack and Sarah M. Smack, 1.288 acres, State Road 844, Pittsylvania County, $142,000.
July 24
James W. Cotman and Brenda W. Cotman to Brena W. Cotman, lot 46 R, Sugar Tree Park, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
James W. Cotman and Brenda W. Cotman to Brenda W. Cotman, lot four , S&H Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Tyra R. Williamson to Courtney Lynn Campbell, lot A five, 4.4925 acres, Pittsylvania County, $34,120.15.
Charles Steven Lingafelt and Phillip R. Lingafelt to Katherine Leigh Meadows and Tony Lee Meadows, miscellaneous lots, Pittsylvania County, $141,000.
Crystal Gayle Bandy and Carolyn Sue Bandy and James M. Bandy to Joshua J. Greene, parcel, State Road 765, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Frank Mose Gilbert Jr., Lorraine E. Gilbert, Charles Henry Gilbert, Ernestine P. Gilbert, Patrick Henry Gilbert, Kathy A. Gilbert and Frank Mose Gilbert (F. Mose Gilbert) to Joyce J. Witcher Terry, parcel, Route 668, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority to Virginia Danville, new lot six A, Cane Creek Parkway, Danville City and Pittsylvania County, $572,190.
July 27
Melissa D. Soto to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Incorporated, tract A, 6.452 acres, State Route 649, Pittsylvania County, $19,105.23.
Roger Lee King, Judy B. King and Ann M. Kng to Douglas A. Schotz, lot four and tract one, State Road 721, Pittsylvania County, $205,000.
Alonzo E. Pritchett, Maxine P. Younger, Kenneth D. Pritchett and Vanessa Renee Pritchett to Vanessa Renee Pritchett, 0.746 acre, State Road 1501, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Tracey Elizabeth Hedrick to David William Pulliam and Elizabeth Tucker Pulliam, lot 12, section A, State Road 981, Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
John A. Holcombe to Joshua Wayne Parsons, lot two, section G, Bent Tree Drive, Pittsylvania County, $184,100.
Jason H. Scearce to Ricky L. Bridges and Annette M. Yeatts, new tract three A, 1.00 acre, State Route 41, Gretna District, $86,000.
RKBT Investments to Grady William Conner, lot five, 8.85 acres, Pittsylvania County, $12,000.
Pine Lake Recreational Facilities Incorporated to Matthew S. Scarce, tract B, 2.000 acres, State Road 878, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Thomas Wayne Hodgin Jr. to Adam Reid Hodgin and Krista Alderson Hodgin, tract two, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Robert Nile Smith to Dustin R. Smith, tract two, 0.764 acre, Inca Lane, Dan River District, $20,000.
July 28
Thomas B. Howerton and Stephanie M. Howerton to Tamzin M. Howerton, lot 41 thru 49, Mount Hermon Park, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Penny-Mac Loan Services to The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 0.52 acres, Staunton River District, $10.
Billy Ray Moser and Sandra C. Moser to Jiayi Yang and Ru Zhao Zhao, lot two, 0.308 acre, Pittsylvania County, $32,000.
The Lester Group Incorporated to Darrell J. Williams, lot 76 and 77, Westford Park Subdivision, Westover District, $7,000.
Thomas B. Gray Jr. to Millard Dale Gray, 1.0 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Sharon Kelley to Christian Isaac Smith, tract one and two A, State Route 760, Town of Gretna, $77,600.
