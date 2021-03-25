Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Feb. 22
- Ollie P. Keen to Tamara Burton Belotti and Maria Belotti, 200 feet, lots 18-21, Hunter Street, $7,000.
Recorded Feb. 23
- James E. Eggleston to Bebra C. Root, 125 feet, lot one, 2970 North Main St., $105,000.
- Darlene M. Young and Etta L. Goodson to John Skarbek and Katherine Skarbek, 75 feet, lots 9-11, 537 Church Ave., $52,100.
- North American Mold Technology (North American Mold Co.) to Stankwytch Holdings, Blue Jay Street, $94,000.
- Judith I. Drake to Patricia McGarvey, lot four, section K, 118 Cathy Place, $99,997.85.
- Meaghan T. Byrne to Danny Allen and Cathy Allen,75 feet, partial lot two, 347 Ferry Road, $58,500.
- Quality Real Estate Investment to Daniel Wayne Jones, 70 feet, lot 43, section F, 82 Stokesland Ave., $42,400.
- Percy W. Miller and Ella M. Miller to Wilmington Saving Fund Society d/b/a Christiana Trust, lot three, section E, 119 Chilton Court, $50,000.
- EPI Rentals to Modern Structure Holdings, lot N, 454 Henry St., $55,000.
- Levi Pruitt and Gwynn Thompson to Robert M. Evelyn, 32 feet, lot C, 1236 Myrtle Ave., $19,500.
Recorded Feb. 24
- Cecil C. Gaffney, Tandy P. Gaffney and Alma Resources Inc. to Nexus Realty, 75 feet, lots 30-32, 320 Cedarbrook Drive, $16,000.
- Christopher Moore to Willie Jones, 85 feet, lot 16, section F, 317 Annhurst Drive, $199,900.
- Jennifer D. Hinkle to Scott Clayton, partial lot 10, block four, 124 Moffett St., $44,000.
- Vickie G. Cassada, Robin G. Woodson and Cheryl G. Richardson to Scott Allen Haran, Tracy Lynn Fortune and Allison Nicole Haran, lot seven A, 0.328 acre, 213 Hamlin Ave., $52,000.
- Carrie H. Merricks to Cynthia S. Sanders, 66 feet, lot nine, section J, 210 North Woodberry Ave., $86,000.
- Daniel L. Adams and Kathryn H. Adams to Marcus A. Cunningham and Tiffany S. Cunningham, 60 feet, lot five, 120 Idlewood Terrace, $135,000.
- Virginia P. Coussa to Equity Builders and Investment Partners, 70 feet, lot 94-C, North Davis Drive, $6,000.
- Withers T. Jackson Jr. to Tory Lamar Fitzgerald, 54.12 feet, lot nine, 607 Rosemary Lane, $65,000.
- Rory A. Burnette and Mary F. Burnette to M. Development, 168.5 feet, lot one and ½, 222 Randolph St., $160,000.
- Nancy Astin Shelton and Mary R. Shelton to Timothy E. Ragans and Tracy R. Ragans, 70 feet, lot five, section H, 256 Park Circle, $35,600.
- Quincey O’Brien Logan to Quincey O’Brien Logan and Shantika Tyese Woods, 110 feet, lot four A, section D, 221 Updike Place, no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 25
- Charles E. Case Jr. and Timothy R. Case to Curtis Wilson, 135 Tate St., $8,500.
- Charles E. Case Jr. and Timothy R. Case to Calvin P. Stephens Jr. and Susan D. Stephens, 50 feet, lot four, 131 Tate St., $8,500.
- Josephine D. Guill (Josephine D. Graves) to Ronald N. Orrell, 60.13, lot 39, 342 Norwood Drive, $50,000.
- David W. Evans to Michael E. Freeman-Saulsberre, tract seven, Barringer Drive, $11,000.
- Associated Services Corp. (having merged with Central Virginia Land Corp.) to Michael V. Collins and Tammy N. Collins, partial lots one-five, block D, U.S. Highway 58, South Boston Road, no money transferred.
- Marc S. Alger to Robert Wayne Barefoot, 41.86 feet, lot 12-X section A, $1,200.
- Sharon Lynne Smith Buck to Deborah Satterwhite, 34 feet, lot 38, 118 Farrar St., $15,000.
- Ronda Oakley (Rhonda Oakley) to Nan Elizabeth Cooper, 1.606 acres, lots six, six A and A, 150 Pineview Drive, $110,000.
- Ronald Cannon to AR Iron Works and Construction, 41 feet, lot one, 819 Clay St., $5,000.
Recorded Feb. 26
- Deborah R. Holmes and Samuel W. Holmes to Bird, 69.85 feet, lot 11, section A, 118 Bel Aire Drive, $87,785.
- Michael E. Caraway and Pamela M. Caraway to Tarsha Clarke, 50 feet, lot five, 874 Claiborne St., $22,000.
- Dennis M. Ragston Jr. to Stanley V. Baird, 204 and 206 West James St. and Abbott Street, $2,000.
- Ronnie V. Tate and Joyce G. Tate to Smithers Enterprises, 100 feet, lots 92-95, section three, 212 Parkland Drive, $51,000.
- Mary R. Grant and Lawrence M. Robinson to Amber Darnell Smith, 65 feet, lot 10, section four, 265 Guilford St., $87,500.
- Janet A. Leake and Gary A. Leake to Mader Restorations, 130 Chestnut St., $20,000.
- Julio C. Rojas and Debra P. Rojas to Erik Ryan Radka and Shoshana Rose Radka, lot nine, section E, 353 Autumn Lane, $235,000.
- Gus Kostopanagiotis and Joanne K. Kostopanagiotis to Marcos Duarte Mondragon and Armando Mata, parcel one: 148.64 feet 2320 Riverside Drive, tract C, parcel two: lots 67-72 and 44, Carter Street, $1,175,000.
- Odessa J. Saunders (Odessa P. Saunders) and Clarence D. Saunders to Sherri Saunders Goldson, Debbie Sanders Wilson and Lorenza R. Saunders, parcel one: lot 15, parcel two: 50 feet, lot 14, 141 Midland St., no money transferred.
- Lestie C. Barksdale (Lestie C. Wells) and Roger L. Barksdale Jr. to Renewal Properties, 60 feet, lot seven, section A, 45 Oak Ridge Ave., $46,000.
- David B. Jones to Atkinson Rentals, 80 feet, lot 12, section D, 324 Crosland Ave., $90,000.
- Roger L. Barksdale Jr. to Renewal Properties, 73 feet, partial lot seven, section D, 131 Huntington Place, $57,500.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Feb. 22
- Ann Millner Deering and Levern Deering Roher to Jeffrey Wayne and Kinsey Barrett Deering, tract one and two, State Route 882, Tunstall District, $44,650.
- Elizabeth Barnes to Margaret H. Gordon, tract one, 116.3 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Christian Isaac Sherlin to Christian Isaac Sherlin and Isabella S. Sherlin, tract one and two A, Town of Gretna, no money transferred.
- Timith L. Payne to Timith L. Payne and Charles Wayne Payne, parcel, nine acres, no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 23
- Barry M. Herndon and Lisa B. Herndon to Cody E. Herndon and Rachel E. Herndon, new parcel one: 36.701 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Barry M. Herndon and Lisa B. Herndon to Kenneth S. Borzio and Kristin H. Borzio, 10.43 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- ETM Jr’s Real Estate to James Emerson Owen, 7.80 acres, State Road 897, Pittsylvania County, $115,000.
- Debra F. Brown to Sierra Domonique Law, revised lot one A, 1.018 acres, Chatham District, $96,702.
- U.S. Bank National Association to Mid-Atlantic IRA, .96 acre, State Road 642, Staunton River District, $107,000.
Recorded Feb. 24
- Kimberly Clark and Jan Fagerberg to Allen Scott Carter and Gail P. Carter, tract A, 13.313 acres and tract B, 2.00 acres, Pittsylvania County, $42,500.
- Shirley C. Lanier to Shirley C. Lanier and Michael Todd Hailey, lot 11, block E, Town of Hurt, no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 25
- Ronsam Investments to Lester L. Bullard Jr. and Carllnisha S. Bullard, lot 25, 10.462 acres, State Road 719, Blairs District, $21,500.
- Viven L. Waller to Clyde Wade Brooks III and Melisa Shields Brooks, 68.69 acres, State Route 630, Pittsylvania County, $75,559.
- Mid America Mortgage Inc. to Stephen M. Snyder and John W. Brown Jr., parcel, Pittsylvania County, $97,000.
- Ollie P. Keen to James C. Bryant and Valerie O. Bryant, lot seven, 4.53 acres, Leonard Aaron Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $6,500.
- Perry C. Allen, Jerry Michael Allen, Patricia Kay Allen Murphy and Constance Gail McCarty (Constance Allen) to Dickie Dickens, lot three, 1.25 acres and lot four, 2.82 acres, Pittsylvania County, $16,000.
- Angela M. Bowden, (Angela R. McCullough) to Mario A. Medina and Gloria Elisa Suarez-Delgado, lot six, 0.439 acre, Tyler Drive, Tunstall District, $307,000.
- Richard Van Gibson Jr. and Nicole M. Gibson to James Allen Smith and Shirley M. Lollis, lot 43, Tuscarora Farms, Pittsylvania County, $255,000.
- Vicki H. Neal to Karyn Anne Hutchens, 1.05 acres, State Road 713, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Gloria G. Stebbins to Summer Suzanne Stokes, lot two A, 57.790 acres, Pittsylvania County, $345,000.
- Melody K. Barrett to Gary A. Carroll and Sherry M. Carroll, parcel, State Highway 57, Chatham District, $127,500.
Recorded Feb. 26
- Albert Edward Hovey and Barbara Jean Hovey to Joseph R. Weddle and Jacqueline K. Weddle, lot 13, section II, 10.000 acres, Deerwood Ford, Pittsylvania County, $33,000.
- Edward S. Goad Sr. and Edward S. Goad Jr. to Wendell L. Dawson and Stephen G. Dawson, parcel, Callands-Gretna District, $235,000.
- Raymond L. Goad and Clara R. Goad to Wendell L. Dawson and Stephanie G. Dawson, parcel E, 0.715 acre, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Eastern Panel Realty to Kelsey L. Hipp, lot two, 0.459 acre, Town of Chatham, $179,000.
- James W. George to Christopher L. Osborne and Jolie S. Osborne, parcel one and .52 acre, State Route 672 and .52 acres Route 40, Callands-Gretna District, $15,000.
- ETM Jr’s Real Estate to Reyna Grajeda, parcel, Mount Cross Road, Pittsylvania County, $275,000.
- Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Lofton Leasing, 95.288 acres and 1.759 acres, Pittsylvania County, $236,930.
- Michael R. Grimm and Judith A. Grimm to Adam Stephenson and Jennifer Stephenson, lot two A, section two, Anthony Ford Subdivision, part Franklin County, state tax paid Franklin County, Pittsylvania County, $690,000.
- Gary W. Rowland, Linda A. Bailey and Phillip L. Rowland to Kevin B. Lease, parcel, State Route 885, Pittsylvania County, $80,000.