Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Jan. 3
- James Marvin Farlow Jr. to Timothy M. Nuckles, 70 feet, 153 Dalton St., $37,500.
- Patricia C. Redd to Allen L. Adkins, 98.90 feet, lot one, section W, 5 Dallas Ave., $10,000.
- Russell Rea Keller Jr., successor trustee of the Betty Jean Dix Keller Revocable Declaration of trust dated May 8, 1995 to Russell Rea Keller Jr. and Katherine E. Keller, lots one-two, 642 Arnett Blvd., no money transferred.
- Russell Rea Keller Jr. and Katherine E. Keller to BDK Family, lots one-two, 642 Arnett Blvd., no money transferred.
- Flips to Property Buyers, lot eight B, 730 Colquhoun St., no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 4
- Dale G. Strader and Jane L. Strader to J-Ray Investments, lot, section B, 121 Wildwood Court, $145,000.
- Betty Ellis to SRE, 50 feet, lot three, 145 Third Ave., $24,000.
- Kishore Angard to Hargraves Outreach incorporated, Unit 201-G, Building nine, Phase one, Cabin Creek Condo, 201 Seminole Trail, $60,000.
People are also reading…
Recorded Jan. 5
- Jalakema Ventures to Laurie Anderson, partial lot three, block 13, 79 Hughes St., $1.
- Kim Ray Davis and Russell Lee Davis Jr. to Larry Eugene Hall Sr. and Rita Faye Hall, parcel one: partial lot 81; parcel; parcel two: partial lot 81; 317 Plum St., $16,000.
- William James Liberty and Betty C. Liberty to NMPL Properties, 65 feet, 166 Laramie Circle, $65,000.
Recorded Jan. 6
- Industrial Development Authority of Danville to Ronald D. Ford and Joie S. Ford, 541 North Main St. and Church Street, $30,000.
- Michael J. Hairston to Lakeisha N. Hairston, 314 Richmond Ave., no money transferred.
- David Alex Davis to Devin Paul Hawkins, 60 feet, lot 22, 70 Ashlawn Drive, $35,000.
- Ronald Keith Harvey and Nancy Pierce Harvey to Henry Steve Richardson Jr., 100 feet, 535 Church Ave., $7,000.
- Beverly Barker Shelton and Walter J. Shelton to Patrick J. Shelton, 70 feet, lot six, 25 Dallas Ave., no money transferred.
- Eric Hash and Kimberly Hash to Samuel Beaumont and Carrie Beaumont, lots 54 and 54A, 217 Fairmont Circle, $293,000.
Recorded Jan. 9
- Julie M. Owen to 3J Enterprises, 50 feet, lot five and property Pittsylvania County, 501 Third Ave., no money transferred.
- Melvin Taylor to MOAB Properties, 60 feet, lot 158, 1003 Washington St., $30,000.
- 424 Memorial Drive to White Mill Shell and Commercial, Unit one, White Mill Condominium, 424 Memorial Drive, no money transferred.
- 424 Memorial Drive to White Mill Shell and Commercial Unit one, White Mill Condominium, 424 Memorial Drive, no money transferred.
- 424 Memorial Drive to White Mill Unit Three, 424 Memorial Drive, no money transferred.
- 424 Memorial Drive to White Mill Apartments, Unit two, White Mill Condominium. 424 Memorial Drive, no money transferred.