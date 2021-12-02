Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Nov. 3
- Larry H. Williams to Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell, 205.79 feet, lot 28, section A, 121 Chatham Court, $95,000.
- Calton W. Weatherford to Emily Jane Hazelwood and Matthew Dillon Eanes, 1.030 acres, lot six B, 85 and 85A Vandola Road, $215,000.
- Kelly Leroy Sparks and Damien W. Sparks to Jonovia Clark and Rodney Wood, lot 30, section G, 131 Southland Court, $225,000.
- Fushia D. Carter to Betty M. Davis, lot 18, section J, 331 Arnett Blvd., $3,000.
- Ronald S. Brooks, Brenda R. Brooks and Mary A. Brooks to Inam U. Qazi, parcel one: lot one B; parcel two: partial lot one B, Lovell Drive, $8,000.
- Duane William Darling to Lisa Margaret Hughes, 75 feet, lots 22-24, block A, 201 Gatewood Ave., $25,801.
- Kevin J. Worley to Kelly Real Estate, 85 feet, lot three, section L, 619 Tamworth Drive, $205,000.
- Marshall Diana Trent to Kelly Real Estate, Unit 713-C, building 23, Phase VII, Cabin Creek, 713 Springfield Road, $45,000.
- Timothy A. Maurakis to Kelly Real Estate, 105 Vicar Place, $630,000.
- Rebecca Lynn Dixon, Lisa Dixon Adkins and Katie Jean Williams to Kelly Real Estate, parcel one: U.S. Highway 29, lots 47-49, 1364 West Main St., $58,000.
Recorded Nov. 4
- Anquisha Reaves and John Moss III to D&K Holding, lot nine A, 106 Lennox St. and Lawncrest Street, $2,000.
- Parts Unlimited to ABLI Investment, lot 30-A, 200 North Main St., $260,000.
- Vinod Jessani to Steven Mark Ryder, Diva Ryder, Angela Ryder and Michael Ryder, 23.62 feet, partial lot two, 503 Holbrook Ave., $75,000.
- Modern Structure Holding to 454 Henry St., 50 feet, lot N, 454 Henry St., no money transferred.
- Modern Structure Holding to 113 Kent St., lot one B, 113 Kent St., no money transferred.
- Modern Structure Holding to 300 Halifax St., 52 feet, lot 95, 300 Halifax St., no money transferred.
- Modern Structure Holding to 316 Chatelaine Ave., 46.4 feet, lot 13, 316 Chatelaine Ave., no money transferred.
- Modern Structure Holding to 338 Halifax St., 50 feet, 338 Halifax St., no money transferred.
- Robin B. Dillard to Jonathan Willis Elliott, 80 feet, lot 14, block 0, 125 Hermitage Drive, $130,000.
- Robin J. Shepheard and Davis Shepheard to S2J2 Properties, ½ interest in lot 35, 153 Franklin Court, $28,500.
- John Thomas Messick and Gretchen Murdock (Gretchen Murdock Messick) to 1517 North Main Street Trust, 50 feet, 1517 North Main St., $40,000.
- T.T.T.L.E. Investment to Antonio McMillan, 192 Beech Ave., $239,000.
Recorded Nov. 5
- Upper Street to Floyd Street Italianate, 0.439 acre, lots eight-nine, 401-411 Floyd St., $100.
- Garry S. Isom and Shelia E. Isom to Teressa Faye Townes and Daniel Lesso Townes, 75 feet, lot six, section B, 322 Major Court, $205,000.
- Bacon Enterprises Inc. to Quick Service Realco, 126.41 feet, lot four A, block K, 604 Memorial Drive, $2,200,000.
- Bacon Enterprises Inc. to Quick Service Realco, parcel one: 100.2 feet, lot one; parcel two: 100.5 feet, lot two, 762 Piney Forest Road, $2,700,000.
- Nelson B. Sanford to Nelson Bertrem Sanford and Lori Jayne Sanford, 113.65 feet, lot 60, 220 Hamlin Ave., no money transferred.
- Robert P. Winer and Veronica Bray Winer (Veronica Faye Bray) to Jonathan R. Glenn, 200 feet, lots 68-75, 3949 Westover Drive, $115,000.
- Mary A. Brooks to Ronald S. Brooks and Brenda R. Brooks, 64.15 feet, Blair Loop Road, $5,600.
- Kevin G. Dekoninck and Beth A. Dekoninck to Lauren Tatum Harless and David Alan Harless, lot 14B, section C, 310 Dogwood Drive, $377,500.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Nov. 1
- Steve White and Joyce G. White to Steve White and Joyce G. White, lot five, State Road 665, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- David Thomas Walker and Jacquelyn C. Walker to Montana Blake Hagood, lot 21, Town of Hurt, $189,000.
- Barbara J. Easley to Frankie E. Easley and Alisha D. Easley, lot three, State Route 612, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Samuel Irby to Sarah Nicole Scruggs, tracts eight, nine, 10 and 11, Staunton River District, $75,000.
- Marie W. Glass (Marie Wiles Glass) to Tony Anthony Wilson, 27 acres, interest, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Christopher M. Dodson, Amy Dodson Dix and Kayla Elizabeth Dodson to Alberto Gomex Irazoque and Ana Maria Orihuela Torres, parcel, 28 acres, parcel two, Pittsylvania County, $64,000.
- Robert Welch to Bradley Colwell and Janiene Colwell, lot 10, Woodlawn, Town of Chatham, $147,000.
- Justin K. Fulton to Kimberly Overstreet, 0.959 acre, State Route 869, Tunstall District, $135,000.
- Johnathan Huston Bailess and Carrie S. Bailess to Ronald H. Bailess and Elizabeth C. Bailess, lot A, State Road 653, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Recorded Nov. 3
- Haley Marie Yeatts and David Allen Yeatts Jr. to Margo M. White, lot six, 0.942 acre, State Road 640, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Billy J. Wyatt and Cheryl L. Wyatt to Billy J. Wyatt, lot three A, 1.079 acres, State Road 864, Blairs District, $1.
- Peggie A. Foster to Robert M. Cooper Jr. and Inglath J. Cooper, 85.780 acres, and 7.086 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $699,000.
- Kenneth Jesse Payne Jr. to Kolby D. Puryear and Brandi L. Pruitt, lot 16, section H, Ridgecrest II, Pittsylvania County, $215,000.
- Vernell Wood Gwynn (Vernell Wood Powell) to John Paul Hazelwood, two parcels, interest, State Road 844, Tunstall District, $25,000.
- John Paul Hazelwood and Sherry L. Hazelwood to John Paul Hazelwood and Sherry L. Hazelwood, two parcels, State Road 844, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Elizabeth Coles Geyer to Raymond C. Powell and Nancy L. Powell, lot one, 2.516 acres, Blairs District, $1,000.
- Lloyd M. Yancey and Juanita P. Yancey to Susan H. Emerson, lot 40, 1.00 acre, Deer Creek Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $17,500.
Recorded Nov. 4
- Barbara Adkins and David J. Adkins to Barbara Adkins, Susan Marie Sammons and Tommy Eugene Sammons, 56.750 acres, State Route 819, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Chelsea M. Felts to Kelly Real Estate, 0.868 acre, State Route 718, Pittsylvania County, $155,000.
- Randall L. Anderson II and Melissa M. Anderson to Kelly Real Estate 0.5 acre and lot A, 0.13 acre, State Route 834, Pittsylvania County, $62,000.
- Jennifer Coursey to Raines L. Wall, lots 31 thru 33 Peach Street, Town of Chatham, $170,000.
- Albert Thompson III and Terry R. Thompson to Marvin Joe Hairston, lot four E, State Road 622, Pittsylvania County, $6,500.
- NBS Real Estate to Solange Martinez, tract two, 4.337 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $7,400.
- Kell L. Stone to Meadside, lot 19, Blairs District, $27,000.
- Nathan Lynn Rigney to Alan P. Steensen and Teressa D. Steensen, tract 18, 7.647 acres, State Road 817, Callands-Gretna District, $150,000.
- Southside Outreach Group Inc. to Wendy Jones, lots one and two, Washington Court, Pittsylvania County, $27,325.
- Gilmore J. Hundley to Hail Mary Rescue Inc., tract five, Pittsylvania County, $64,300.
- Barry Michael Barker and Edwin Shannon Barker to Tony Lynn Barker, lot five C, 5.31 acres, State Road, 732, 2/3 interest, Pittsylvania County, $67,000.
- Lisa Conti Jones to Khrystina Danielle Mackley, lot A-four A, State Road 841, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Ronald J. Thompson to Walker Contractors Inc., lot 13, 1.087 acres, State Road 945, Pittsylvania County, $17,000.
- Thompson & Wyatt Inc. to Hunter D. Hedrick, lot two, State Route 863, Pittsylvania County, $18,500.
- Glenda Echols Reynolds, Susan Sides Wasmer (Susan S. Echols), Susan Echols Evans (Susan Echols Hudgins) and Glenn Barksdale Echols Jr. to Jason Dean Cowick, lot A and B, State Route 872, Pittsylvania County, $173,500.
- Audrey R. Hodges to Erik L. Harbinson and Carrie S. Harbinson, lot nine, Sanctuary Bay, Callands-Gretna District, $299,900.
Recorded Nov. 5
- Don R. Ashworth and Lolita W. Ashworth to Michael D. Blackstock, lot two and parcel, ½ interest, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Four Fifty-Five, to James M. Hunt II and Katelyn S. Hunt, lot one A, Creekview Lane, Pittsylvania County, $180,000.
- Wanda Paige Dixon and Jimmy Lee Dixon to Rachel Nicole Burchette, lot two, State Route 844, Pittsylvania County, $188,000.
- Burkley Anderson Goad and Linda H. Goad to Burkley Anderson Goad, 135 acres, Milam tract, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Burkley Anderson Goad and Linda H. Goad to Burkley Anderson Goad, 1.00 acre and .27 acre, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Hillside Property to Robert D. Eastwood and Wendy M. Eastwood, 3.031 acres, State Road 662, Blairs District, $255,900.
- Ginyah W. Mullins and William C. Mullins to Ginyah W. Mullins, lot B one, State Road 841, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- George C. Frazier to Jamie Carroll Frazier, lots 10 thru 13, State Road 844, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Ann M. King to Roger L. King and Judy B. King, 72 acres and 46.038 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Roger L. King and Judy B. King to Joseph L. Renno and Katie S. Renno, 72 acres and 46.038 acres, Pittsylvania County, $236,000.
- Neal D. Hulse to Susan E. Beraglia, Unit 214, building II, Phase IV, Vista Pointe Condo, Pittsylvania County, $399,950.
- Self Farm and Laura Jane Toler to John Harris, tract one B, State Road 689, Chatham District, $135,000.
- James Ray Root and Nicole Root to Abdul Nasir, lot A, State Road 743, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Keith Jones to Noelle Jones-Allen and Christa Jones Conway, parcel 803, interest, life estate, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Cheryl Tosh to Mostafa Mohamed Adoulkhair, lot 37A, Meadow Brook Circle, Tunstall District, $365,000.
- Richard L. Moore and Andrew S. Moore to Garry S. Isom and Shelia E. Isom, lot G, North High Meadow Circle, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
- Stephen R. Guill (Stephen Ray Guill) and Candice R. Guill (Candice Renee Guill) to Stephen Ray Guill, lot one, 0.815 acre and lot two, 0.990 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Stephen R. Guill (Stephen Ray Guill) and Candice R. Guill (Candice Renee Guill) to Stephen Ray Guill, lot three, 1.082 acres, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.