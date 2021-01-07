Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Dec. 7
George Hobgood Bridgforth to William Davie Price Jr. and Kay Collins Price, 0.285 acre, lot six A, 312 Linden Drive, Forest Hills, $2,500.
Dec. 8
Joseph M. Garrett (Joe Garrett) and Teresa Yvette Hairston Miller to Luis Jr. Gonzal-Vargas and Rosa M. Estrada-Rodrigues, parcel one: 50 feet, lot 338, 814 Washington St., $10,000.
Rodney L. Marquardt and Selma H. Marquardt to Sarah Lindsey Poppe, 0.512 acre, lot 32, section A, 271 Robinwood Place, $195,000.
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Tashanta R. Glenn, lot 18, block I, 612 Holbrook St., $75,000.
Steven E. Decker (Steven Decker) and Sherry P. Decker (Sherry Decker) and Hopkins Investments to Abli Investments, 825 Riverview St., $200,000.
Dola B. Raines and Sheila Lewis Oakes (Sheila B. Lewis) to Ontonio L. Adams, 70 feet, lot two, section E, 519 Parkland Drive, $80,000.
Orlando M. Alvarez and Olga E. Alvarez to Chad M. Hardway and Melissa R. Hardway, 17.019 acres, tract two, Hermitage Drive and 580 River Oak Drive, $630,000.
Jasmine Caine, Sonya Smith, Sharon Tucker and Bernard R. Barbee Jr. to TCG Properties, 89.9 feet, lot 12 A, partial lot 12, Pineview Drive, $59,000.
Roy G. Kaywood to Roy G. Kaywood Revocable Living Trust and ½ interest M. Joan Kaywood, 52.50 , lot 14, section four, 313 Robertson Ave., no money transferred.
Dec. 9
Willie T. Scott to Feleta Morton and Jakeeta Scott, lot 11, 12 and partial lot 13, block two, 423 Franklin Turnpike, no money transferred.
Daniel Tyler Hartlein and Jillyan Kalene Hartlein to Michelle P. Jones, lot 15, section J, 114 Shadowwood Court, $181,000.
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Maya Hairston, lot 94, 209 Seeland Road, $65,000.
Mary Y. Amos Murphy (Mary Y. Amos) to Mary Catherine “Cathi” Amos, Kevin Eldridge Amos and Kimberly Amos-Dodson, 0.177 acre, lot nine A, block B, 123 Charles Towne Drive, no money transferred.
Devon L. Cainand Tynita Strickland-Cain to Devon L. Cain and Tynita Strickland-Cain, 42 feet, partial lot 311, 420 Van Buren St., no money transferred.
Devon L. Cain and Tynita Strickland-Cain to Devon L. Cain and Curtis Brown, 69.9 feet, lot 303, 909 Claiborne St., no money transferred.
Dec. 10
Steve A. Jones and Diana M. Jones to Elmer T. Quinn III and Renee Butts, lot 14 A two, 558 Beechtree Court, $305,000.
Karen B. Cook to Joseph D. Stone and Meredith E. Stone, 60 feet, lot four, 209 Meadowbrook Drive, $40,000.
Daniel Howard Cooper and Sarah P. Scott to Joseph D. Stone and Meredith E. Stone, lot six, 123 Northwest Blvd., $55,000.
Laurette Marie Greenfield (Lourette Marie Greenfield) to Joseph D. Stone and Meredith E. Stone, parcel one: lot wo B and partial lot five, 115 & 125 Plantation Road, $2,000.
Debra H. Tuggle, Henry W. Hazelwood Jr., Robin R. Schultz (Robin R. Comer), Robin R. Schultz (Robin R. Comer) and Donna R. Ingram to W.L. Pryor, 65 feet, lot five, section J, 224 Lansbury Drive, $60,000.
Dec. 11
Mat 7 to Andrew Hessler and Nikki Hartline, 50 feet, lots 13-14, 255 Howeland Circle, $239,900.
Mary Lee Graves to Anthony Wayne Mills II, 40 feet, lot two, 526 Gay St., $1,500.
K.H.C. Associates to Raul Flores Olivarria, parcel one: 1.32 acres, partial lot two A, 235 Plantation Road, $11,000.
Parker Road to Raul Flores Olivarria, 100 feet, lots 63-66, 199 Martin Ave., $12,000.
Peggy H. Brown (Peggy Ann Brown) and Lisa B. Herndon to Nathan Andrew Sellers, 0.75 acre, lot A-four, 151 Cain St., $36,100.
Dec. 14
Tyler Kennel to Glen E. Reeves and Sherri S. Reeves, 75 feet, lot nine, 165 Capri Court, $89,900.
Daniel R. Myers and Mary R. Myers to Clayton W. Myers, 187 Rocklawn Ave., no money transferred.
Nelson L. Edwards (Nelson Lee Edwards) to Marie Diana Pennington Waller, parcel one: 75 feet, lots 14-16, 1465 Blair Loop Road, no money transferred.
Geraldine K. Adams to CCDD Properties, 50 feet, lot 117, 925 Roberts St., $10,000.
Dec. 15
Michael Lutz to Eric Petry and Sherry Petry, interest in lots Luna Lake Road, (127 Bell Drive), $35,000.
Joanne Imperiale, Jennifer Robinson and Janet Miller to Janet A. Miller, lot six, section A, 240 Bel Aire Drive, no money transferred.
Tyrell R. General to Walter J. Julia, partial lot 196, 816 Noble Ave., $5,000.
Cynethia Croom to Tristan Goodson, 99.83 feet, lot one, 175 Fox St., $75,000.
Randy S. Cassidy to Fellowship Baptist Church, 85 feet, lot 12, section C, 1129 Lockett Drive, no money transferred.
Dec. 16
D&H Farms to Geraldine Terry Yancey, 50 feet, lot 13, block 29, 229 Kemper Road, $40,000.
Sandra E. Strange to Mary Patricia Boyer, 54.88 feet, lot 29, block one, 285 West Main St., $268,000.
Sandy Change to Charles Edwards III, Unit one B, Burton Condominium, 522 Bridge St., 1 B, $185,000.
Jackie W. Shelton to Tracie Shelton Foster, 99.82 feet, lot two, tract one, 3335 Westover Drive, $172,000.
Andy Wingate Jr., Twyla Minor and Verdia R. Wingate to Margaret Cragan Burnette, 90 feet, lot five, section B, 231 Rosemary Lane, $100,900.
2291 Schoolfield to 2291 Memorial Drive, NB, 30.829 acres, lot four A one, no money transferred.
2291 Schoolfield to 2291 Memorial Drive, HTC, 4.16 acres, lot one, no money transferred.
2291 Schoolfield to 2291 Memorial Drive, parcels, no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Nov. 23
Gabrielle Polsky White to Oak Park, lot 60 A, 0.646 acre, State Route 750, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
James A. Mahan to Russell A. Lautenbach and Miranda N. Lautenbach, tract three, 1.197 acres, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.
Jeremy Mayes, Michael Mayes and Ronald Mayes to Bradley R. McEowen and Shannon B. McEowen, lot four, 18.1 acres and lot three, 16.8 acres, State Highway 832, Pittsylvania County, $247,800.
Mark A. Schneider, Carrie Perkins Schneider, Bobby Bennett Hogan and Hattie Marie Hogan to FC Holdings, 0.34 acre and parcel, State Highway 40, Pittsylvania County, $148,050.
Foster Marion Hamilton IV and Kimberly Valentine Hamilton to Foster M. Hamilton IV and Kimberly Valentine Hamilton, 0.515 acre, North Main Street, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Randolph B. Chandler to David Scott Downing and Susan Dawn Downing, tract A and B, Staunton River District, $249,000.
Nov. 24
Modestine A. Breedlove to Gary Edgar Rowe, 70.76 acres, Pittsylvania County, $80,000.
Clifton P. Murphy Jr. and Ronald J. Murphy to Joseph John Wileczek, lot C, State Road 41, Tunstall District, $13,200.
James Nelson Terry Jr. and Pamela J. Sterusky to Betty W. Davis and Brian Todd Meadows, 2.11 acres, Pittsylvania County, $110,500.
James Nelson Terry Jr. and Pamela J. Sterusky to Betty W. Davis and Brian Todd Meadows, tract two, 55.9 acres, Pittsylvania County, $94,500.
Gail Wiles Adkins Arrington (Gail Wiles Adkins) to Andrew M. Hodges, tract four. 5.75 acres, State Road 732, Pittsylvania County, $133,000.
James William Mays and Crystal L. Mays to James William Mays and Crystal L. Mays, 4.16 acres and 21.48 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Nov. 25
Daniel T. Avey (Daniel Avey) and Karen M. Avey (Karen Avey) to Gregory Allen Wampler and Adrian Wampler, lots two C-one and two C-two, State Route 1056, Tunstall District, $166,000.
Dolores S. Touart and Lydia S. Landrum to Sarah Reece Wallis and Ronald David Wallis, existing lot, Pittsylvania County, $80,000.
Theresa C. Worsham to Smantha L. Worsham, lot four, section two, 1.460 acres, Level Run Farms, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Nov. 30
Violeen Thomas to Wilton Eric Thomas, Daryl Edwin Thomas and Monica Thomas Lee, one acre, State Route 864, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Wanda Logan, Michelle Logan Towler, Gail P. Pratcher, Samuel D. Pratcher Jr., McKinley Womack Jr. and Marcia L. Womack to Wanda Logan and Michelle Logan, 1.00 acre, State Route 680, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Randall Wallace (Randall L. Wallace) and Judy Wallace (Judy M. Wallace) to Angela M. Plotkin, 1.97 acres and 2.099 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Randall L. Wallace and Judy L. Wallace to Randall L. Wallace Jr. and Jacqueline Eanes Wallace, lot A, 2.876 acres, State Route 750, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Eric L. Ellis and Patricia Ellis to Eric L. Ellis, lot two, 1.227 acres, State Road 747, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
James A. Hubbard, Darlene HJ. Hedrick, Kimberly J. Hubbard and James M. Hedrick to James M. Hedrick and Darlene H. Hedrick, lot six and partial lot five, U.S. Highway 29, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
James A. Hubbard, Darlene H. Hedrick, Kimberly J. Hubbard and James M. Hedrick to James A. Hubbard and Kimberly J. Hubbard, lot seven, U.S. Highway 29, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
James A. Hubbard and Kimberly J. Hubbard to James A. Hubbard and Kimberly J. Hubbard, lot four, partial lot five, lot seven, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Dec. 1
Thomas H. Wright and Mary F. Wright to Jared Allen Hatcher, tract 47 and 48, section III, Chestnut Ridge, Pittsylvania County, $35,000.
Julian R. Stinson IV to Patrick Johnson Haskins and Conner Rae Haskins, lot 43, section X, 0.36 acre, Fairfield Park, Pittsylvania County, $164,900.
David Ray Curtis and Pamela P. Curtis to Walnut Grove Farm of Danville, 0.93 acre, tract three and five, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Lester Rental Properties to John Edwin Stephens and Carolyn Crane Stephens, lot 11, 3.030 acres, State Road 744, Pittsylvania County, $35,000.