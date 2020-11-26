Dan River Region real estate transfers

Calvin P. Plybon and Juanita C. Plybon to Daniel T. Turner and Melissa J. Turner, lot nine, 5.064 acres, Tunstall District, $10,000.

Jack S. Shorter (Jack Stowe Shorter) to 7573, LLC, one acre, Chatham District, $1,200.

7573, LLC to Robert L. Barbour and Mary M. Barbour, one acre, Chatham District, $6,500.

Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association) to Lofton Leasing, 7.111 acres, Pittsylvania County, $162,000.

M&W Industries Incorporated to Lofton Leasing, lot six, section three, 2.00 acres, Meadow Ridge, Pittsylvania County, $116,500.

Clay Sadler and Joan Sadler to Jessica Price Sadler, tract six, 7.238 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.

Leanne Ellis Astin and Wade Linden Astin to Timber Creek Properties, 33.677 acres, Pittsylvania County, $85,000.

Eastern Panel Realty to Cameron C. Hodnett, lot four, 0.459 acre, Town of Chatham, $177,000.

Earl T. Conner III to David E. Milam and Lona A. KoKinda, lot four, section E, Deerwood Springs, Pittsylvania County, $147,500.

Betty N. Cheves, H.F. Haymore Jr., Faye C. Haymore, John L. Cole, Shelia Cole (Sheila Cole), Nancy Cole Robertson and Barbara Cole Payne to Alfy Crossland and Susan Crossland, State Road 695, part in Danville City, (taxes paid in Danville), Pittsylvania County, $150,000.