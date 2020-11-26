Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Oct. 27
Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Renewal Properties, lot A, block B, 327 Virginia Ave., $35,000.
Delton Dewayne Agnor and Barbara Ann Agnor to Lourette Marie Greenfield, parcel one: lot two B and partial lot five; parcel two and parcel B, 115 and 125 Plantation Road, $47,000.
Santa Monica L. Watkins to Stanley Baird and Nilsa Marrero-Baird, lot two and partial lot one, 1006 Paxton St., $42,500.
Melvester Dixon Jr. and Sylvia D. Dixon to B.M.S., 625 Shelton St., no money transferred.
M&A Contracting to Norbrassla Martin, 100 feet, lots 253-254, 182, 186 Bell Drive, $11,000.
Oct. 29
Frank M. Shields and Teresa M. Shields to Teresa M. Shields, Unit 332, Building four, Phase II, Cabin Creek Condominium, 332 Seminole Trail, no money transferred.
M&A Contracting to Equity Trust Company, custodian FBO Mark Price II IRA Unit 713-K Building 23, Phase VII, Cabin Creek K, 713 Springfield Road, $22,000.
M&A Contracting to Frank M. Shields, Unit 201 B, Building nine Phase One, Cabin Creek Condo, 201 Seminole Trail, B, $22,000.
Julian Scott Tune to Robert Grasty Jr., Teresa D. Grasty and Ryan J. Morrow, lot eight, section F, 143 Millerton Road, $137,500.
Steven E. McGaughey and Lisa D. McGaughey to Paul A. Woerner and Christiana Sweetwood, 1.061 acres, lots four, five, 2301 Westover Drive, $218,000.
Saswati Biswas to John Gill Seaman, partial lots 81-82, 503 Avondale Drive and Howeland Circle, $127,000.
John Giorgianni to Nicholas Preston, lots three and four, 118 Knollwood St., $13,300.
Frank M. Shields and Teresa M. Shields to Nicholas Preston and Philip Noble, 50 feet, lots 121, 122, 135 Howeland Circle, $145,000.
Ann Renee Chipps to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 68.85 feet, parcel E, 819 Pine St., $16,500.
Nov. 4
Cynthia Louise Shumate to Sarah M. Bourgoin, lot eight B, section U, 414 Melrose Drive and Wendell Court, $55,000.
Charles E. Case Jr. and Timothy R. Case to Authur L. Craft, Ida Street, $4,500.
Mario Thomas and Charlene E. Thomas to Lavender S. Williams, 70 feet, lot 11, section D, 409 Greenwich Circle, $95,000.
R. Stephen Petrick and Katie Holley Petrick to VA Sovereign Enterprises, 48 feet, lot 46, 129 and 131 Marshall Terrace, $90,000.
Pittsylvania County
Nov. 2
Calvin P. Plybon and Juanita C. Plybon to Daniel T. Turner and Melissa J. Turner, lot nine, 5.064 acres, Tunstall District, $10,000.
Jack S. Shorter (Jack Stowe Shorter) to 7573, LLC, one acre, Chatham District, $1,200.
7573, LLC to Robert L. Barbour and Mary M. Barbour, one acre, Chatham District, $6,500.
Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association) to Lofton Leasing, 7.111 acres, Pittsylvania County, $162,000.
M&W Industries Incorporated to Lofton Leasing, lot six, section three, 2.00 acres, Meadow Ridge, Pittsylvania County, $116,500.
Clay Sadler and Joan Sadler to Jessica Price Sadler, tract six, 7.238 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Leanne Ellis Astin and Wade Linden Astin to Timber Creek Properties, 33.677 acres, Pittsylvania County, $85,000.
Eastern Panel Realty to Cameron C. Hodnett, lot four, 0.459 acre, Town of Chatham, $177,000.
Earl T. Conner III to David E. Milam and Lona A. KoKinda, lot four, section E, Deerwood Springs, Pittsylvania County, $147,500.
Betty N. Cheves, H.F. Haymore Jr., Faye C. Haymore, John L. Cole, Shelia Cole (Sheila Cole), Nancy Cole Robertson and Barbara Cole Payne to Alfy Crossland and Susan Crossland, State Road 695, part in Danville City, (taxes paid in Danville), Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
