Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Feb. 22
- Gary Ronald Davis and Susan Francine Davis to Martin K. Davis and Debbie R. Davis, 50 feet, lot 35, 209 Scales St., $5,500.
- Nelson Walker Bernard III to Nichols Coray Bernard, partial lot 29, 133 Thrush St. and Oriole Street, no money transferred.
- Kevin Shipper to Fit Home Buyers, 54 feet, 54 Hylton Ave., $17,000.
- Diane R. Neal and Randolph V. Neal to Diane R. Neal and Randolph V. Neal, lot seven, block seven, 150 Virginia Ave., no money transferred.
- Wade D. Stowe and Deborah H. Stowe to God’s Pit Crew Inc., lot 52, section A, 151 Brentwood Drive, $72,000.
- PennyMac Loan Services to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1.25 acres, lot 20A, 435 Parker Road, $10.
Recorded Feb. 23
- Helen Lefevers Bedsole to K&K Property of Danville, 75 feet, lot 30B, section three, 410 Maple Lane, no money transferred.
- Betty Koger Nowlin to Michael Terry Nowlin Jr., 1.08 acres, 215 & 217 Ingram Road, no money transferred.
People are also reading…
Recorded Feb. 24
- Keith O’Brien Archie, Carla Nolita and Trina Yvette Archie McCorkle to Darnelle Averett and Mary Elaine Averett, lot nine and partial lot 10, section A, 145 Westwood Drive, $359,000.
- Brenda P. Dykes to Charles Brian Dykes, lot eight, section C, 250 Major Court, no money transferred.
- Connor Paul Wood and Jennifer R. Wood to Connor Paul Wood and Jennifer R. Wood, lot 19, block seven, 234 Virginia Ave., no money transferred.
- Wilfred P. Lawrence and Theresa C. Lawrence to Janice Miller Nascimento, 65 feet, lot 20, section D, 260 Oakwood Circle, $191,000.
- Alisa Ash, Denita Ash and Reuben Ash Jr. to IWB Realty Inc., lot one, section two, 313 Withers Circle, $70,000.
- Spring View Properties to George T. Newton and Tara L. Newton, 211 Thunderbird Circle, $549,500.
Recorded Feb. 25
- Durend Neal Holley to Durend Neal Holley, lot 31 and partial lot 30, section A, 401 Downing Drive, no money transferred.
- Paul Okwesili to CKO Solutions, parcel one: 50 feet, lot three and partial lot four, Locust Lane; parcel two: 50 feet, lot 34, 1466 Myrtle Ave., no money transferred.
- Lelia K. Harris to Lelia K. Harris and James A. Harris, 50 feet, lot eight, 463 Locust Lane, no money transferred.
- Misale Tover Rubio and Eva Maria Gonzalez to Rubio Home Services Inc., Unit 833-A, Building 27, Phase I, Cabin Lake Condo, 833 Springfield Road A, no money transferred.
- Leward Barker to Gary Lamont Oakes, lot nine, 132 Fuller St., $38,000.
- RKS Investments to Clifton Henry, 65 feet, lot B, 117 Davis Drive, $60,000.
- Alfred W. Harper Jr. to City of Danville Virginia, Stokes Street, $13,772.12.
- City of Danville Virginia to James Allen Collie and Diane Gerringer Collie, Fox Hollow Drive, $500.
Recorded Feb. 28
- Michael S. Dillon and Oliga P. Dillon to Rick James Booth and Kris Robert Booth, lot five, section B, 235 Grenadier Circle, $177,000.
- Garcia Danville Properties to Sylvester J. Terry, lots 24-25, 205 Parkland Drive, $78,000.
- Garcia Danville Properties to Freedom Mill Investments Co., lot six A, 118 Rocklawn Ave., $67,500.
Recorded March 1
- Keytillia Roberts and Jamal Roberts and Tenaya Roberts Garland, 75 feet, lot 19, section A, 1116 Lockett Drive, no money transferred.
- David T. Wilson and Betty J. Wilson to Golden Dove Investments, 65 feet, section B, 250 Greenwich Circle, $95,000.
- Alliance One North America to Dibrell Complex, 946 Newgass St., $1,750,000.
- Oleida Hembree Edge to John Alec Edge, ½ interest, lot two, section F, 416 Whittington Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded March 2
- Miji Zie to Marvis L. Watson, lot one B, 417 Bradley Road, $14,000.
- Roger D. Turner to Pierluigi Pacello, 60 feet, lot 14, section M, 137 Schoolfield Drive, $15,000.
- Shields Investment Co. of Danville Inc. (Shields Realty Co. Inc.) to SMMU, 68 Dudley St., $39,000.
- Charles S. Bolt Jr. to James Edward Reed and Stephanie Denise Reed, 133 Westmoreland Court, $207,000.
- Vickie Anderson to Jones and Morris Real Estate, lot four, 130 Rocklawn Ave., $65,000.
- Thomas R. Green and Daryl L. Green to Thomas R. Green, Alberta H. Green, Daryl L. Green and Tonya M. Green, 1.131 acres, lot one, 201 Beccan Drive, no money transferred.
- Charles E. Brown (Charles Edward Brown) to Pattie Deshazor, 44.11 feet, lot seven, Wendell Scott Drive, no money transferred.
- Meredith W. Gravely to Winnifred G. Lindquist, 50 feet, 106 Virginia Ave., no money transferred.
- Pamela S. Vickers, Linda S. Burton and W. Jay Shelton to ALB Holdings, 80 feet, lot 33, section I, 800 Audubon Drive, $155,000.
- Robinette C. Pinchback to Phillip L. Wallace and Denise S. Wallace, 50 feet, lot 72, 133 Broadnax St., $9,000.
Recorded March 3
- Robbie D. Turner to Ibrahim Amayra, 0.39 acre, lot A, 2262 North Main St., $80,000.
- Stuart L. Thomas and Timothy W. Mantooth to Roger Crews, parcel one: 1.56 acres, lot 75A; parcel two: 2.06 acres, Piney Forest Road, $163,000.
- Angela B. Dishman, Victor Keith Britton and James Anthony Britton to Lumbu Managements, 75 feet, lots seven-nine, 2531 Airview Drive, $62,000.
- Sharon Evonne Jackson (Sharon Evonne Jones) to Lumbu Management, partial lots five-eight, section six, Paxton Street and 1220 Forest St., $10,000.
- JEB Realty to Caylo Barker, 0.918 acre, parcel A, 205 Eastwood Drive, no money transferred.
- Forest Lawn Missionary Baptist Church of Danville, VA to Cross Point Church, West Main Street, no money transferred.
Recorded March 4
- Bahama Time to Charles A. Smith, 75.08 feet, lot 16, section F, 255 Oakwood Circle, $179,900.
- Kacem Liamani to KFG Properties, lots four-24, 1921 West Main St., $175,000.
- Donald R. Vaughan, Clarence L. Wall, Steve Wall, Kenneth R. Wall and Janice W. Hodges to Larry Franklin Oakes, 207.74 feet, lots four-11, State Road 878, 444 Pinecrest Drive, $125,000.
- Nancy D. Guill (Nancy Dooley Guill) and Daryl W. Guill to David C. Richardson and Tracie C. Richardson, 50 feet, lots 14-15, 196 Northwest Blvd., $35,000.
- Tracey Jones and Grey Haymore to Russell Preston Terry, lots eight-nine, section D, 229 Richardson Court, $172,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Feb. 22
- Jimmy D. Hutchins to C. Alvin Watts and Jason D. Watts, lot, Chatham District, $15,000.
- Jimmy D. Hutchins to C. Alvin Watts and Jason D. Watts, lot, Chatham District, $24,000.
- Phillip D. Gill and Terry O. Gill to William W. Andrews and Louis Grue III, parcel C. 0.582 acre, Town of Gretna, $231,000.
- David L. Glass Jr. and Joni M. Glass to Richard Stephen Davis, lot one, section M, Deerwood Drive, Pittsylvania County, $285,000.
- Jeanette L. McHeimer-Tucker and Princess McHeimer-Tucker, 0.97 acre, State Road 41, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jeanette L. McHeimer-Tucker to NBS Real Estate, 0.97 acre, State Road 41, Pittsylvania County, $86,200.
- DWayne L. Johnson and Angela T. Johnson to Nicolas Samuels, parcel, 2.463 acres and 3.998 acres, Pittsylvania County, $172,000.
- Deborah L. Ferrell to Samuel J. Matherly and Kayla M. Matherly, parcel nine B, 2.983 acres, State Road 743, Tunstall District, $25,000.
Recorded Feb. 23
- Triangle Brick Co. to Virginia Electric and Power Co., Tracts, A, B, C and D, Westover District, $8,316,928.
- Avneetvijay Properties to Michael Russell and Peggy A. Russell, lot 17, 0.64 acres, State Route 719, Pittsylvania County, $76,400.
- Ronnie Dean Montgomery, Teresa Martin Montgomery, Ann Montgomery Dalton and Johnnie Jason Dalton to Anna Montgomery Dalton and Johnnie Jason Dalton, lot two B two and parcel one, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Leatrice Whitehead (Leatrice Whitehead James) to Brandee Whitehead-Robertson and Darrell Rhames Jr., lot five, section one, State Road 726, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Raymond C. Power Sr. (Raymond Christopher Power) and Nancy L. Power to Lawrence Lamanca, tract C, D and E, Staunton River District, $167,000.
- Raymond C. Power Sr. (Raymond Christopher Power) and Nancy L. Power to Lawrence Lamanca, Sandra Lamanca Scott and Samuel Preston Lamanca, tract B, interest, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Samuel J. Yoder and Lavina J. Yoder to John A. Stoltzus and Lavina I. Stolzfus, tract three, Staunton River District, $160,000.
Recorded Feb. 24
- Zachary L. Hutcherson to Kenneth M. Krantz Jr., 3.13 acres, Staunton River District, $140,000.
- Triple C. Properties to Martin James Morton, 0.48 acre, State Road 665, Staunton River District, $154,900.
- Dillon James Anderson to Tess Rodgers, parcel GI, 0.463 acre, Bunker Lane, Pittsylvania County, $61,000.
- Calvin Timothy Collie to Steven L. Stallings and Sheri V. Stalling, 45.45 acres, State Road 844, Pittsylvania County, $110,000.
- Calvin Timothy Collie to Steven L. Stallings and Sheri V. Stallings, 1.28 acres, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
- Calvin Timothy Collie to Steven L. Stallings and Sheri V. Stallings, 40 acres, 11.4 acres, lot one, Pittsylvania County, $110,000.
- Ronald W. Burch and Nancy J. Burch to Deanna Melton Young (Deanna Adkins Melton), 0.211 acre, Pittsylvania County, $4,000.
- Michael Richard Fleming to Sirdarious Kendel Hurt Sr., lot 48, 0.500 acre, Meadowwood Court, Tunstall District, $170,000.
- Larry Lynn Hendrix, Dixie Hendrix Penn (Dixie L. Penn), George Penn, Sandra Hendrix Pendse, Susie Johnson Talbott and Alvin Talbott to Harris Land and Timber Co., lot three, 3.53 acres, Pittsylvania County, $3,000.
- Barry Lee Haley and Joyce P. Haley to Coy L. Simmons III, lot six A, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Joyce P. Haley (Joyce Ann Powell Simmons Haley) to Coy L. Simmons III, 1.19 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Kristy D. Duffer (Kristy D. Dichello) to Warren C. Warner and Sheila D. Warner, lot A, Chatham District, $15,500.
Recorded Feb. 25
- Duren Neal Holley (Neal Holley) to Durend Neal Holley, lot 13, 1.01 acres, State Road 825, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Udell Williams and Ruth Ann Williams to 57 NC, lots seven & eight, Highway 612, Callands District, no money transferred.
- Mark Wayne Scarce, Michelle N. and Steffen White Scarce to Mark Wayne Scarce and Seth Wayne Scarce, 11.464 acres, State Road 882, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Gregory Stephen Wilkerson and Jennifer Snead Wilkerson to Triple Farms of Ringgold VA, parcel, State Route 655, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
- Bobby Lee Wilkerson to Willow Leaf Farm, 1.043 acres, State Route 730, Pittsylvania County, $115,000.
- Nevada L. Watlington to Linda B. Riddick, lot B-one, 1.10 acres, State Road 875, Pittsylvania County, $159,500.
- Spencer E. Thornton to Anthony Jamar Lovelace and Porsha Lovelace, lot five, 1.144 acres, Country Drive, Pittsylvania County, $215,000.
Recorded Feb. 28
- Isaac Nathan Hammock to Isaac Nathan Hammock and Kathleen A. Hammock, new lot A, 10.000 acres, State Route 626, Pigg District, no money transferred.
- Loretta Wilkerson to Ma Consuelo Gonsalez Montes, lot one, State Route 686, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
- Minnie Lorraine Murray to Gordon and Elena Byrnes Revocable Trust, parcel one, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
- Laura Gibson Cross (Laura Ashley Gibson) to Deborah H. Pruett, lot two, section B, Talbott Drive, Pittsylvania County, $220,000.
- Brenda Gibson White to Staci Yarbrough Doss and Kenneth Blaine Doss, new parcel D two, 31.158 acres, Pittsylvania County, $75,000.
Recorded March 1
- Amy O. Conner to Amy O. Conner and Brian K. Conner, lots 14 & 15, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Robert Alinovi and Nancy Alinovi to James A. Mashburn and April A. Mashburn, parcel two, 11.13 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $211,599.50.
- Jerry Robertson Davis to David Wayne Abbott Sr., tract B, 120.44 acres, State Road 875, Pittsylvania County, $1,200,000.
- Jared D. Moser to Melody Logan Stone, lot A, 1.206 acres, Ridgecrest Drive, Pittsylvania County, $279,900.
- Nationwide Homes Inc. to Charles E. Hairston and Judy C. Hairston, lot 83, Westford Park Subdivision, Westover District, $10.
- Mark Kendall Hope to Samuel L. Breedlove and Sheila L. Breedlove, partial tract one, 0.267 acres, State Route 624, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Vickie C. Wingfield to Deborah Jean Wheaton, lot one and two, Staunton River District, $280,000.
Recorded March 2
- Joshua L. Crihfield to Loften Leasing, 19.26 acres and 10 acres, Pittsylvania County, $130,000.
- Wilbert Hoover Scearce to William Lucas Scearce, tract one, 6.66 acres, State Road 844, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Debra Pritchett Patterson to Haven Properties, lot 17, 0.80 acre, Pittsylvania County, $2,500.
- Larry Darius Worley and Donna Lakey Worley to Michael Anthony Worley, lot 16, section C, Blairs District, no money transferred.
- Laura J. Ashworth to Eimile E. Rudometkin, lot three, block D, section four, Talbott Drive, Tunstall District, $237,000.
- Evelia Barajas Ramirez and Edgar Omar-Ramirez to Kameron Hunter Clay and Chelsey Lynn Clay, lot three, 1.69 acres, State route 750, Tunstall District, $192,200.
- George B. Davis and Sally H. Davis to Roger Steven Henley, 6.069 acres, Pittsylvania County, $122,500.
- Realty First to Greg Hopkins and Brenda Hopkins, parcel seven, Pittsylvania County, $15,500.
- Gale D. Linens and Cindy Paris-Huffman to Christy M. Garland and Victor M. Garland, lot eight, section A, Pittsylvania County, $116,000.
Recorded March 3
- Haven Properties to Steven Winters and Joyce Caswell, lot 17, 0.80 acre, Pittsylvania County, $9,500.
- Curtis C. Keesee Jr. to Anita Sharon Keesee, lot one, 0.45 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Melanie Gregory Stowe (Melanie A. Gregory) and Brandon E. Adkins to Maureen Wood, lot 44, 0.568 acre, Hunters Ridge, Pittsylvania County, $134,200.
- Daryl Ryland Bagbey to Justin E. Bustamante, lot seven, 0.551 acre, State Route 1040, Pittsylvania County, $185,000.
- Ray’s and Cee’s Auto Sales and Rentals to Raymond A. Wilborne, Vera Elaine Goode and Alicia S. Goode, 1.584 acres, State Road 733, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Vincent Braunsberg to Vincent Braunsberg and Sierra Braunsberg, lot eight and partial lot nine, Pittsylvania County, $1.
- Ilya Noah Robbins, Haley Marie Robbins, Ashley Nichole Zane (Ashley Nicole Dalton Robbins) and Ashley N. Robbins to Ilya Noah Robbins and Haley Marie Robbins, lot 12, 0.869 acre, State Road 649, Pittsylvania Count, no money transferred.
- Danny Ray Ellis and Patricia S. Ross to Isaiah Seth Booth, parcel, State Road 729, Pittsylvania County, $27,560.
Recorded March 4
- Wesley B. Thornton and Jordan H. Thornton to Wesley B. Thornton and Jordan H. Thornton, 1.137 acres, State Route 713, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce Inc. to Mainstream Mental Health Services Inc., new lot, 1.000 acre, U.S. Highway 29, Blairs District, $420,000.
- Valerie Bean Booth to Michael McLaughlin, tract one and two, State Route 706, Pittsylvania County, $315,000.
- Robert H. Adams to Robert J. Adams and Hollie S. Adams, lot three. 7.269 acres, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Robert Wood and Marisol Wood to Larry L. Garlick and Phyllis H. Garlick, lot 53, Mountain View Shores, Callands-Gretna District, $75,000.
- Town of Gretna VA to KBZ, tract B, 7.989 acres, Industrial Drive, Town of Gretna, $119,835.
- Brenda M. Williams (Brenda M. Wilcox) and Travis Williams to Brenda M. Williams, 1.00 acre, Dan River District, no money transferred.