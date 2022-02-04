Dan River Region real estate transfers

Danville
Recorded Jan. 4
- Marcellus M. Clements (Marcelus N. Clements) to Sollertis Enterprise, parcel one: 40 feet, lot 23, 202 Farrar St.; parcel two: 20 feet, formerly Short Street, $12,000.
- Archer R. Gravely III, Charles L. Gravely, Fenton N. Gravely Jr. and Lois Anne Gravely Simmons to City of Danville, VA, Craghead Street, no money transferred.
- Wednesday Group to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Jefferson Avenue, $75,000.
- Cynthia S. Royster, Martha Denise Scearce (Martha S. Shelhorse), Martha Denise Scearce Shelhorse, Martha S. Slade, Martha S. Scearce and Julia M. Scearce to Thu Hang Thi Pham, lot nine, section C, 100 Summit Road, $114,500.
- Johnny Michael Jones (Johnny M. Jones) and Robbie Dale Jones (Robbie D. Jones) to Scotty L. Owen and Kelly E. Mayhugh, parcel one: 75 feet, 1466 Blair Loop Road; parcel two: lot 20, section L, Milton Ave., $79,000.
- Charles O. Duncan to Samantha Freeze Bronk and Eric Allen Bronk, lots eight-11, State Road 1117, 1578 Fulton Heights, $149,900.
Recorded Jan. 5
- Martinsville Home Buyers to Anne M. Sloup, 60 feet, lot 17, section A, 17 Laurel Ave., $42,000.
- Gifted Hands Investments to Jennifer R. Elliott, 50 feet, lot two, 129 Withers Road, $105,000.
- Bellevue Enterprises to Piedmont Access to Health Services Incorporated, 37.24 feet, 336 Old Riverside Drive, $1,650,000.
Recorded Jan. 6
- Charmin L. Dewberry to Steven Wayne Elliott Jr., lot two, 1596 Fulton Heights, $90,000.
- Siri Family Dollar to Rhetson-Reif I, 145.43 feet, parcel one A, 604 North Main St., $865,000.
- Phoenix Homes to Christine J. Bell, parcel one: 55 feet, lot 25-A; parcel two: property, 1560 Washington St., $20,000.
- Michael D. Haymore and Donald R. Haymore to Vickie L. Soyars, lot 24, section N, 94 Hylton Ave., $25,000.
- KPK Properties to Traci E. Petty, 65 feet, lot five, section B, 629 Lansbury Drive, $84,900.
- Barkhouser Investments to Amerco Real Estate Co., 635.84 feet, lot five A, Riverside Drive, $2,800,000.
- River District Development to Cobbled Holdings, 0.302 acre, parcel A, 297 Bridge St., $225,000.
- River District Properties to Cobbled Holdings, parcel one: lot E two; parcel two: lot B two, 227 Lynn St., $435,000.
Recorded Jan. 7
- John Eddie Foster Jr. and Phyllis Epperson Harris to Stephanie D. Touchstone, 60 feet, lot six, section C, Carlson Avenue, $4,900.
- River District Development to River District Properties, 0.982 acre, parcel C, 305 Bridge St., $250,000.
- John Eddie Foster Jr. and Phyllis Epperson Harris to Mamie Jones Joseph, 60 feet, lot 50, Elizabeth Street, $7,500.
- Bobby Ray Massey and Carolyn Jane Massey to MJM Capital, parcel A, 1311 and 1313 West Main St., $100,000.
Recorded Jan. 10
- Amber Rose Rust to Henry Steve Richardson Jr., 50 feet, lot 28, section C, 46 Morris Ave., $10,000.
- Stella M. Gray to Thomas J. Davis, 100 feet, lots one-four, block A, 251 Westover Drive, $150,000.
- Raymond L. Paul to II Daughters Transport, 3.014 acres, 415 Justin Lane, $10,500.
- Nathan A. Barker to Brownz, 50 feet, lot 10, block three, 138 Montague St., $73,000.
- Christopher T. Key to Fit Home Buyers, 70 feet, lot 10, section P, 49 Hylton Ave., $5,000.
- James T. Eanes, Shelby J. Phillips and Shirlene F. Elliott to Nguyen Properties, lot A, 216 Charlotte Ave., $20,000.
- Curtis J. Strader Sr. to Judith Jamison, lot seven, 180 Chatelaine Ave., $10,000.
- Donnie B. Williamson, Melissa O. Williamson, Michael W. Williamson, Deborah Williamson Beaman, Danny P. Beamon, Judith Williamson Armstrong and Michael W. Armstrong to Averett University of Danville VA (Averett College of Danville, VA), 227.92 feet, lots 10-18, 671 Mount Cross Road, $295,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Jan. 5
- Frances H. Watkins, Stanley Pruden Haley, Sandra H. Bates and Marvin W. Haley to Jerry W. Barker, 0.91 acre, State Route 671, Staunton River District, $6,500.
- Scott C. Chaney and Marc E. Morris to Timothy Ray Pruitt, parcel, 28.47 acres, State Route 732, Dan River District, $170,000.
- Eastern Panel Realty to Mary Anne Trabunella, parcel nine, 0.519 acre, Town of Chatham, $187,800.
- Theodore Nichols to Brandon E. Nichols, lot five, section one, Bloxsom Estate, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Realty First to Robert Chandler Bryant and Cameron Elaine Chiles, parcel one, 7.598 acres, Pittsylvania County, $15,500.
- Charles Anthony Kelley to Robert L. Waller and Sam L. Waller, various parcels, Staunton River District, $75,800.
- Stephen P. Hyler and Pamela F. Hyler to Stephen Sproule, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, $400,000
Recorded Jan. 6
- Virginia H. Dudley to Gray Joseph Chappie and Michelle Lea Chappie, new lot six, partly Franklin County, Pittsylvania County, $185,000.
- Ray D. Robertson and Virginia W. Robertson to Kenneth L. Robertson and Tammy J. Robertson, lot B, 3.02 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Faye Segner-Dolp and Thomas L. Henson Jr. to JEH3, 0.981 acre, State Route 640, Pittsylvania County, $80,000.
- Kevin R. Tyburski and Stephanie L. Tyburski to Elizabeth Rimbey and Randy Rimbey, lot 14, section D, Blairmont Drive, Pittsylvania County, $220,000.
Recorded Jan. 7
- Percy S. Adams Jr. to Brenda M. Blair, lots 13 thru 16, Highway 40 and Triangular lot, Town of Gretna, $75,000.
- Joanne M. Ferguson to Naser Abuiznied, lots three and four, State Road 729, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
- Kenneth E. Thacker to Daniel W. Neal, lots 248 thru 253, Staunton River District, $6,000.
- Deborah B. Gregory to Gary W. Cheatwood, tract A, State Road 698 and 729, Pittsylvania County, $23,000.
- Keith D. Tensen to Ask & C Ltd, lot B, State Road 686, Pittsylvania County, $7,500.
- Keith D. Tensen to Lucas Robert Owen, 62.00 acres off State Road 686, Pittsylvania County, $10.
- Marcie S. Thomas and Adrian F. Thomas to Melvin Darnell Tanner, tract B six, 1.391 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 10
- Custer Rentals to Joseph Watkins and Micayla B. Watkins, lot five, 5.526 acres and lot six, 4.781 acres, Tunstall District, $45,000.
- Allison to Lisa A. Cruz, 0.572 acre, Town of Hurt, $70,000.
- Deborah R. Ferron and Mary Lou Gibson to Michael Thomas Tosh and Taylor Marie George-Tosh, tract nine, 8.07 acres, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
- Shannon C. Conner to Harold W. Jones Jr., lot A, 0.750 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Custer Rentals to Blake Kitzmiller and Katelyn Kitzmiller, lots 18 and 19, State Route 882, Pittsylvania County, $22,000.
- Darlene G. Owen to FJD Properties, lots 35 and 36, State Route 704, Pittsylvania County, $32,250.