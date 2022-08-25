Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Aug. 8
- Gwynn Properties to Martinsville Home Buyers, partial lot 22, 319 Church St., $17,500.
- Johnny R. Womack to Heather Sheaffer, 65 feet, lot four, section B, 328 Brentwood Drive, $104,500.
- David Rodney Willis and Joanna Bowman Willis to Anthony Tunstall and Sheila Tunstall, 122 feet, Charles Street, $1,500.
- Sherry Mona Lisa James and Don Setzer Sr. to Lumbu Managements, lot six, section A, 219 River Oak Drive, $100,000.
Recorded Aug. 9
- Joseph William Sanford Jr. to Ki-Jana Womack, 65 feet, lot eight, 318 Westview Drive, $162,000.
Recorded Aug. 10
- Mary M. Crews to A.J. Dodson Investments, Unit 200, Building One, Phase One, 200 Seminole Trail, $42,000.
- Kathryn T. Oliver to Elmer G. Turner Jr., lot 11 B, 129 Fuller St., no money transferred.
- Lighthouse Real Estate Investors to Sue Ellen Gates, 50 feet, lots 36-37, 223 Parkland Drive, $85,000.
- Melih Kaylan to M&L Dumont Group, 50 feet, lot 50, section A, 110 Front St., $75,500.
Recorded Aug. 11
- Samuel S. Thomas Jr. to Prime Home Options, 60 feet, lot three and partial lot one, section six, 161 Virginia Ave., $295,000.
- Brenda W. Garrett to James Olin Hall and Cynthia Harrison Hall, 30 feet, partial lot nine, block eight, 319 Virginia Ave., $245,000.
- David C. Richardson and Tracie D. Richardson to MJM Capital, 53.64 feet, lot 34, 195 Hamlin Ave., $52,000.
- Jodi L. Coleman and Pierre Jones to MJM Capital, 100 feet, lots eight-nine, block two, section B, Shephard Avenue and 308 Campbell St., $49,900.
- David B. Brown to Illyana Beard, lot 23, 203 Broad St., $26,000.
- Dvest to Flips, lot eight B, 730 Colquhoun St., $29,000.
- Talisha Whaley-Awaye to Martinsville Home Buyers, 53.7 feet, lot 199, 301 Third Ave., $30,000. Ruben Jeffries and Valorie Jean Jeffries to Eli M. Jeffries and Ianta W. Jeffries, lot eight, 1422 North Main St., no money transferred.
- Kathy Petty, Richard Harris, Janice Johnson, Rachelle Williams, Lisa Walker and Michael A. Harris to Kathy Petty, Richard Harris, Janice Johnson, Rachelle Williams, Lisa Walker and Michael A. Harris, 73.67 feet, partial lots 28-29, section three, 271 Arnett Blvd., no money transferred.