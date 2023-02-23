City of Danville
Recorded Jan. 23
- Joseph Marshall Garrett to Ramsey Historical Properties and Michelle Lynn Rose, parcel one: 805 Grove St. and Jefferson Avenue, $16,000.
- Joseph Marshall Garrett to Ramsey Historical Properties, parcel two: 834 Grove St., $60,000.
- Joseph Marshall Garrett to Michelle Lynn Rose, parcel three: 842 Grove St., $40,000.
- Joseph Marshall Garrett to Ramsey Historical Properties and Michelle Lynn Rose, 50 feet, lot B, 515 Jefferson St., $30,000.
- Terry Lee Adams and Donna A. Brown to Joseph Del Popolo, parcel one: lot eight, section B, Starmont Drive, $160,000.
- Pauline M. Williamson to Supreme Housing Group, parcel one: 818 Stokes St., $35,000.
- Justin S. Goodman to Wise Family Corp., 25 feet, 180 Lamberth Drive, $260,000.
- Eli M. Jefferies and Lanta W. Jeffries to Joseph Ramos Jackson Jr., lot eight, 1422 North Main St., no money transferred.
- Kamerson A. Kyles and Shantal Jaslen Kyles to Brenton J. Kyles and Brianne Edmunds Kyles, Bermuda Road, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 24
- SRE to Ray A. Russell, 50 feet, 424 Keen St., $59,780.
Recorded Jan. 25
- Edward F. Sparrow and Samone Rose Sparrow Chaney to Sharon Sparrow Cassell, 75 feet, lots 96-98, Holland Road, $16,000.
- Carl Boyd to Frankie N. Boyd and Christopher L. Boyd, lot one A, 1042 Halifax Road, $12,000.
Recorded Jan. 26
- Fernando Gabriel Zilliani Chiazzaro to Raul Flores Olivarria, partial lots three and four and lots five-seven, 811 Holland road, $45,000.
- Commonwealth Trustees of Martha Thornton to Frank M. Shields, 6 Elizabeth St., $25,000.
Recorded Jan. 27
- Patsy M. Huffstetler and Linda M. Cox to Ira D. Yeatts Jr., partial lot 38, $85,000.
- Paul M. Lewis and Barbara E. Lewis to God’s Pit Crew, lot 51, section A, 157 Brentwood Drive, $90,000.
- Christopher M. Justice to MLCOMBM, 50.64 feet, lot 36, 356 Norwood Drive, $66,000.
- Mealie Scott to John E. Hauser Jr., trustee of the John E. Hauser Jr., declaration of trust, 0.831 acre, lot 81, Oak Creek Drive, no money transferred.
- Donovan C. Baker and Susan C. Baker to Donovan C. Baker, Susan C. Baker and Jordan B. Evans, 60 feet, lot 42, block B, 886 Arnett Blvd., no money transferred.
- Paul A. Woerner and Chritiana Sweetwood to Thomas Alderson, 2301 Westover Drive, $286,500.
- Shelton Rentals to Golden Dove Investments, 61.82 feet, lot eight, 123 Winstead Drive, $135,000.