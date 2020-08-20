Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
July 31
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Karen Jaworski, 55.80 feet, lot Be, 862 & 866 Green St., $30,000.
Nicholas Piccolo to Kari Pequero, 50 feet, lot eight, block 10, 312 Girard St., $4,500.
Aug. 3
Ray M. Fenderson and Ray Patrick Fenderson to Darrell Lamont McLeod Jr. and Demetrius Terrell McLeod, lot one, Hereford Lane, State Road 1632, $3,000.
Ronald Jeffrey Rigney and Barry Wayne Rigney to Leara M. Rigney and Ronald James Rigney (Ronald J. Rigney), 68 feet, lot four, section U, 316 Melrose Drive, no money transferred.
Aug. 4
Karen M. Tuck to Jonathan Lawton and Shelby J. Lawton, parcel one: partial lot 323, 152 Canterbury Road, $136,400.
Cleatis T. Swanson to David R. Mosley and Denise Taylor Mosley, parcel one: partial lot 51, Holbrook Ave., $2,500.
700 Acre Club Inc. to Darrell Lamont McLeod Jr. and Demetrius Terrell McLeod, Woodlawn Drive, $600.
Glen H. Harris and Ellen K. Harris to Shawn McKnight and Cynthia McKnight, 3.488 acres, lots three-19, Wren Street and 1560 Halifax Road, $43,500.
Aug. 5
Kevin Dale Wiseman and Mary Karen Wiseman to Mark R. Lavinder, lots 410-412, 410 & 412 Lynn St., $96,000.
Ralph W. Scott and Nancy N. Scott to Lisa Steeger, parcel one: 60 feet, lot five, section B, 30 Carlson Ave., $47,000.
James Allen Brunell and Kelly Sue Brunell to Jennifer D. Hinkle, partial lot 10, block, 124 Moffett St., $42,000.
U.S. Bank Trust for LSF 10 Master Participation Trust to Brenda Jackson General, 933 Paxton St., $15,000.
Devon L. Cain and Keanita Y. Castle-Cain to Devon L. Cain, parcel one: 69.9 feet, lot 303, 909 Claiborne St., $10. (what she had)
Aug. 6
Kim Ray Davis and Russell L. Davis Jr. to Trustees of Right Touch Christian Church, lot 28, Worsham Street, $1,800.
Walter George Jones and Peggy King Jones to Mary Ann Jones Cox, 300 feet, lots 9-12, section A, block D, 1554 Crestwood Drive, Woodcrest Heights, no money transferred.
Andy L. Harris and Diane L. Harris to B&S Rentals of Danville, lot 45, section A, 137 Fairmont Circle, $222,500.
Ruben Jeffries and Valorie J. Jeffries (Valorie Jean Jeffries) to S&D Housing, parcel one: 68 feet, lot one A, 624 Holbrook Ave., $220,000.
Pittsylvania County
July 27
Melissa D. Soto to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., tract A, 6.452 acres, State Route 649, Pittsylvania County, $19,105.23.
Roger Lee King, Judy B. King and Ann M. Kng to Douglas A. Schotz, lot four and tract one, State Road 721, Pittsylvania County, $205,000.
Alonzo E. Pritchett, Maxine P. Younger, Kenneth D. Pritchett and Vanessa Renee Pritchett to Vanessa Renee Pritchett, 0.746 acre, State Road 1501, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Tracey Elizabeth Hedrick to David William Pulliam and Elizabeth Tucker Pulliam, lot 12, section A, State Road 981, Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
John A. Holcombe to Joshua Wayne Parsons, lot two, section G, Bent Tree Drive, Pittsylvania County, $184,100.
Jason H. Scearce to Ricky L. Bridges and Annette M. Yeatts, new tract three A, 1.00 acre, State Route 41, Gretna District, $86,000.
RKBT Investments to Grady William Conner, lot five, 8.85 acres, Pittsylvania County, $12,000.
Pine Lake Recreational Facilities Inc. to Matthew S. Scarce, tract B, 2.000 acres, State Road 878, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Thomas Wayne Hodgin Jr. to Adam Reid Hodgin and Krista Alderson Hodgin, tract two, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Robert Nile Smith to Dustin R. Smith, tract two, 0.764 acre, Inca Lane, Dan River District, $20,000.
July 28
Thomas B. Howerton and Stephanie M. Howerton to Tamzin M. Howerton, lots 41 thru 49, Mount Hermon Park, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Penny-Mac Loan Services to The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 0.52 acres, Staunton River District, $10.
Billy Ray Moser and Sandra C. Moser to Jiayi Yang and Ru Zhao Zhao, lot two, 0.308 acre, Pittsylvania County, $32,000.
The Lester Group Inc. to Darrell J. Williams, lot 76 and 77, Westford Park Subdivision, Westover District, $7,000.
Thomas B. Gray Jr. to Millard Dale Gray, 1.0 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Sharon Kelley to Christian Isaac Smith, tract one and two A, State Route 760, Town of Gretna, $77,600.
July 29
S&M Properties to William Maynard Gregory, parcel A, 5.208 acres, State Route 1310, Pittsylvania County, $16,000.
Howard J. Joseph to Charles Joseph Melnick, tract four and five, section two, Pittsylvania County, $97,000.
Rene M. Kendrick to Robin Washburn and W. Willis Kendrick, parcel, Pie Creek, Pittsylvania County, $27,387.50.
Phil V. Mays to Michael J. Racanelli and Margaret G. Racanelli, partial lot three A, State Road 626, Callands-Gretna District, $600,000.
Jennifer D. Mullins to James D. Overbey, 2.387 acres and 1.672 acres, Pittsylvania County, $35,000.
Raymond Garland Rowland Jr. and Margie Jennings Rowland to Tyler Wayne Taylor and Malorie Rowland Taylor, 12.000 acres, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
July 30
Blairs Fire and Rescue Inc. to Mountain Land Co., tract two, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.
Kathleen A. Machia to John E. Finn and Holly Finn, lot A one, 3.813 acres, 19.66 and 2.033 acres, State Road 702 acres, Pittsylvania County, $280,000.
Christopher Wayne Booher and Amy Meadows Mazza (Amy Kay Meadows) to Amy Meadows Mazza, 1.069 acres, State Road 649, Pittsylvania County , no money transferred.
James T. Layne to James T. Layne and Mary Katherine Layne, State Road 642, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Teddy A. Thornton and Tae A. Thornton to William James Shelhorse and Erin D. Shelhorse, lot 24, 1.422 acres, Tuscarora Farms Inc., Pittsylvania County, $294,900.
PennyMac Loan Services to Tony Alvin Burnett and Tony Alvin Burnett Jr., lot 17 A, 0.9466, Blairmont Acres, Pittsylvania County, $158,058.
Larry Wayne Oldham to James Lee Buchanan, lot B, 0.46 acre, State Road 844, Pittsylvania County, $122,000.
Allison Shelton Heyes (Allison Paige Shelton) to Travis Russell McNeil and Courtney T. Sutor, lot A, 1.000 acre, Staunton River District, $106,000.
Herman Steve Parrish and Yvonne G. Parrish to Logan Phipps Koontz, lot X, Y, and two, State Road 863, Blairs District, $316,000.
Pamela Swain to Krystal Jade Mattox, 30 acres, lot D and A, State Highway 750, Pittsylvania County, $321,000.
July 31
Charles W. Saunders and Bette K. Christian (Bette S. Christian) to MMB Properties, 96.33 acres, State Road 640, Staunton River District, $180,000.
Marilyn Dalton Shelton, Gerald Thomas Dalton and Peggy A. Dalton to Robin Colleen Dalton, parcel one B, 0.853 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Justin Adam Bugger and Julie Lanette Bugger to Jason Edward Moon, parcel, Staunton River District, $40,000.
Marvin R. Haskins Sr., James D. Haskins and June M. Haskins to Marvin Reed Haskins Jr. and Judy G. Haskins, new lot one-D-one, 0.177 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Herbert M. Kendall and Rachel E. Kendall to Michael Graves, tract two, 2.439 acres, Staunton River District, $16,000.
Thomas T. Hall and Pamela S. Hall to Natalie S. Jones, lots seven and eight, Town of Hurt, $116,000.
Floyd T. Layne and Dora B. Layne to Cheryl Hutcherson, lot 72 thru 75, Staunton River District, $50,000.
U.S. Bank National Association to Marisol Renteria-Hernandez, lot 13, State Road 703, Pittsylvania County, $29,700.
Rebecca Dawn Clark Newman (Rebecca Dawn Clark) and Marion Elizabeth Clark to Matthew D. Davis, lot 115 thru 119, U.S. Highway 29, Staunton River District, $60,000.
Darrell Wayne Gibson and Velma D. Gibson to Artie M. Tompkins III and Mark A. Tompkins, 0.48 acre, Highway 649, Pittsylvania County, $6,000.
Aug. 3
James N. Lowe to Stephanie L. Ellis, 1.777 acres and 1.024 acres, State Route 703, Tunstall District, $241,200.
Deborah Boniky to Daniel Gebo and Deborah Gebo, new lot two, 1.865 acres, U.S. Highway 58, Pittsylvania County, $145,000.
Ami Lewis (Ami Carter) to Matthew W. Carter, lot nine, section two, Sky Blue Acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Darryl E. Turpin to Bruce Milburn, rear 50 foot strip, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Heather M. Collins and Michael W. Collins to Cristina Aversano, lot B two A, Wyatt Drive, Pittsylvania County, $160,000.
Gertrude Voges Valderrama to Matthew Thomas Lusher, lot ne, 1.000 acre, State Road 712, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
Ronald Thompson to Kenneth Ray Polk and Tiffany Barksdale, lot 40, section B, State Road 1004, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
Ricky E. Dillion and Debra Patterson Dillion to Ricky Carson Mays II and Lauren Paige Mays, 1.108 acres, State Road 747, Pittsylvania County, $105,178.
Gary W. Schmalenberg to James W. Marshall and Helen Sue Marshall, 3.079 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $60,000.
Leroy D. Adams and Daphne Ellen Mattox Adams to Aubrey A. Falls, new lot 46 B, Callands-Gretna District, $260,000.
Robert H. Adams to Robert J. Adams and Hollie S. Adams, 0.842 acre, State Route 1044, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Colonial Impact Fund II to Global Premier Asset Management, 1.00 acre, Pittsylvania County, $4,750.
Aug. 4
Tabitha K. Robertson to Earl L. Robertson Jr., parcel A, 2.99 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Beatrice S. Farmer to Andre A. Dickerson, lot one, 0.46 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ira Wesley Kirkpatrick (Ira W. Kirkpatrick), Corinthia K. Epperley (Corinthia K. Sells) and Thomas L. Kirkpatrick to Twyla Farmer and Trace Farmer, 0.961 acre, State Route 754, Staunton River District, $119,000.
Frederic N. Ingram and Carol R. Ingram to VRAJZZ, parcel, State Route 29, Callands-Gretna District, $84,000.
Jesse Fontaine to William N. Gaddy III and Karla R. Gaddy, new parcel A, 99.538 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Aug. 5
Robert W. Swanson and Carol B. Swanson to Robert W. Swanson and Carol B. Swanson, various lots and acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Michael Wayne Kirks and Starlette R. Kirks (Starlette R. Adams) to Starlette R. Kirks, lot four and five, State Road, 869, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Patricia Bruce Penny and Edward Newton Penny IV to Louis Hitchens and Lisa D. Hitchens, lot two, section A, Woodlake Park, Pittsylvania County, $179,900.
J.W. Bolton to Robert L. Sadler and Kimberly C. Sadler, lot 10, 0.576 acre, State Rod 750, Pittsylvania County, $175,000.
Jerry L. Shaver and Barbara H. Shaver to Ruby M. Lumpkins and Nathan Lumpkins, lot 29, Northridge, Blairs District, $306,800.
Leonard Frankel Jr. and Sandra Kaye Plunkett Frankel to Chassidy Leeann Sharp and Daniel Eugene Sharp, lot 16, Tuscarora Drive, Pittsylvania County, $255,000.
Darris L. Price to Michael Holland, lot 12, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
Dawn L. Price (Dawn L. Wilson/Price) and Joane W. Hockenbury to Jerry Wayne Barker, tract one, 23.90 acres, State Road 642, Staunton River District, $57,360.
Jonathan J. Williams and Faith E. Williams to Walter T. Yoost, lot 22 and 23, River Ridge, Callands-Gretna District, $55,000.
