Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Jan. 31
- John D. Parris Jr. and Allison Nicole Parris to John D. Parris Jr. and Allison Nicole Parris, 0.176 acre, lots 8-9, section one, 133 Canterbury Road, no money transferred.
- Stephen G. Bass, substitute trustee, and Baylor Portfolio, LLC to Walter D. Graham III, Unit 921-C, Building 29, Phase VIII, Cabin Creek, 921 Springfield Road, C, $35,000.
- SEA Investments to The Betterton Group, 356 Wilson Road, $50,000.
- Piedmont Lands of Virginia to Woodpyle Investments Group, 750 Main St., $212,000.
- Prime Home 179 Ingram, LLC to Michael A. Spadoni, lot one, section three, 179 Ingram Road, $181,111.
- Courtney Scearce Dowdy and Brian David Scearce to Ashli G. Saunders-Lea, 50 feet, lots 64-65, 129 Nelson Ave., $120,000.
- Robin Davis Whittle to 2JD, LLC, lot 16, section K, 131 Mulberry Road, $92,500.
- Mary Jordan Chukinas Lagrone and George W. Chukinas Jr. to Barry J. Brown and Patricia B. Brown, lot 29 and partial lot 30, 442 Hawthorne Drive, $390,000.
- Richard Lee Scott, Steven Randall Scott and Cathy Ann Bateman to Kelsey Moore and Brandon Moore, 65.70 feet, lot six A, section J, 109 Redwood Drive, $112,000.
People are also reading…
Recorded Feb. 1
- The Betterton Group to RJB Holdings, 356 Ferry Road, $60,000.
- Barney W. Seagle and Nannie G. Seagle to Karen Jean Olidge and Eric Olidge, 0.245 acre, lot 19, 125 Tolliver Place, $127,900.
- Phillip W. Campbell to Labrent M. Crews, 200 and 202 Gery St., no money transferred.
- Tracci R. Harper, Patrick R. Harper Jr., Charlotte R. Harper, Patrice R. Tabon and Louis A. Puryear Sr. to Louis A. Puryear Sr., lot 29, 119 Kings Court, no money transferred.
- Randall Scott Loftis, Samuel James Loftis and Adam Seth Loftis to Atkinson Rentals, lot two, section V, 302 Vicar Road and Riceland Street, $125,000.
- Bryan P. Gregory to Bryan P. Gregory and Ellen R. Gregory, 100 feet, lots 31-34, 144 Nelson Ave., no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 2
- Quick Service Realco, LLC to Shiangling L. Wong and Frank M. Wong, parcel one: 100.2 feet, lot one, 762 Piney Forest Road, $3,088,000.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Danville Research Center for African American History and Culture, 45 feet, lot 46, 348 Holbrook St., no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 3
- Larry J. Crumpton and Linda J. Crumpton to William B. Crumpton, 80 feet, lot 17, section B, 215 Vicar Place, no money transferred.
- Shirley C. Motley to William B. Crumpton, 60 feet, lot 17, section A, 239 Northmont Blvd., no money transferred.
- DVA Holdings to Takita Mease, parcel one: 50 feet, lot four, block one, 720 Holbrook Ave., $30,000.
- Byron Rawlinson to Diamond Investments, 862 Stokes St., $20,000.
- David Wayne Johnson Sr. to Danville VA (1011 Piney Forest) LLC, parcel one: C One, 1011 Piney Forest Road, $300,000.
- Linda R. Echols to Caroline Echols, lot nine, 117 Spring Ave., $38,400.
- Tony Ray Cook to Holiday Properties, parcel one: lots 11-13 and partial lot 10, 230 Rocky Lane, $34,000.
- Annette M. Alber to Dogwood Enterprises, lot two, 245 Randolph St., $59,900.
- Cora Janice Hutchings Alexander (Janice Hutchings Alexander) and Jerry L. Alexander to Janice Hutchings Alexander and Jared Michael Alexander, 0.27 feet, parcel one, 180 Forestdale Drive, no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Jan. 31
- Justin W. Willard and Chelsey L. Willard (Chelsey L. Curry) to Justin W. Willard, 8.2 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Roger Thomas Holland, Judea Jurado Holland, Barbara H. Lewis, Jack K. Lewis, Timothy Lee Holland, Carolyn W. Holland, Joyce H. Willis, Leon Daniel Farthing Jr., Frances Hope Farthing, Jack Wilson Sparrow Jr., Jaclyn Gayle Fawley, Patsy Leigh Chaney, Arizpe, Easteban Meza Arizpe, Bonnie Rae Chaney Denton, Robert Carroll Denton Sr., Jaclyn Gayle Fawley (Jaclyn Gayle Sparrow Bartemyeyer Fawley) and Nicholas Ashby Fawley to John A. Pyron, Lisa A. Pyron, John A. Pyron Jr, Ashley E. Pyron, Chad P. Bailey and Casey P. Bailey, tract one, lots one thru seven, Highway 360, Blairs District, $165,000.
- Benjamin R. Sherman and John R. Sherman to Aaron Michael Ratcliff lot six, 9.663 acres, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
- Steve A. Brumfield and Courtney R. Brumfield to Steven A. Brumfield, parcel, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Belinda N. Worsham and Jesse C. Worsham to John Paul Williams III and Megan Hood Williams, lot six, section Y, 0.76 acre, Wyatt Drive, Pittsylvania County, $185,000.
- Hattie M. Ham to John Riddick and Jeri Riddick, 55.870 acres, State Route 1021, Blairs District, $115,000.
- A.D. Poole and JoAnn W. Poole to Vickey P. Sloane and Ivy P. Helms, 1.26 acres, State Road 734, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- James T. Motley and Louise M. Motley to Hilton T. Motley and Wendy B. Motley, new tract, 23.92 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Janice Hutchings Alexander and Jerry L. Alexander to Janice Hutchings Alexander and Jared Michael Alexander, 71.455 acres off State Road 897, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Scott A. Martin to Ronald Scott, parcel B, 1.39 acres, Pittsylvania County, $152,900.
Recorded Feb. 1
- Tonia M. Fillingame (Tonia M. Tracy) to James M. Fillingame and Tonia M. Fillingame, lot 10, section A, 2.189 acres, Sandy Creek Church Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Belle Grove Church (Bell Grove Primitive Baptist Church) to New Beginnings In Christ Ministry, 1½ acres, Highway 29, Chatham District, no money transferred.
- Doris W. Lukin to Hunter A. Lukin and Joshlyn E. Lukin, lot 29, 0.57 acre, Town of Hurt, $200,000.
- Sherry Rowland Roach (Sherry M. Rowland) to Jennifer W. Marton, lots 51 and 52, Town of Hurt, $182,000.
Recorded Feb. 2
- Michael W. Howell and Melissa Howell to Marquita D. Cubbage, 1.023 acres, State Road 746, Pittsylvania County, $380,000.
- Norman Dennis Yeatts and Helen Janell Yeatts to Robert Edward Love Jr. and Wanda G. Love as custodian for Robert Eugene Love under the Virginia Uniform Transfers to Minors Act, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Kimberly B. Ward (Kimberly B. Moore) to Tommy Russell Bostic, lot 13, Grove Road, Town of Hurt, $190,000.
- Odie H. Shelton Jr. and Lydia D. Shelton to Gary A. Sheets and Robin B. Sheets, lot 16, 5.571 acres and lot 13, 5.548 acres, Pittsylvania County, $393,799.
- Bryan Wayne Burns to Bryan Wayne Burns and Allison Michelle Burns, parcel two, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 3
- Paul S. Pounds to Sharee Sloan Southern, parcel, State Road 665, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Suzanne Michelle Pruitt to Atkinson Rentals, lot 13, Pittsylvania County, $92,500.
- Becky P. Custer to Everett I. Titus III and Valerie Titus, lot five, Pittsylvania County, $12,000.
- Jonathan S. Matherly to Daniel L. Matherly, 20 acres and 0.84 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $67,593.93.
- Mid First Bank to Central Virginia Home Buyers, lot four. 3.036 acres, Pittsylvania County, $162,450.
- Dannie Ray Adams and Amie A. Blacks to Malcolm H. Burgess III, tract A one, 1.447 acres, Pittsylvania County, $169,900.
- Phyllis A. Younger to O Mang Lekwuwa Enterprises, lot 28, 0.982 acre, Dan River District, $131,600.
- David Robert Elliott, Janet Elliott Robertson, Jerry Wayne Dallas, Phillip Robert Dallas and Mary Dallas Kaiser to Jacob Allen Thornton, 6.758 acres, Pittsylvania County, $34,000.