Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Dec. 17
Jennifer P. Richardson and David S. Richardson to David S. Richardson and Jennifer P. Richardson, lots E-F, 1817 Blair Loop Road, no money transferred.
Courtney L. Dalton to Jennifer P. Richardson, ½ interest, lots E-F, 1817 Blair Loop Road, $41,000.
Judy P. Keesee to Aimao Al Ozeri, lot 15, section C, 115 Parrish Road, $101,000.
Thadius Newman to Morris D. Deshazor, lot 13, 836 Halifax Road, $3,000.
D ad H Farms to Orlando Ortiz, 60 feet, lot 32, section D, 74 Ashlawn Drive, $30,000.
Movement Bank to 510 Spring Street, 508 Spring St., $18,800.
William Edward Carson to MAT7, 53 feet, lot 24, 165 Canterbury Road, $69,599.
Daniel W. Willems Conservator of the estate of Peggy Core Smith to Brian C. Bender and Candace F. Bender, 70 feet, lot 21, section F, 431 Brentwood Drive, $105,000.
Marilyn Leigh Conner (Marilyn Conner Basden) and Timothy Lee Basden to Timothy Lee Basden and Marilyn Conner Basden, 75 feet, State Road 748, lot 13, 1478 Blair Loop Road, no money transferred.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Your Homes, lot 41, 237 North Raleigh Court, $38,299.
Dec. 21
James D. Dalton (James Denny Dalton), Lula B. Hendricks and Cynthia K. Gould to HMN Properties, parcel one: 43.12 feet, lot 18-A, 184 Cooper St.; parcel two: 50 feet, lots four-five, Spencer Street, $20,000.
John W. Pinnell and Lynnette G. Pinnell to John C. Grothe and Kristina Marie Grothe, lots seven-17, 3413 Westover Drive, $33,000.
Courtney A. Dodson to 209 Robertson Ave., 52.50 feet, lot three, block three, 209 Robertson Ave., no money transferred.
Stan L. Lawton to Stan L. Lawton and Jonathan W. Lawton, 125.01 feet, lot seven, section M, 115 Dyerwood Place, no money transferred.
Eric D. Wilson to Cynthia V. Gaynor, lot 46, 215 North Raleigh Court, $70,500.
Genna S. Dickinson to Justin Michael Adams, lot 36, section B, 617 Dover Place, $249,900.
JEB Realty to Jay E. Barker, 50.04 feet, 134 Kenilworth Ave., $84,000.
Frank A. Faison and Bette T. Rogers to Bette T. Rogers, 74.41 feet, lots 34-36, block D, 248 Linden Drive, no money transferred.
R. Marie Lumpkins to Shane A. Brogden and Elisabeth C. Brogden, 55 feet, lot 67, section three, 149 Kenilworth Ave., $150,000.
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Monticello Apartments, 79.72 feet, 212 and 216A Jefferson Ave., $51,500.
Danville Neighborhood Development Corp. to JC Apartments, 205 Jefferson Ave., and Patton Street, $70,000.
Keeter Investments to Amanda Foster Merricks, 60 feet, lot 20, section E, 421 Lansbury Drive, $119,000.
Dec. 22
K4K to Connie A. Moore, 55 feet, lot two, 1905 North Main St., $17,000.
David Ray Eagle (David R. Eagle) and Christy Gunnell Eagle to Holly Suzzanne Ernouf, lots 10-11, 172 Brockton Place, $280,000.
Calvin P. Stephens Jr. and Susan D. Stephens to Kevin D. Robinson, 32 feet, lot M, 117 and 119 Watson St., $50,000.
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Cody W. Foster, 0.266 acre, parcel D, 835 Pine St., $12,000.
Virginia Hardware Building Corp., Larry J. Soyars and Lisa F. Soyars to Misty Lyn Gregory, 75 feet, lots 43-45, section one, 180 Avalon Drive, $79,900.
Donna N. Gibson to Cordaro Devon Davis, 100 feet, lot 19 A, section J, 631 Vicar Road, $155,000.
Pittsylvania County
Dec. 2
T.I.T.L.E. Investments to Chad D. Parrett and Kathy C. Parrett, State Road 745, Blairs District, $230,000.
Owen Anderson to Kingdom Land, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, $156,300.
Alma B. Hall to Federal National Mortgage Association, 5.58 acres, State Highway 694, Pittsylvania County, $138,524.46.
William J. Shelhorse and Erin D. Shelhorse to Julian R. Stinson IV and Natalie P. Stinson, lot six, 0.69 acre, Tuscarora Drive, Pittsylvania County, $252,000.
Dec. 3
Stephen D. Hendricks Sr. (Stephen D. Hendricks) to Stephen Daniel Hendricks Jr., Charles David Hendricks and Robert O’Neal Frances Jr., lot 30, section D, Deerwood Springs, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Andrew Cunningham to Elijah James Cunningham Jr., parcel, Highway 734, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.
Brand A. Williamson (Branda C. Williamson), Winnfred K. Adams, Forrestiner D. Dickerson, Winfred K. Adams, Vanessa D. Jamison and Mark G. Adams to Margaret Birmingham, parcel, State Road 622, Pittsylvania County, $145,000.
Dec. 4
Lloyd E. Newman Jr. and Brenda M. Newman to Walter W. Saunders and Tanya Wheeler Saunders, 0.538 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Lloyd E. Newman Jr. and Brenda M. Newman to John Thomas Kelley III and Lisa M. Kelley, various parcels, Staunton River District, $83,000.
Brian Anthony Dove, Irene B. Dove, Floyd M. Dove, Floyd M. Dove Sr., Myrtle D. Dove and Floyd M. Dove Jr. to Betty Dove Bryant, lot two, 0.434 acre, ¼ interest, Callands-Gretna District, $14,500.
Roger C. Giles and Linda B. Giles to ABC Affiliate, 40 acres, State Highway 29, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Carolyn Sue R. Garner to Robert Barto, 2.664 acres, Pittsylvania County, $24,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Colonial Savings, 1.78 acres, State Route 626, Callands-Gretna District, $10.
Garald C. Burnett to Blessed Beyond Measures, tracts one thru 27, 143.61 acres, Tunstall District, $413,000.
Larry Neal Womack Sr., Queenie Mae Womack and Jeanette Womack Gunn to Lakisha Dwan Thompson, lots 17, 18 and 19, Old Watson tracts, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Delbert A. Sloneker, Maxine Joan Sloneker and Diron Clements to Gary L. Bacon, lot three A, 0.637 acre, State Route 822, Pittsylvania County, $125,000.
Dec. 7
William F. Lemons to Dennis William Lemons, 40 ¾ acres, ½ interest, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
John W. Webster Jr. and Kathy M. Webster to Teddy H. Lucas and Charlenne N. Lucas, lot six, 1.485 acres, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
Larry W. Pippin to Jeremy H. Watson and Julia M. Watson, 44.30 acres, Staunton River District, $147,000.
Laura P. Johnson (Laura Elizabeth Johnson) and Katherine Leigh Parker to Katherine Leigh Parker, tract B, 1.890 acres, Pittsylvania County, $9,750.
Timothy Taylor Saunders to Kenneth T. Saunders, 0.98 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Fletcher Bangs Watson IV, James P. Watson and Stephen M. Watson to Betty Daniels Marshall, Ronald E. Jones Jr. and Melissa P. Jones, .60 acre and 1.31 acres, Whittle Street, Town of Chatham, $22,000.
Masten Thomas Carr to Jacob Plowick, tract A, 1.94 acres off State Route 1040, Pittsylvania County, $127,000.
JoAnn M. Maurakis to Barry S. Regan and Angela D. Reagan, Unit 111, Building 1 Phase two, Vista Pointe Condo, Pittsylvania County, $270,000.
Christopher M. Robinson and Michelle M. Robinson to Micah C. Robinson, one acre, State Highway 735, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jerry Daniel Green and Linda H. Green to Christopher L. Lester and Christy M. Lester, 1.41 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Derek M. Shelton to Derek M. Shelton and Kelly Shelton, lot 55 and 56, Town of Hurt, no money transferred.
Dec. 8
Robert G. Simmons and Sandra H. Simmons to Kirk Simmons and Susan Simmons, tract one, 0.56 acre, Pittsylvania County, $257,500.
L&M Properties to Napa Holdings, tract two, 12.259 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $2,960,000.
Thomas E. Cochran and Melinda L. Cochran to Cody L. Champion, lots 31, 32 and 33, Staunton River District, $98,500.
Rainbow MHP Virginia to Danville Estates, 63.39 acres, State Highway 29, Pittsylvania County, $821,000.
Allen Scott Carter and Gail P. Carter to Nathan Z. Lundy, new lot two B, 10.775 acres, State Road 873, Pittsylvania County, $70,500.
Edgar Morris Franklin III to Robert Carlton Balance Jr. and Catherine Balance, triangular partial lot four, Town of Gretna, no money transferred.
Rajendra P. Sood and Roop Sood to Bank of the James, lot 140, Phase two, Eagle Pointe Shores Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $66,000.
Tony M. Canody and Karen G. Canody to Candice C. Speagle, lot four, 1.28423 acres, Singletree Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.