Dan River Region real estate transfers

The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing Urban Development of Washington, D.C., to Dat Tran and Huyen Le, 60 feet, lot 19, section C, 771 Melrose Ave., $29,000.

Harold L. Griffith Sr. and Margret K. Griffith to Chonece Coleman, 52.5 feet, 419 Kemper Road, $16,000.

James F. Haley Jr. and Carolyn Z. Haley to Larry M. Wallace and Evalena L. Wallace, 248 Epps St. and Mabin Street, $3,400.

Carlton W. Weatherford, Arlene P. Weatherford, Carlton N. Weatherford and Donna Weatherford to Chad Thomas Weatherford, parcel one: 150 feet, partial lot two and lot three, 83 Vandola Road, no money transferred.

Carlton N. Weatherford, Donna Weatherford, Chad Thomas Weatherford and Anna Weatherford to Carlton W. Weatherford, lots 5-6, 85 and 85A Vandola Road, no money transferred.

Tyler L. Moorefield and Samantha P. Moorefield to Byron J. Wells Jr. and Tina R. Wells, 5.01 acres, tract A, 471 Corning Drive, $140,000.

Albert K. Rawley Jr. and Debra C. Rawley to David Paige Cumbo Jr. and Marsha E. Cumbo, 0.685 acre, lot 10B, section D, 187 Acorn Lane, $309,900.

Jonathan Sharolli to Justice Boakye, 50 feet, lot four, block five, 213 Campbell St., $20,500.

Sept. 2