Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Aug. 28
Annie Fultz to Beverly Walker, Wendell Scott Drive, $4,100.
F.W. Townes and Son Inc. to West Side Duplex, 231 West Main St., $165,000.
Jennifer H. Epps to Gibson Heating and Air Conditioning, lot two, Joplin Street, $2,000.
George I. McDowell Sr. to American National Bank and Trust Co., 75 feet, lots 50052, 340 Barrett St., $40,000.
Aug. 31
Joseph Edward Amati and Mary Frances Amati Burnette to SRE, 50 feet, lot 44, 180 Sunset Drive, $26,000.
Laura S. Whittaker and William Donald Whittaker to Carolyn S. Miles, 49.89 feet, lots 102-103, 171 Howeland Circle, no money transferred.
Carolyn S. Miles to Shaun P. McCall and Eden L. McCall, 49.89 feet, lots 102-103, 171 Howeland Circle, $86,000.
Peace Haven Rentals to Desmond V. Robertson and Ashlee D. Peatross, 85 feet, lot 16, block H, 425 Brooke Drive, $112,900.
Janet D. McCormack and Angela P. Evans to Smithers Enterprises, 58 feet, lot 21, section T, 90 Baltimore Ave., $11,500.
James Kenneth Perry, Lauri Bryany Perry, Derothadeane Perry Lotts and Richard M. Lotts to James Kenneth Perry and Lauri Bryany Perry, lot eight, section E, 424 Brooke Drive, no money transferred.
Darlene Downey to Cabana Properties IV, lot three X, section C, 1109 Lockett Drive, $64,500.
William I. Davis to Alexis Lee Parrish, lot 14, section M, 403 Clarkson Drive, $106,000.
William Hammack and Rickey Hammack Hutson to Rodney E. Barnett and Shanon H. Barnett, 75 feet, lot 48 and partial lot 49, 133 Lynch St., $10,000.
Jeffrey L. Setliff and Kathy M. Setliff to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., lot 14, section D, 296 Oakland Circle, $108,000.
Horton D. Copeland Jr. and John M. Jones to Horton D. Copeland Jr., Falls Road, $8,000.
Bobbi Jean Strader to David L. Webb, 100 feet, lot three, 209 Ashlyn Drive, $115,000.
Robert E. Johnson and Margie A. Johnson to Tynita Strickland-Cain, 70 feet, lot 11, 1404 Washington St., $10.
Vickie Dalton Meeks to Tomas Jimenez Galindo, 54.25 feet, lot three A and four A, 325 Gray St., $5,000.
Rebecca H. Squires to Tonnie Glenn Robertson and Mindy Lynne Robertson, 125 feet, lots 62-66, 3597 Westover Drive (Old Martinsville Road), $174,900.
Debra R. Brandon to Camille Brooks, 49.76 feet, lots 16-17, block B, 147 Forest Lawn Drive, $57,500.
Sept. 1
The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing Urban Development of Washington, D.C., to Dat Tran and Huyen Le, 60 feet, lot 19, section C, 771 Melrose Ave., $29,000.
Harold L. Griffith Sr. and Margret K. Griffith to Chonece Coleman, 52.5 feet, 419 Kemper Road, $16,000.
James F. Haley Jr. and Carolyn Z. Haley to Larry M. Wallace and Evalena L. Wallace, 248 Epps St. and Mabin Street, $3,400.
Carlton W. Weatherford, Arlene P. Weatherford, Carlton N. Weatherford and Donna Weatherford to Chad Thomas Weatherford, parcel one: 150 feet, partial lot two and lot three, 83 Vandola Road, no money transferred.
Carlton N. Weatherford, Donna Weatherford, Chad Thomas Weatherford and Anna Weatherford to Carlton W. Weatherford, lots 5-6, 85 and 85A Vandola Road, no money transferred.
Tyler L. Moorefield and Samantha P. Moorefield to Byron J. Wells Jr. and Tina R. Wells, 5.01 acres, tract A, 471 Corning Drive, $140,000.
Albert K. Rawley Jr. and Debra C. Rawley to David Paige Cumbo Jr. and Marsha E. Cumbo, 0.685 acre, lot 10B, section D, 187 Acorn Lane, $309,900.
Jonathan Sharolli to Justice Boakye, 50 feet, lot four, block five, 213 Campbell St., $20,500.
Sept. 2
Luther Bee Dodson Jr. (Luther B. Dodson) and Lizzie B. Dodson to Tammy D. Hardy, Cynthia D. Roach and Penny E. Dodson, parcel one: lot one, 155 Seminole Trail, no money transferred.
Marco Richardson to Angela Shaw, interest in 81 feet, lot 127, 600 Randolph St., no money transferred.
Leslie Edmonds to Marty Jackson, lot two, 607 Sunnyside Drive, $12,666.
Harley MacCassell Jr. to Kerri Chambers, 65 feet, lot 12, section G, 1108 Greenwood Ave., $90,000.
Luna Innovations Inc. to 521 Bridge St., 521 Bridge St., $393,400.
Sept. 3
Robert Bruce Jones and Yeatts Mewberne Jones to EPI Rentals, 54 feet, lot six, 115 Powell Ave., $6,000.
Thomas D. Newcomb Sr. to Clarence William Newcomb, 100.08 feet, lots 46A and 47A, 137 Mimosa St., no money transferred.
Tonya R. Zavala-Iraheta to EPI Rentals, 40 feet, lot 11, 254 Camp Grove Place, $7,000.
Richard L. Compton and Richard Cameron Compton to Makenna Harris and Demetrius Lee Stephens, lot two A, 0.867 acre, State Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, $155,500.
A. Todd Pinekenstein and Cynthia Pinekenstein (Cynthia H. Ross) to H&S Investment Properties, 71.97 feet, lot 117, section six and corner, 153 Clarendon Circle, $75,000.
Sharon Smith Buck and Leisa Smith Hall to Ralph G. Jefferson and Joyce D. Jefferson, 2075 Rocklawn St., $75,000.
Claire W. Hutchens to Vincent Warren Deaton, 112.58 feet, lots five-eight and partial lot nine, 145 Orchard Drive, $80,000.
Sherrie S. Eanes (Sherrie Eanes) and Barry L. Eanes to Lewis Harold Apartments, lot 35, 212 Willoughby Place and Charles Street, no money transferred.
Jackie Ray Atkinson Jr., Henry A. Leggett Sr. and Henry A. Leggett Jr. to James C. Shoff and Angela B. Shoff, lots eight and nine, block G, 276 Hawthorne Drive, $455,000.
Sept. 4
Curtis W. Spicer to James Alvin Adams, 60 feet, lot 44, 130 Meadowbrook Drive, $45,000.
Joanna T. Murphy to James W. Murphy Jr., lot 11, section F, 109 Arbor Place, no money transferred.
Michael E. Takes and Janice P. Takes to James Takes and Denise Cole Takes, 6.866 acres, Secondary Road 1117, Woodcrest Heights, $25,000.
Hilda C. Cranfill to Joann S. Stowe, Unit 301, Phase One, Oak Park, 4180 Riverside Drive, 301, $188,000.
Amos L. Ferguson to Ariel Kingdom Holdings 12.40 feet, lot 44, 282 Bellemeade Court, $7,000.
Pittsylvania County
Aug. 28
Ira G. Jones and Kathy L. Jones to Gary Norman Dixon Sr. and Maggaline Moore Dixon, lot three B, 1.341 acres, State Route 726, Dan River District, $280,000.
Melvin E. Crews and Joan O. Crews to Melvin Linwood Crews and Jeanette Dale Crews Burger, 50.431 acres, State Road 845, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Lawyers William Adkins and Alene Beth Anderson Adkins to Jon Wright and Deborah H. Wright, tract nine, 8.545 acres, State Road 845, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Stanley E. Murphy, Brian Murphy (Brian W. Murphy), Cheryl Donison, Judith Riggins, James Edmund Giles and Edith Saunders to FC Holdings, three parcels, Pittsylvania County, $250,000.
Dan R. Setliff (Danny R. Setliff) and Glenda P. Setliff to Brandon Williams, lot three, section A, State Road 1119, Pittsylvania County, $315,000.
Scot R. McInnis and Sarah McInnis to John Hornick and Taelor Hornick, lot 14, section A, Sonshine Farm Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $142,500.
Pamela Wade Moschler to Clint E. Daniel, various lots and acres, Pittsylvania County, $72,500.
Peggy Ann M. Amos, Patricia Susan Moschler and Pamela Wade Moschler to Clint E. Daniel, 7.236 acres, Pittsylvania County, $3,500.
Angela M. Wyatt to Tiffany Nicole Wyatt and Angela M. Wyatt, lot, 2.00 acres, State Road 993, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Aug. 31
Ann Shelton Robinson (Ann S. Robinson) and Beulah Ann Shelton Robinson to James E. Swift II and Donna W. Swift, new tract six A and new tract seven A, Chatham District, $325,000.
Alan Fulcher to Michael Hart and Amanda Hart, 3.53 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $15,000.
Constance L.R. Hansen to U.S. Bank National Association, lots 27-32, Pittsylvania County, $99,000.
Carolyn Annette Dodd to SRE, three parcels, Callands-Gretna District, $47,000.
SRE LLC to George Vance Burnette, parcel, State Road 41, Pittsylvania County, $43,000.
Kimberly Lewis, Cynthia T. Long (Cynthia Thompson) and Joy Thompson to Tiffany Lee Bowker, lot 25, 0.367 acre, Maple Drive, Pittsylvania County, $166,500.
Boyd E. Motley and Carol B. Motley to Rachel Elizabeth Balsley, lot one, Highway 40, Town of Gretna, $119,500.
Jackson K. Farrar and Kimberly H. Farrar to Dennis M. Shelton and Sheila Y. Skelton, lot two D three, Pittsylvania County, $265,000.
Clayton Edward Bayes to Clayton Edward Bayes and Amanda Marie Bayes, lot one, Sugar Tree Lane, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Clayton E. Bayes to Justin Edward Bayes, lot H one, 6.313 acres, Sugar Tree Lane, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Stanley Will Compton to David Petty, various lots, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
The Bank of the James to FBGT, lot one, 0.845 acre, The Town of Gretna, $210,100.
Sonabank to FBGT, lot two, Town of Gretna, $210,100.
Terry Cheatham to Kevin Lee Gill, Randall Lee Sage Jr. and Scott Windley Dunbar, tract six, Callands-Gretna District, $210,000.
Ronald Wayne Melton and Cherie Jones Melton to Eric Daniel Wilson and Megan Leigh Melton, lot two and three, State Road 835, Pittsylvania County, $205,000.
James Riccione and Wanda Riccione to Donald G. Schimming, lot 41, Eagle Pointe Shores Subdivision, $580,000.
Sept. 1
Nannie Laws Carter (Nannie Iris Carter) and Mary Alice Hardy to Amber D. farthing, lot B one, Mountain Hill Road, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
William F. Waldron and Rhonda G. Waldron to Tania Salins-Diaz, lot, 150 C, Carter Springs Inc. Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $1.
Alfred Velletri and Lisa M. Velletri to Larry Shambley and Donna Shambley, lot six, Sanctuary Bay, Callands-Gretna District, $250,000.
Sept. 2
Calvin Jones Crews and Hestell W. Crews to James R. Taylor, 1.07 acres, Blairs District, $9,003.13.
Terry Lee Lewis to Ricky Lee Wilson and Tina Louise Browning, lot five, 2.30 acres, lot, State Road 732, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Phyllis T. Scrogham to Christy Laverne Hicks, 2.86 acres, Tunstall District, $30,000.
Carl T. Ramsey to Ernest Brent Merchant and Mark C. Clark, 0.582 acre, Town of Gretna, $30,000.
Carlton H. Witcher and Betty J. Witcher to Kirk B. Spitzer, lot 14, 0.692 acre, State Road 840, Pittsylvania County, $18,000.
Donald Lee Hudson to Mark Hudson, tract C, 1.03 acres, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
Lisa Cassell, Vickery L. Cross, Jeanette Belton Bedell (Jeanette B. Chism) and William D. Carter to Charles Thomas Warren and Samantha Dawn Parsons, tract three, Pittsylvania County, $69,000.
Mark L. Hudson to Hudson Home Improvement, various lots, Plantation Estates, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Delores R. Horne to Jane Carlin, lots one and two, Callands-Gretna District, $34,000.
James Mercer to James Mercer and Marlene E. Mercer, parcel, State Route 681, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Sept. 3
Thompson and Wyatt Inc. to Jonathan W. Gunter, lot D-one, 0.565 acre, State Road 729, Pittsylvania County, $12,000.
Robert B. Craddock and Sara C. Craddock to Chance Daniel Bartee and Lauren Nicole Meehan, lot B one A, 0.38 acre, State Road 1800, Pittsylvania County, $188,000.
SRE to George Vance Burnette, lot one, 0.314 acre and one acre, Pittsylvania County, $79,000.
J.D.A. Associates Inc. to Braxton Motley, tract B, 5.0222 acres, State Road 1535, Pittsylvania County, $212,400.
Sept. 4
Ashley Danielle Hawker (Ashley D. Conner) to Justin W. Moore, lot one, section B, Brush Arbor Court, Pittsylvania County, $115,000.
Robert A. Dunn and Tannis S. Dunn to Timothy Justin Wray and Ashley D. Hawker, lots five and six, section J, Blairmont Acres, Blairs District, $248,000.
Steven B. Martin to Steven B. Martin, Judy B. Martin and Jonathan Scott Knowles, tract two, 0.98 acre, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Andrea H. Duren to James E. McDaniel and Kathy A. McDaniel, lot 12, Westridge Farms, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
John R. Sherrill and Teresa S. Sherrill to Jason L. Swaringen and Angela C. Swaringen, lot B two, 6.855 acres, State Road 734, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
Joe C. Fuller and Edna Lee Fuller to Travis W. Revely and Lakeya M. Revely, 1.516 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Kennon G. Robertson and Lynn Robertson to Richard Serianne, lot 20, Whispering Pines Subdivision, Tunstall District, $200,000.
Virginia Oakley Rich and James Archie Rich III to James Archie Rich III and Virginia Oakley Rich, three parcels, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
James Archie Rich III and Virginia Oakley Rich to James Archie Rich III and Virginia Oakley Rich, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Misty Lynch, 1.612 acres, State Route 602, Pittsylvania County, $58,500.
Sept. 8
Joan L. Tarpley-Robinson to Joni Crystal Robinson, 1.86 acres, State Route 823, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Carter Preston Younger to Jonathan W. Lawton and Stan L. Lawton, lot 26, 0.542 acre, Meadow Brook Farm, Pittsylvania County, $22,000.
Samuel S. Reynolds and Brenda K. Reynolds to Leonard C. Aaron, tract three, 9.330 acres, Pittsylvania County, $32,500.
Carter Bank and Trust to Steele Family Enterprises Inc., U.S. 29, Staunton River District, $80,000.
Julie L. King and Stephen Clay Lillard to Julie L. King, 0.85 acre, State Road 622, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
