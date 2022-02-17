Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Jan. 19
- Coleman MarketPlace to BC-17, CRE2-Coleman Retail, parcel, A, C and L, 145 Holt Garrison Parkway, $10,270,000.
- AJ Dodson Investments to Diamond Investments, lot 16, 227 Baugh St., $32,500.
- Havi Mac Properties to Anthony R. Pearles, 60 feet, 203 Baugh St., and Oxford Street, partial lot 21, $59,900.
- George W. Davis III and Kathryn G. Davis to Emma Olsson, 65 feet, lot five, 125 Coleman St., $82,400.
- Katherine L. Blair to Lois Triplett, 65.71 feet, lot 24, section A, 220 Belaire Drive, $85,000.
- Virgil P. Stowe and Joan H. Stowe to Virgil P. Stowe, Joan H. Stowe and Paul P. Stowe II, 80 feet, lot 15, section C, 142 Summit Road, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 20
- Steven Joseph Kile to Maximillion Gallardo, lot one, section C, 177 Beverly Road, $100,000.
- Willie Cobbs III to Nichols R. Preston, 70 feet, lot 30, section E, 106 Glen Oak Drive, $21,500.
- Joan Dawson (Joan L. Dawson) and Aaron Dawson to T.I.T.L.E. Investments, 65 feet, lot 11, section K, 120 Dyerwood Place, $175,000.
- Brenda G. Gibbs and Willie Lynwood Gibbs to Alex Randall Gibbs and Amanda Leigh Gibbs, lot 208, 339 Parkland Drive, no money transferred.
- Tram Thi Thach and Tri Thach to Tram Thi Thach, 268 Gray St., no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 21
- Carl Winston Gray (Carl W. Gary) and Robert T. Vaughan Jr. to Quintin Giles, 100 feet, lot seven, section B, 216 Oakmont Trail and Fox Hollow Drive, $255,000.
- Patrick Lynn Dewberry to Harold Wayne Huffman, parcel one: 50 feet, lot 88; parcel two: fronting 54 feet on the eastside of Aspen Street, 1230 Aspen St., $185,000.
- Jeffrey E. McDowell and James W. McDowell Jr. to DTC Properties, 8.492 acres, 712 River Park Drive, $300,000.
- 776 Main Street & Associates to 776 Main Street, 776 Main St., $198,400.
Recorded Pittsylvania County
Recorded Jan. 19
- Clyde P. Price Jr. and Jean D. Price, Deering Powell Price and Jessica Hurley Price to Tony Lee Meadows, lots 59 thru 62, Gay Street, Town of Gretna, no money transferred.
- John P. Dalton to John P. Dalton and Mary K. Criswell, lot two, Map two, 1.03 acres, Carson M. Health Estate, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Norman Kent Owen to Virginia Electric and Power Co., new utility lot, Parcel X, Pittsylvania County, $22,575.
- Joan Murrell to Sanford Jerome Adams and Jeffrey Jerome Adams, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, $6,000.
- Carlton Wayne Weatherford and Arlene Powell Weatherford to Barbara S. Fiedor, lot 10 A, section E, Keswick Drive, Pittsylvania County, $387,500.
- Steve L. Dalton and Jean E. Dalton to Steve L. Dalton Sr., Jean E. Dalton, Steve L. Dalton Jr. and Angela F. Dalton, tract three, 3.39 acres, State Road 756, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Judy Hamlett, David Hamlett, Linda W. Jones, Brenda W. Cosner, Margaret McIvor, Inez Morgan and Wade W. Walton to Linda W. Jones, lot one A, 1.6 acres, Highway 58, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Joan Marie Roach to Ronald Edmund Pickeral Jr., ½ interest and Regina Beale Meadows and Audie Dale Meadows, parcel, Blairs District, no money transferred.
- C. Edward Neal, C. Christopher Neal, Celeste N. Huntington and William David Neal, tract A one, 10 acres, State Road 720, Blairs District, $975,000.
Recorded Jan. 20
- Shirley Y. Wimbush and Jessie Wimbush to Marietta Jones, lot three, 0.55 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Stevens D. Sharpe and Bridgett H. Sharpe (Bridgett M. Mollie) to Ronald Nicholas Colvin and Jessica Worley Colvin, lot five B one, 1.66 acres, State Road 732, Dan River District, $259,900.
- Realty First to Greg Hopkins and Brenda Hopkins, parcel eight, 3.000 acres, Pittsylvania County, $15,500.
- Realty First to Verene Monte Clinedinst, parcel nine, 3.000 acres, Pittsylvania County, $$15,500.
- Dariek Patrick Blackwell (Dariek P. Blackwell) and Laura Lea Blackwell (Laura L. Blackwell) to Laura Lea Blackwell and Dariek Patrick Blackwell, lot nine, 0.681 acre, State Route 746, Pittsylvania County, $10.
- Kingdom Land to Henry Charles Hurt III and Stephanie Rando Hurt, tract A, B, C, Chatham District, $36,015.
- William E.J. McMann Jr. to Atkinson Rentals, 3.355 acres, Pittsylvania County, $75,000.
