Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded May 27
Daurie Lea Bussell and Jody Lee Bussell to Niki R. Plaster, parcel one: 70 feet, lot four, section J, $75,000.
Edward Hairston and Vernetta W. Hairston to Terrell L. Carter, 60 feet, lot 18, 211 Walnut St., $11,500.
Sharon Smith Buck and Leisa Smith Hall to Hector Perez Boyz, 100 feet, lots 17-20, 808 Deaton St., $13,100.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company FKA Bankers Trust Company to WGJ, 49.96 feet, 238 Locust Lane, $29,500.
Recorded May 28
Debra Ketchum, Paula Abbott Bobbitt, Stephen Scott Abbott and David Michael Gunnell to Pedro Javier Llamas-Valadez, lot five, section D, 118 Conway Court, $44,000.
Albert H. Luck, Janet Luc and Kelli L. Slade to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 45 feet, 336 Holbrook St., $10.
Marcus A. Johnson and Olivia R. Johnson to Seth Markowitz and Christine E. Markowitz, lot five, 5 Country Club Drive, $320,000.
Arnett/Puryear Properties to Capital Outdoor Incorporated, 0.420 acre, lots 4-5, Riverside Drive, $85,000.
John C. Ayers and Jessie Ayes to John C. Ayers, 114.98 feet, lot six, section M, 125 Dyerwood Place, no money transferred.
Charles Lee Richardson and Mark Lynn Richardson to John C. Harville and Kathy G. Harville, 2125 Westover Drive (Old Martinsville Road), $45,000.
Corey D. Phillips to Tiffany Nicole Thompson, 70 feet, lot five, section M, 136 Woodberry Drive, $125,000.
Recorded May 29
Garland R. Lewis to Tracey W. Lewis, ½ interest, 74.85 feet, lot 40, section A, 244 Grove Park Circle, $1.
Lanier G. Moore to U.S. Bank National Association, 302 Norwood Drive, $52,512.68.
U.S. Bank National Association to Randolph Lewis Smithers, 68.08 feet, lots 46-47, 302 Norwood Drive, $39,200.
Margaret J. Dorton to Nina Louise Dorton, lot eight, section Q, 115 Shannon Drive, no money transferred.
Margaret J. Dorton to Dorton Holdings, 50 feet, lot B three, 184 Locust Lane, no money transferred.
Margaret J. Dorton to Dorton Properties, 128.09 feet, lot 1 X, 427 Piney Forest Road, no money transferred.
The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Virginia C. Robertson, lot six, section M, 449 Clarkson Drive, $109,000.
Donna J. Hayes (Donna Hayes) to Camille E. Ramsey, parcel one: 118.53 feet, lot 235 A, 305 West Stephens St., no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded May 26
West Main Properties to Ashley Lewis Blair, parcel, State Road 857, Pittsylvania County, $62,000.
Laura A. Stanfield to Thomas Anthony Stanfield and Brian Keith Stanfield, two acres, State Route 866, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Joseph D. Crabb to Nikki Samantah Yeckel, lot nine, State Highway 41, Tunstall District, $129,500.
Margo M. White to Haley Marie Yeatts, lot six, 0;942 acre, State Road 640, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Nancy T. Pritchett to Cody Michael Giles, lot 39, 0.80 acre, Drucker Court, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Mariannis M. Houff to Brandon L. Towler, lot six A, 0.995 acre, Pittsylvania County, $100,100.
Recorded May 27
Patty Nichole Haskins to Damon Ray Haskins II and April Diane Allen, lot one, 3.18 acres, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
Kevin Thomas Loveland and Amy Loveland to Kenneth R. Bowser and Ruth A. Bowser, lot 75 A, 0.805 acre, Mount Cross Road, Pittsylvania County, $147,000.
William V. Tompkins II and Patricia B. Tompkins, 3.201 acres, Pittsylvania County, $359,000.
It Takes Two to SSS Properties, parcel two: 0.680 acre and 0.684 acre, State Route 750, Pittsylvania County, $228,000.
Recorded May 28
Amanda Dawn Mays to Joshua Michael Ooten, 0.5 acre, State Road 1061, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Joanne M. Vazquez to Joanne M. Vazquez and John M. Small, lot 25, State Road 1035, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Thomas P. Strain and Mary L. Train to Brian Hamm, lot 10, 1.012 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $4,500.
Curtis L. Miller to Victor G. Miller and Joyce K. Miller, lot 37 & 38, Kentuck Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Roger D. Moser to Tony Anthony Wilson, lot 48 thru 50, U.S. Highway 29, Dan River District, $35,000.
David Lowell Hutson (David Hutson) and Daniel George Garrett (Daniel Garrett) to Rock Solid Hardscapes, tract one: 2.00 acres, State Road 621; tract two: 85.922 acres, Pittsylvania County, $127,500.
John Christopher Loftis and Pamela Michelle Loftis to Micki L. Saunders, lot six A and six B, State Highway 719, Pittsylvania County, $32,000.
Recorded May 29
Melvin Lee Emerson Jr. and Courtland Scott Emerson to William S. Ivie and Joanne Fahey Ivie, lot 15, 0.33 acre, Hunt Street, Town of Chatham, $3,000.
Edward Laverell Pennill, Celess M. Pennill, Carl R. Brown, Tonya Cook, Keyia Cook, William Cook, Vivian Cook, Queenie Esta Cook, Judy Pannill Bennett, William Pannill, Dornell Walker, Brandie Patton, Eva Reynolds Haley, Sarah Ann Hunt Pannill (Sarah Hunt Pennell), Shannon Pennell Tucker, Fred Gordon, Priscilla P. Berry, Letitia Pannill and Warren G. Pannill Jr. to Leroy W. Hurt Sr., four parcels, Staunton River District, $8,055.55.
Shirley Hawkins, John Hutchings, Larry Hutchings, Albert Hutchings, Sharon N. Berger, Dewayne A. Berger, Vincent D. Berger, Donald Blake Berger, Teresa Pringle, Charlene Pringle and Eric Pringle to Leroy W. Hurt Sr., four parcels, Staunton River District, $2,416.66
Charles C. Finney III to LTM Enterprises, partials lots 23, 24 and 25, Oak Forest Circle, Pittsylvania County, $34,000.
Spencer W. Walker Jr. and Angela W. Walker to Jacob W. Walker and Brittany A. Walker, tract A two, 8.510 acres, Angie Road, Pittsylvania County, $190,000.
Anna Susan Coleman and Barbara H. Triplett to Linda Sue Hyler, 3 1/3 acres, Pittsylvania County, $100,000.
Robert P. Hodges Jr. to Cory Alan Hodges and Lori B. Hodges, lot one, 0.985 acre, State Road 863, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
James Everett Lewis to Laura D. Johnson, Wayne S. Johnson and LeWayne S. Johnson, lots 47 thru 54, Dan River District, $8,000.