Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded July 25
- Hometrust Bank National Association to Thanh Nguyen and Tuyet Nguyen, 125 feet, lots 17-18, 3295 Riverside Drive, $300,000.
- Christopher Antonio Wilson Sr. and Jennifer Yvonne Wilson to Nexus Realty, 70 feet, lot 17, 1510 Washington St., $5,000.
- Alfonzo Tate Jr. and Tanya Tate to Harry Lee Bruce, 50 feet, lot four, block seven, 821 Riverview St., no money transferred.
- Lewis Hall to Gloria Hatfield, 50 feet, lot five, and partial lot 10, block nine, Girard Street, no money transferred.
- Dennis Lee Duncan and Judy Ann Gatewood to Dennis Lee Duncan and Judy Ann Gatewood, parcel: Lots 24-25; parcel two: 702 Indian Valley Road, no money transferred.
- L&G Rentals to JE Barber Property Management Co., parcel nine, 120 Davis St., $1,500.
Recorded July 26
People are also reading…
- Nancy S. Wilson to Golden Dove Investments, 50 feet, lot 30, 197 Sunset Drive, $70,000.
- Kathy Winton Anderson to Kathy Winton Anderson and Joseph C Thompson III, lot 16, 159 Ashwood Place, no money transferred.
- Sam’s Rentals to 2B Properties, 712 Dame St., no money transferred.
- Sam’s Rentals to Danville Homes, parcel one: lot three, 910 Cole St; parcel two: 37 feet, Berryman Ave., no money transferred.
- Judith R. Thomas to Ashley Stockton, 45 feet, partials lots nine-10, 361 Juless St., $42,000.
- Phillip M. White, Gracie Weldon (Gracie Hairston), James P. Hall and Gloria Lawson Guishard (Gloria Lawson) to Impero Holdings, lots 20-21, 615 Third St., $12,500.
Recorded July 27
- Kent J. Redd to Martinsville Home Buyers, 116 Campbell St., $22,000.
- Samuel R. Dixon and Lucille E. Dixon to Dixon Development, 1748 Richmond Blvd., no money transferred.
- W-L Construction and Paving Inc. to Dogwood East, 239 Eastwood Drive, $1,100,000.
Recorded July 28
- Carlisle School to Moxie Investment Group, 1.213 acres, lot A, 179 Piney Forest Road, $441,000.
- Nannie Johnson Yancey to Reginald Angelo Scales and Traci Fitz Scales, 79.92 feet, lot six, Vicar Place, $4,500.
- Bradley Weatherford Properties to Weitz and Lacks Investments, 1359 North Main St., $52,152.
- Kathleen French Sparks (Kathleen F. Sparks) to D&B Realty, parcel: lot 16 A, block B, 218 Hurt St., $78,000.
- A&D Danville Properties to MJM Capital, parcel one: 109.93 feet, lots one-two, Wooding Avenue; parcel two: lots four-seven, 378 & 380 Juless St., $400,000.
- Scott Clayton to MJM Capital, partial lot 10, block four, 124 Moffett St., $74,900.
- OWE Restoration to Derek Anthony Simmons and Constance Marie Simmons, 50 feet, 815 Pine St., $19,000.
- Russell C. McKinney to Paige M. Yates, 50 feet, lot two, block nine, 306 Montague St., $90,000.
- Judith R. Thomas to Armando Mata and Mayte Pastrana, 1239 Aspen St., $19,000.
- Victoria Warren George and Ryan Latimer to Cher Delray Brown, lot 20, section G, 314 Wilson Road, $305,000.
Recorded July 29
- Lee R. Carter to Deena R. Epps, 100 feet, lots seven-10 and partial lot three, Halifax Road, no money transferred.
- Conrad Lee Harper to LaToya Shantree Keene, lot 19, section C, 241 Greenwich Circle, $83,000.
- C2 Holdings to Tagalongs, 188 Mimosa St., $185,000.
- Charles W. Powell and Leslie R. Powell to Brian J. Hoschek and Jennifer M. Hoschek, lots six and seven, section one, block one, 7 Country Club Drive, $479,000.
- Terri Alston to Fredericksburg Financial Services, 50.08 feet, lot 42A, 213 Hamlin Ave., $22,000.
- Fredericksburg Financial Services to Franklin Reid, 50.08 feet, lot 42A, 213 Hamlin Ave., $58,000.