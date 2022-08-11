 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Real Estate Transfers

Dan River Region real estate transfers

  • Updated
  • 0

City of Danville

Recorded July 25

  • Hometrust Bank National Association to Thanh Nguyen and Tuyet Nguyen, 125 feet, lots 17-18, 3295 Riverside Drive, $300,000.
  • Christopher Antonio Wilson Sr. and Jennifer Yvonne Wilson to Nexus Realty, 70 feet, lot 17, 1510 Washington St., $5,000.
  • Alfonzo Tate Jr. and Tanya Tate to Harry Lee Bruce, 50 feet, lot four, block seven, 821 Riverview St., no money transferred.
  • Lewis Hall to Gloria Hatfield, 50 feet, lot five, and partial lot 10, block nine, Girard Street, no money transferred.
  • Dennis Lee Duncan and Judy Ann Gatewood to Dennis Lee Duncan and Judy Ann Gatewood, parcel: Lots 24-25; parcel two: 702 Indian Valley Road, no money transferred.
  • L&G Rentals to JE Barber Property Management Co., parcel nine, 120 Davis St., $1,500.

Recorded July 26

People are also reading…

  • Nancy S. Wilson to Golden Dove Investments, 50 feet, lot 30, 197 Sunset Drive, $70,000.
  • Kathy Winton Anderson to Kathy Winton Anderson and Joseph C Thompson III, lot 16, 159 Ashwood Place, no money transferred.
  • Sam’s Rentals to 2B Properties, 712 Dame St., no money transferred.
  • Sam’s Rentals to Danville Homes, parcel one: lot three, 910 Cole St; parcel two: 37 feet, Berryman Ave., no money transferred.
  • Judith R. Thomas to Ashley Stockton, 45 feet, partials lots nine-10, 361 Juless St., $42,000.
  • Phillip M. White, Gracie Weldon (Gracie Hairston), James P. Hall and Gloria Lawson Guishard (Gloria Lawson) to Impero Holdings, lots 20-21, 615 Third St., $12,500.

Recorded July 27

  • Kent J. Redd to Martinsville Home Buyers, 116 Campbell St., $22,000.
  • Samuel R. Dixon and Lucille E. Dixon to Dixon Development, 1748 Richmond Blvd., no money transferred.
  • W-L Construction and Paving Inc. to Dogwood East, 239 Eastwood Drive, $1,100,000.

Recorded July 28

  • Carlisle School to Moxie Investment Group, 1.213 acres, lot A, 179 Piney Forest Road, $441,000.
  • Nannie Johnson Yancey to Reginald Angelo Scales and Traci Fitz Scales, 79.92 feet, lot six, Vicar Place, $4,500.
  • Bradley Weatherford Properties to Weitz and Lacks Investments, 1359 North Main St., $52,152.
  • Kathleen French Sparks (Kathleen F. Sparks) to D&B Realty, parcel: lot 16 A, block B, 218 Hurt St., $78,000.
  • A&D Danville Properties to MJM Capital, parcel one: 109.93 feet, lots one-two, Wooding Avenue; parcel two: lots four-seven, 378 & 380 Juless St., $400,000.
  • Scott Clayton to MJM Capital, partial lot 10, block four, 124 Moffett St., $74,900.
  • OWE Restoration to Derek Anthony Simmons and Constance Marie Simmons, 50 feet, 815 Pine St., $19,000.
  • Russell C. McKinney to Paige M. Yates, 50 feet, lot two, block nine, 306 Montague St., $90,000.
  • Judith R. Thomas to Armando Mata and Mayte Pastrana, 1239 Aspen St., $19,000.
  • Victoria Warren George and Ryan Latimer to Cher Delray Brown, lot 20, section G, 314 Wilson Road, $305,000.

Recorded July 29

  • Lee R. Carter to Deena R. Epps, 100 feet, lots seven-10 and partial lot three, Halifax Road, no money transferred.
  • Conrad Lee Harper to LaToya Shantree Keene, lot 19, section C, 241 Greenwich Circle, $83,000.
  • C2 Holdings to Tagalongs, 188 Mimosa St., $185,000.
  • Charles W. Powell and Leslie R. Powell to Brian J. Hoschek and Jennifer M. Hoschek, lots six and seven, section one, block one, 7 Country Club Drive, $479,000.
  • Terri Alston to Fredericksburg Financial Services, 50.08 feet, lot 42A, 213 Hamlin Ave., $22,000.
  • Fredericksburg Financial Services to Franklin Reid, 50.08 feet, lot 42A, 213 Hamlin Ave., $58,000.

 

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

Senate Democrats say they have reached an accord on changes to their marquee economic legislation, clearing the major hurdle to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s leading election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a centrist who was seen as the pivotal vote, says she is ready to “move forward” on the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says lawmakers have achieved a compromise that will receive the support of all Democrats in the chamber. His party needs unanimity and Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to move the measure through the Senate over certain solid opposition from Republicans.

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Donald Trump says he invoked the Fifth Amendment and wouldn’t answer questions under oath in the long-running New York civil investigation into his business dealings. Trump arrived at New York Attorney General Letitia James’ offices Wednesday morning, but sent out a statement more than an hour later saying he declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” Anything he said during the deposition could have been used against him in a criminal case, if one ensues. While James’ investigation is civil in nature, the Manhattan district attorney is running a parallel criminal probe.

Biden, Democrats bet on long-term goals for short-term boost

Biden, Democrats bet on long-term goals for short-term boost

President Joe Biden’s legislative victories have aimed to position the U.S. to “win the economic competition of the 21st century,” but his investments to boost the nation’s technology, infrastructure and climate resilience over the next decade are set against a 90-odd-day clock until the midterms. From turbocharging the U.S. computer chip sector to shifting the nation to a greener economy, the achievements from Biden will take years to come to fruition. Yet Democrats are gambling that the rapid clip of recent accomplishments will persuade a downcast electorate to vote in their party’s favor. Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii says, “It’s a vibe, and the vibe is winning."

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney Raising Disney+ Price by 38%

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert