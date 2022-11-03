 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real Estate Transfers

Dan River Region real estate transfers

  • Updated
City of Danville

Recorded Oct. 17

  • First Baptist Church of Danville to Thomas Belles and Carla Minosh, Main Street, $100,000.
  • Marvin Hopkins to MJM Capital, 108.64 feet, lot one, 616 Ferry Road, $95,000.
  • Marvin U. Hopkins to MJM Capital, 69.28 feet, lot six, section A, 202 Searcy St., $75,000.
  • Muhamad Asa Masood to Carla N. Adams, lots 90-93, 309 Wrenn Drive, $150,000.
  • Charles Irving and Carolyn Jones Irving, sole devisees of Mary E. Williams (Mary E. Irving Williams) to Cardorual Carter and Maria Bucio, lot 30, 411 Gay St., $99,900.

Recorded Oct. 18

  • 424 Memorial Drive to Industrial Development Authority of Danville, VA, 424 Memorial Drive, no money transferred.
  • Catherine E. Miller to P&D Properties, lot A, section six, 243 Timberlake Drive, $176,500.
  • Michael Gambrell and Dorothe E. Gambrell to Kristen Michelle Harbour, parcel one: 1.391 acre, U.S. Highway 58, 6571 Riverside Drive, lot two A, $110,000. 

Recorded Oct. 19

  • Dennis Ray East, executor of estate of Brenda Ann East, deceased, to James Leroy Rogers, 50 feet, lots 50-51, 309 Parkland Drive, $75,000.
  • Illyana Beard to Home Solutions of VA, lot 23, 203 Broad St., $40,700.
  • Gary Wayne Mann and Deborah Wright Mann to Amanda Dalton Coles, lot 13, section B, 132 Fairway Drive, $122,500.
  • Pamela J. Martal (Pamela J. Cuthbert) to Kinzel Cassady and Jacqueline Cassady, lot 32, 233 James Road, $350,000.
  • Herbert R. Travis and Betty J. Travis (Betty J. Morris aka Betty Jean Morris Davis) to DVA Properties, 50 feet, lot three, block 13, 1222 Richmond Blvd., $90,000.
  • Kevin Johnson, Stacie Johnson, Lisa King, Melissa Vrolijk and Keith Johnson to Sollertis Enterprise, lots four-eight and partial lot six, block eight, 125 Forestlawn Drive, $50,000.
  • Detta Lynn Lynskey to K.H.C. Associates, partial lots five-six, 37-38, 221 Commerce St., $95,000.
  • Larry T. Atkinson to K.H.C. Associates, lots 112-114, block C, 221 & 225 Piney Forest Road, $160,000.
  • Martin Property Investments to Lumbu Managements, 40 feet, lot 44, 282 Bellemeade Court, $35,000.
  • BV112 to Burnett Rentals, lots one-two, 595 Patton St. and North Ridge Street, $150,000.

Recorded Oct. 20

  • Floridan to MLCOMBM, lot 9x, section A, 108 Grandin Court, $100,000.
  • Laprinthica J. Keen and Thomas Lee Keen to Thomas Lee Keen, lot two, lot two, 639 Berryman Ave., no money transferred.
  • Ava L. Barrett to Winnifred G. Lindquist, 0.096 acre, lot 114 B, 106 Virginia Ave., $5,000.
  • Winnifred G. Lindquist and Kurt P. Lindquist to Kurt P. Lindquist and Winnifred G. Lindquist, 50 feet, lot 114 B, 106 Virginia Ave., no money transferred.
  • Daniel L. Taylor and Linda F. Taylor to Ronald L. Washington, 60 feet, lot two, section E, 17 Ashlawn Drive, $75,101.
  • Tammy Williams and Arnold T. Wilkerson to Tammy Williams, 100 feet, lots five-eight, 671 Holland Road, no money transferred.
  • Blue Heels Real Estate Investors to Jeffrey David Gignac, 0.79 acre, lot three, 2028 Westover Drive, $132,000.

Recorded Oct. 21

  • Christopher Thomas Moore and Rebecca Atkinson to Jason Scott Capps, 65 feet, lot six, 217 Mountain View Ave., $233,000.
  • Gracie B. Duncan (widow), Roger D. Duncan and Cathy M. Duncan to Richard T. Davis and Shelby H. Davis, lot 29A, 255 James Road, no money transferred.

Recorded Oct. 24

  • Marvin Holt Sr. and Stacey Stewart to Holts E&M Rentals, 61 feet, lot three, 425 Locust Lane, no money transferred.
  • John T. Redd, Letrice Edmonds and Bridget Edmonds to Big Time Rentals, Cabell Street, $44,000.
  • T&P Investment Group to Impero Holdings, partial lot four and lot five, block E, 407 E. Montague St., $13,000.
  • Shirley M. Powell to Golden Dove Investment, lot two, section J, 303 Tyler Ave., $40,000.
