City of Danville
Recorded March 16
- Irene Snead Baggerly, one and the same person as Irene S. Baggerly, acting by and through her duly authorized attorney-in-fact, James Harold Baggerly, to William E. Chapin Jr. and Joan Chapin, lot 13 A, block B, 131 Charles Towne Drive, $281,000
- Rebecca A. Squires by Kenneth Wray, her true and lawful attorney-in-fact, to Linda E. Garrett, lots 27-29, partial lot 30, 4035 Westover Drive, $172,500.
- James R. Gupton and Barbara Jo Gupton to SGC Recovery, 55 feet, lot eight, section O, 96 Bishop Ave., $20,000.
- William C. Colbert to Brenda E. Beard, 80 feet, lot 20, and property in Pittsylvania County, 118 Tolliver Place, $140,000.
Recorded March 17
- John D. Hungarland to Panagiotis C. Kostopanagiotis and Rebecca Richardson, 60 feet, lot one, 160 Hawthorne Drive, $300,000.
- International Security Investments Corp. to Brian Compton, 50 feet, 214 Withers Road, $85,000.
- Golden Dove Investments to Crystal Carter Cunningham, 50 feet, lot 37, 1469 Claiborne St., $154,000.
- Melvin Richard Harlow to Jermaine D. Mease, 59.1 feet, lot 19, 211 Birchwood Road, $150,000.
- JHN Investments to Nicholas Carter and Morgan Williams, 65 feet, lot 40, section B, 110 Manchester Ave., $125,000.
Recorded March 20
- Torrence Tremayne Walden to Carolyn Denise Graves, lot 12, section D, 405 Greenwich Circle, no money transferred.
- William A. Hopkins Jr., Mary R. Hopkins, Wade Hopkins and Wendy D. Hopkins to WWMW, 112 feet, lot five, 796 Piney Forest Road, no money transferred.
- Vincent Warren Deaton to Kalee Andrew Daniels, 112.58 feet, lots five-eight, partial lot nine, 145 Orchard Drive, $140,000.
- Christine J. Bell to Pascal Property Management, 55 feet, lot 25 A, 1560 Washington St., $18,500.
Recorded March 21
- Richard J. Bagby and Joyce A. Perez to Richard J. Bagby and Joyce A. Perez, 1051 Linden Lane, no money transferred.
- Richard J. Bagby and Joyce A. Perez to Richard J. Bagby and Joyce A. Perez, trustees of the Living Richard J. Bagby and Joyce A. Perez Living Revocable Trust dated March 23, 2023, 299.50 feet, 1051 Linden Lane, no money transferred.
Recorded March 22
- Steve A. Jones and Priscilla Jones to Courtney Edward Fleurantin, 100 feet, lots seven-eight and corner, Hughes Street, no money transferred.
- Lumbu Managements to Tyrone B. Paul, 70 feet, lot eight, section P, 41 Hylton Ave., $96,000.
- Darrell Lamont Austin to Tina L. Williams, 100 feet, lots 95-96, 114 Banner St., no money transferred.
- Judith Jamison to Wells Morgan Lynch Properties, lot seven, 180 Chatelaine Ave., no money transferred.
- J-Ray Investments to William Knight and Monte Perrow Knight, lot six, section eight, 121 Wildwood Court, $290,000.
- Angela Taylor Redfield, sole devisee of Isaac D. Taylor, being one and the same person as Romney A. Shelton, deceased, to Joseph W. Judkins Jr. and Gabriel O. Adkins, lot seven, section B, 344 Brentwood Drive, $75,000. Judkins is correct)
- Amos Investment Properties, acting by and through its sole member, Peggy M. Amos, to Artie Martin Tompkins III AND Leland Marie Tompkins Clay, 220 Seminole Trail, $20,000
Recorded March 23
- Michael W. Scearce to Harold Wayne Huffman, 50 feet, lots 41-42, section B, 572 Ingram St., $55,000.
- Scott Pruitt and Eddie Hammock to Golden Dove Investments, 60 feet, lot 37, 180 Sherwood Drive, $95,000.
- International Security Investment Corp. to Mahesh Srinivasaiah and Sangeethak Srinivasaiah, 50 feet, lot 10, 215 Withers Road, $55,000.
- Otis C. Hardy to Duane Hundley, lots 34-36, 856 Franklin Turnpike, $56,000.