Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Aug. 24
Furbo Investments to John Hartsoe Evans, 329 Farrar St. and Henry Road, $32,500.
Charles E. Abbott to Gary L. Abbott and Beverly A. Peay, interest in 50 feet, lot one, block seven, 499 Plum St., no money transferred.
Gary L. Abbott and Beverly A. Peay to Nicholas Piccolo, 50 feet, partial lot one, block seven, 499 Plum St., $3,750.
Danville Regional Medical Center to RJJ Development, 0.952 acre, partial parcel A, 023 Piney Forest Road, $225,000.
Recorded Aug. 25
Kevin L. Ferrell to Antonio Lopez, 65 feet, lot four, section H, 218 Briarwood Drive, $55,000.
Sharon Smith Buck and Leisa Smith Hall to Jesse K. Burton, 75 feet, lot three, 1357 Westover Drive, $50,000.
Doris Gwynn to James Nicholas, 40 feet, partial lot 18, block one, 926 Stokes St., $12,000.
Steve M. Talbott and Susan P. Talbott to Natasha K. Logan, lot one A, section K, 520 Tamworth Drive, $154,900.
Donald A. May and Margaret A. Mey to Jeremy M. Timm and Rachel A. Timm, 0.209 acre, 497 West Main St., $140,000.
Ray M. Fenderson and Patricia W. Fenderson to Darrell Lamont McLeod Jr. 108 Hereford Lane, $18,500.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church to Habitat Village North, 5.082 acres, Seminole Drive, no money transferred.
Anthony W. Moser to Stephen A. Scearce, 75 feet, lots 75-77, 133 Sunset St., $2,000.
David A. Long Jr. to A. Greater Destiny, 60 feet, lot 206, 321 Parkland Drive, $68,900.
Recorded Aug. 27
Calvin L. Merricks to Hutchens Property Management, 75 feet, lot four, section K, 108 Parrish Road, $85,000.
Danny L. Alverson and Chester Dennis Alverson to John L. Knutson and Sandra L. Knutson, 70 feet, lot seven, section L, 608 Brightwell Drive, $111,500.
David B. Robertson to Dogwood Enterprises, parcel one: 60.18 feet, lot four, 118 Kinzer Ave., $32,000.
Kristin S. Springfield (Kristin S. Saunders) to Wendy M. Petty, 50 feet, lots 114-115, section four, 304 Parkland Drive, $76,000.
West Main Baptist Church Danville VA to Robert Antony Adcock, 0.201 acre, lot 70 A, 180 Westminster Court, $91,000.
Luis R. Lomas and Gloria B. Lomas to Robert L. Tuthill and Alison F. Sibbers-Tuthill, 45 feet, 830 Green St., $113,500.
Harold Wayne Huffman and Patricia Bowen Huffman to Harold Wayne Huffman, 57 feet, partial lots 182 and 184, 207 East Thomas St., no money transferred.
Integrity Property Inspections to Pierre L. Jones and Jodi L. Coleman, parcel one: partial lot nine, block five, 302 Moffett St., and Wyllie Avenue, $16,500.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Aug. 20
George Thomas Jones Jr. and Kathy Kennedy Jones to Susan Leann Watkins and Gabriel Alexander Van Dalton, lot 12 A, Henry Street, Pittsylvania County, $167,000.
Recorded Aug. 24
Donna R. Johnson Hedrick to James A. Brown and Susan M. Brown, tract 16, section two, Long Branch Farms, Callands-Gretna District, $98,000.
Deborah K. Rigney (Deborah F. Kitchens) to George Thomas Jones Jr. and Kathy Kenneth Jones, 0.79 acre, Pittsylvania County, $130,000.
John G. Mayser to Scott G. Boyd and Kelly G. Boyd, 0.566 acre, Pittsylvania County, $1.0
John G. Mayser to Scott G. Boyd and Kelly G. Boyd, lot one, 0.62 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $524,999.
U.S. Bank National Association to Maria Florentina Altamirano and Stephanie Alvarez Altamirano, lot 19, River Ridge Farms, Pittsylvania County, $59,500.
Jessica A. Burgess and Tiffany Unruh to Patricia W. Bradford, Roy T. Davis and Alisa B. Davis, lot D, 0.740 acre, Town of Gretna, $109,000.
Recorded Aug. 25
John T. Tuggle Sr. and Barbara Ann Tuggle to Ricki Danielle Smithers, lot A, 0.758 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Patrick O. Jones and Erika L. Jones to Kevin Lee Ferrell and Sara Elizabeth Ferrell, lot 15, 1.29 acres, Tuscarora Farms, Pittsylvania County, $203,500.
Martha W. Jenkins to William Paul Chalk and Yvonne Marie Chalk, 1.55 acres, Highway 360, Dan River District, $155,000.
William C. Simpson to Robert Scott Simpson, three acres, State Road 704, Chatham District, no money transferred.
Christopher L. Kepley (Christopher Lynn Kepley) and Elizabeth G. Spicer (Elizabeth G. Kepley) (Elizabeth G. Kepley (Elizabeth Grace Kepley) and Elizabeth Grace Spicer to Christopher L. Kepley, lot A, 3.21 acres, State Road 732, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Christopher L. Kepley to James D. Cooper, lot A, 3.21 acres, State Road 732, Pittsylvania County, $239,000.
Denise Alston and Linda Clark to Christopher Wood, three acres, Green Rock Creek Wood, Chatham District, $8,500.
Michael D. Dalton to Ellen D. Mayhew and Tony E. Dalton, parcel A, 1.89 acres, U.S. Route 29, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Michael D. Dalton to Ellen P. Mayhew and Tony E. Dalton, 63.88 acres, U.S. Route 29, 1/3 interest, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Marty J. Stone to Heather Marie King, lot 18, Staunton River District, $136,500.
Lawrence George Campbell Sr. and Gloria W. Campbell to Lawrence G. Campbell Sr. Revocable Living Trust, lot 13, section B, Walter Street, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Lawrence G. Campbell Sr. and Gloria W. Campbell to Lawrence G. Campbell Sr., parcel A, U.S. Highway 29, Town of Chatham, no money transferred.
Recorded Aug. 26
Walter B. Carter and Mary Alice Carter to Kristen Lynn Carter, parcel, Sugar Tree Road, Tunstall District, $154,000.
Danny B. Betterton and Carolyn E. Betterton to Carolyn B. Betterton, 0.954 acre, State Road 642, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Recorded Aug. 27
Anthony Joseph Albanese to Emily Lucille Segroves and Arturo Guzman, tract C-one, 13.187 acres, Pittsylvania County, $205,000.
Thelbert Lee Hutchings, Patricia Ann Hutchings, Shelby Jean Hutchings, (Shelby Jean Cunningham) and Tracy Hutchings to Shelby Jean Hutchings Cunningham, parcel one A, 0.972 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Thelbert Lee Hutchings, Patricia Ann Hutchings, Shelby Jean Hutchings (Shelby Jean Cunningham) and Tracy Hutchings to Thelbert Juwon Waller, parcel B, 0.50 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Elizabeth A. Padgett as custodian to Daniel W. Epps and Lacey R. Epps, lot one, Ann Marie Park, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
Clarence O. Glass and Love L. Glass to Darnell Glass, Dennis Glass, Romen Glass, Tunnie Glass, Jascian Arlene Glass McFadden and Ray O. Glass c/o Clarence O. Glass, parcel, Blairs District, partly Halifax County, no money transferred.
Meadeside to Donald Lee Stollar Jr., lot seven, eight, nine, Reeves Mill, Blairs District, $90,000.
Meadeside to Rillar May Knott, lot 17, 8.220 acres, Reeves Mill Farm, Blairs District, $36,000.
Michael J. Lord and Janne L. Conroy to J. David Rives and Pamela L. Rives and Richard MacFarland and Amy MacFarland, lot 20, Heron Pointe Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $130,000.
Meadeside to Brandon L. Stewart, lot 16, 2.670 acres, Reeves Mill Farm, Blairs District, $25,000.
Meadeside to Karen A. Brewer and Bert A. Hardin, lot 21, 6.233 acres, Reeves Mill Farm, Blairs District, $40,000.
Meadeside to Brittany N. Williams, lot 14, 1.943 acres, Reeves Mill Farm, Blairs District, $23,000.
Meadeside to Gustavo A. Preciado, lot 18, 8.493 acres, Reeves Mill Farm, Blairs District, $36,000.
Billy Wayne Hedrick to Charles N. Eskey III and Robin E. Eskey, lot 13, Rosewood, Pittsylvania County, $77,000.
Joseph A. Nicholson Jr. and Mary W. Nicholson to Timothy Ryan Wolee and Kristy Harville Wolee, tract four, Stone Creek Road, Pittsylvania County, $321,750.
Deborah P. Whittle to Dustin Whittle and Kristian Whittle, lot eight, section A, Laurel Woods Drive, Pittsylvania County, $325,000.
Robert L. Huggins to Jonathon Paul Dewease, lot nine, Lavino tract, Callands-Gretna District, $207,000.
Leonard G. Young and Diane B. Young to Lyle S. Firnhaber and April J. Firnhaber, lot 51, Eagle Pointe Shores Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $669,000.
