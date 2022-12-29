Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Dec. 8
- Wesley C. Earp, Wilford Daniel Haymore and James Wyatt Earp to SRE, 50 feet, lot seven, block 13, 1202 Richmond Blvd., $33,700.
- Lane Hanshaw Properties to Victor King, 68.50 feet, lot 15A, 143 Kirkwood Drive, $116,000.
- Mohammad A. Tahirkheli to ZZ3 Holdings, 100 feet, lots 48 and 49, 145 Mimosa St., $60,000.
Recorded Dec. 9
- C-Peralta Home Improvements to Nexus Realty, 324 North Ridge St., $32,000.
- John E. Hall III to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, parcel six, Cabell Street, no money transferred.
- City of Danville to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 50 feet, lot 13, no money transferred.
- Thomas S. Booker to Shelley Horton GC and REI, lots 17-18, section H, Shamrock Drive and South Main Street, $10,000.
- Virginia Pruitt Newton to Roger Wayne Newton and Carolyn Newton Rhodes, 100 feet, partial lots 20-23, block C. 212 Eastwood Drive, no money transferred.
- Ariel Kingdom Holdings to Kamal Rowhani, 50 feet, lot five, Cliff Street, $10,000.
Recorded Dec. 12
- Dana Williams to Golden Dove Investments, lot 28, 1202 Wayles St., $18,000.
Recorded Dec. 13
- F&J Enterprises to Gwynn Properties, 49 feet, partial lot 12, Church Street, $4,000.
- Gloria J. Houser to ZZ3 Holdings, 53 feet, lot five, 404 Farrar St., $47,500.
- Nadia Aly Ebrahem Aly to Jordan Tingley and Connor Dacey, lot 19, 237 Meadowbrook Drive, $115,000.
- George Martin Jr. to George R. Martin Jr. and Russell William Martin, 50 feet, lots 100 and 101, 175 Howeland Circle, no money transferred.
- Hampton Wilkins, Catherine W. Shelton and Robert J. Johnston Jr. to Michael H. Lyons and Muqsitah Bassit, 90 feet, lot 21, section eight, 241 Southland Drive, $239,900.
Recorded Dec. 14
- William A. Bass to JEH3, 0.43 acre, lot nine, section K, 528 Wimbish Drive, $160,000.
- Mary B. McKee to Mary B. McKee and James E. McKee Jr., 60 feet, lot 43, 209 Alpine Drive, no money transferred. Lumbu Managements to Raul Mora and Marie Esperanza Gonzalez, partial lots five-eight, section six, Paxton and Forest Streets, $24,000.
- J-Ray Investments to Scott C. Chaney and Patricia H. Chaney, 90 feet, lot three, section E, 118 Greencroft Place, $250,000.
- Thompson and Wyatt Inc. to Joey Lee Adams, lot 12, section B, Robin Hood Drive, $1,000.
- Joshua Devore to Douglas King, lot 41, 237 North Raleigh Court, $88,000.
Recorded Dec. 15
- Gibson Investing to Elmer D. Lorenzo Amaya and Flor Jazmin Reyee Mojica, lot 100, 1040 West Broad St., $15,000.
- Patty C. Coleman to Joy H. Macy, 134.18 feet, lots six and eight and corner, 1900 Westover Drive, $90,000.
- Calliper Construction to William Franklin Barnhill, lot 18, section C, Haynsworth Drive, $195,000.
- Jonathan Byrd to William Harold Byrd, lot 20, 329 Church St., no money transferred.
- William Harold Byrd to Pascal Property Management, partial lot 20, 329 Church St., $4,000.