City of Danville
Recorded Feb. 15
- Carolyn R. Hudson by and through Benita Hudson, her attorney-in-fact to Benita Hudson, 0.248 acre, lot 15, section D, 111 Quail Drive, $136,500.
- Lavonne Walden to Spring View Properties, 60 feet, lot one, section B, 232 Stanley Drive, $85,000.
- Impero Holdings to Michael Andrew Schoeffel, lots 82-85, 317 Wrenn Drive, $129,000.
- Bruce S. Purdue to Elkins North, 100 feet, partial lots 18-21, 238 Turpin St., $12,000.
- Karen Mansfield Hylton, Nicholas Dodson Clark and Jessica Hylton Davenport to Garrett B. Conyers and Natasha Conyers, lot 37, section C. 325 Sandy River Drive, $224,700.
Recorded Feb. 16
- James H. Garrett and Felix P. Garrett to H&W Property Investments, 923 Beauregard St., and Industrial Avenue, $38,500.
- Michael Lee Luck and Joann G. Luck to Willie Henry Jones, 104 Dan Lane, no money transferred.
- Shannon Brady to Shannon Brady, 418 Pinecrest Drive, no money transferred.
- MLCOMBM Inc. to John Giordano, lot nine X, section A, 108 Grandin Court, $198,900.
Recorded Feb. 21
- Jessica Gibson Schiel to Equity Builders and Investment Partners, 70 feet, lot seven, section P, 37 Hylton Ave., $95,000.
- Edward Ott and Ruth Ann Ott to Done Deal Home Buyers, 233 Parsons St. and Hopkins Street, $105,000.
- Willis A. Little III, trustee of the Willis A. Little Jr., Living Trust dated June 10, 218 to JCJ Holdings, lots 40-41, Hughes Street, $45,000.
- Redemption Properties to JCJ Holdings, lot eight, 178 Rocky Lane, $45,000.
Recorded Feb. 22
- George W. Clayton Jr. and Jolanda S. Clayton to Whitney Jo Girten and George Wickham Clayton III, 4180 Riverside Drive, 808, no money transferred.
- Lillian Davis Wilson to Lillian Davis Wilson and Lillie Mae Jones, parcel six, block U, 134 Spruce St., no money transferred.
- Antwain Bennett to Antwain Bennett and Tony Anthony Bennett Jr., 60 feet, lot seven, 135 Locust Lane, no money transferred.
- Kathryn H. Wilkinson to Jason D. Wilkinson and Candace W. Pierce, lot 25A, 105 Spring Road, no money transferred.
- Diane Kathleen Barnett to Lancy Pettaway and Jinaki Smith, 1.403 acre, lot 11, section four, 245 Parkview Place, $420,000.
- Jakeema Dawkins to Jake’s Collection, parcel one: 61.5 feet, lot three, 402 Westview Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 23
- Jerry Turner and Alison Turner to Cole Parker Sterling and Candice Leigh Tucker, 2125 Westover Drive, $144,300.