Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded June 23
- Lori A. Clardy to Krystal Hankins, partial lot 13, lots 14-15, 2714 Westover Drive, $139,900.
- Hampton Lee Martin III and Monica Waller Martin to Jennifer N. Imbres, lot 10, 163 Blair Place, $174,800.
Recorded June 24
- Kevin K. Kerns to Nicholas R. Preston, 60 feet, lot five, 1446 North Main St., $17,000.
- Kevin K. Kerns to Nicholas Preston, 42 feet, lot one, 211 White St., $15,000.
- Mary McKee to Margaret Forbes Piehler, 803 Main St., $331,000.
- Eliza Virginia Collins to Priscilla C. Harris, lot 24, section A, 203 Northmont Blvd., $65,000.
- Russell Lee Davis Jr. and Kim Ray Davis to Nicholas R. Preston, lot 15, 865 Arnett Blvd., $31,000.
- SMMU to LUMBU, 52 feet, lot two A, 1550 Washington St., $45,000.
- Alejandro Goldsmith and Paulina De Las Mercedes Goldsmith to Alejandro Goldsmith, lots 9-10, section P, Chadwyck Drive, $7,500.
- Marvin U. Hopkins to Deidre Carter, lot five A, 350 Hermitage Drive, $170,000.
- Jimmy R. Lumpkin to Martinsville Home Buyers, partial lot 14, lots 15-18, 2543 Airview Drive, $40,000.
- James A. Goodman to Caroline Echols, parcel one: partial tract three; parcel two lots 17-19, 231 Indian Valley Road; $260,000.
- Dennis M. Williams to MJM Capital, 50 feet, lot 102, 1706 Aspen St., $74,900.
- Barry A. Ferrell to MJM Capital, 80.34 feet, lot 14, 315 Greenwich Circle, $99,900.
- Maureen Wood to Doitwright Real Estate Investments, 60 feet, lot 14, section E, $7,000.
People are also reading…
Recorded June 27
- John Lipscomb, Marion Lipscomb and Kenneth Evans to Arhlene Jeanettea Brandon, 54.20 feet, partial lot 15, 922 North Main St., no money transferred.
- John H. Laramore, Frances L. Ashburn, Ryan H. Laramore and Mark G. Laramore to Larry Hall and Rita Hall, lot 11, block three, Bryant Avenue, no money transferred.
- Jacob Ray Woods to Jerome D. Jenifer, 50 feet, lot 27, 5 London Drive, $33,000.
- Jimmie L. Davis and Donna W. Davis to John Charles Labose and Patricia Ellen Larose, lots 77-80, Beech Avenue, $8,000.
- Lisa G. Johnston to Richard Dennis Semones II, parcel one: lot 10; parcel two: 100 feet, lot nine, 116 Brook Circle, $149,900.
- Tony V. Dillard to Sharon Walton and Midajah Medley, 65 feet, lot 14, section B, $171,500.
- Luann S. Russell to Juli K. Reeves and David R. Gold, 49.60 feet, lot 24, block one, 118 Mount Vernon Ave., $155,000.
- Shirley C. Hogue to Sharon Brydel Currie, 75 feet, lot 14, 301 Nelson Ave., no money transferred.
- Rhonda D. Womack to Delta Realty, 60 feet, Wendell Scott Drive, $18,750.
- Randolph E. Boswell and Ellen C. Boswell to Marvin C. Holder Jr. and Wanda M. Holder, 84.05 feet, partial lots 18 and 18B, 491 Hawthorne Drive, $310,000.
- Starlette Rae Reed and Kawania Hazett Reed to James Christian Blake Ley, lot seven A, section D, 444 Conifer Drive, $17,000.
- Joseph A. Mahoney to 239 Oak Creek, lot three, 239 Oak Creek Drive, $425,000.
- Park One Investments to Quincy Clay Jones, lot seven, section T, 65 Fairfield Ave., $82,000.
- Patricia Jane Lewis to Gary V. Thomas, Winstead Drive, $17,000.
- Brenda S. Arthur to Gladruth Realty, parcel one: lot 12 C, block Q, 426 Floyd St., and Upper Street, $138,000.
- Brenda S. Arthur to Gladruth Realty, lot one, 341 and 343 College Park Drive, $70,000.
Recorded June 28
- Andrew L. Rodgers to Kreisha K. Williams, 674 Lee St., no money transferred.
- Cathy Scott Nesselroade to Danville Neighborhood Development Corp., lot six, 210 Kemper Road, $41,000.
- Mustard Seed Chesterfield to Realty Income Properties 21, 1.328 acres, lot eight B, 550 Piney Forest Road, $6,658,400.
- Elizabeth S. Elder to J-Ray Investments, 90 feet, lot three, section E, 118 Greencroft Place, $90,000.
- Phillip Adams to Casey B. Keeter and Kayla Crammer, 50 feet, lots 37-38, section B, 580 Ingram St., $62,850.
- Spencer C. Vaden and Jordan T. Vaden (Jordan T. King) to SRE, 62.5 feet, lot 207, 1367 Pumpkin Creek Lane, $20,000.
- Rannie L. Smith to Reanna T. Galindo, 70 feet, lot nine, section B, 329 North Main St., $180,000.
Recorded June 29
- Deborah J. Mayo and Wanda M. Price to Tara L. Hamlett, lot 125, 427 W. Thomas St., $19,900.
- Donald R. Newman (Donald Ray Newman) to Newman Properties and Development, 78 feet, lot 16, section R, 213 Spruce St., $61,000.
- Christopher C. Jones and Pamela Jackson to Jerome Stephens, lot 11, block four, 1129 Paxton St., $43,000.
- Shawn F. Ames and Wendy M. Ames to Paschal Property Management, 50 feet, lot seven, 145 North Ave., $49,900.
- Joel W. Bridges (Joel Wayne Bridges) to Joel Wayne Bridges, 70 feet, partial lot D, 416 Westview Drive, $50,000.
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. to Ancil D. Drake Jr. and Debra K. Drake, 1.25 acre, lot 20A, 435 Parker Road, $230,000
- KHJ Holdings to Lauren Properties, 100.78 feet, lot three A, 2264 North Main St., $102,500.
- Judith M. Thomas to Harold O. Terry, lots 45-47, 225 Orchard Drive, $50,000.
- Judith M. Thomas to Lashon Hairston 76.1 feet, lots 30-32, 131 Pleasant View Ave., $13,500.
- George W. Davis III and Kathryn G. Davis to Thomas Eric Newby and Rose M. Porter, 65 feet, lot six, 129 Coleman St., $140,000.
- Arthur Chukwuemeka Okwesili to Arthur and AX, 50 feet, lot B, block four, 519 Cliff St., no money transferred.