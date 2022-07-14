 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Real Estate Transfers

Dan River Region real estate transfers

  • 0

City of Danville

Recorded June 23

  • Lori A. Clardy to Krystal Hankins, partial lot 13, lots 14-15, 2714 Westover Drive, $139,900.
  • Hampton Lee Martin III and Monica Waller Martin to Jennifer N. Imbres, lot 10, 163 Blair Place, $174,800.

Recorded June 24

  • Kevin K. Kerns to Nicholas R. Preston, 60 feet, lot five, 1446 North Main St., $17,000.
  • Kevin K. Kerns to Nicholas Preston, 42 feet, lot one, 211 White St., $15,000.
  • Mary McKee to Margaret Forbes Piehler, 803 Main St., $331,000.
  • Eliza Virginia Collins to Priscilla C. Harris, lot 24, section A, 203 Northmont Blvd., $65,000.
  • Russell Lee Davis Jr. and Kim Ray Davis to Nicholas R. Preston, lot 15, 865 Arnett Blvd., $31,000.
  • SMMU to LUMBU, 52 feet, lot two A, 1550 Washington St., $45,000.
  • Alejandro Goldsmith and Paulina De Las Mercedes Goldsmith to Alejandro Goldsmith, lots 9-10, section P, Chadwyck Drive, $7,500.
  • Marvin U. Hopkins to Deidre Carter, lot five A, 350 Hermitage Drive, $170,000.
  • Jimmy R. Lumpkin to Martinsville Home Buyers, partial lot 14, lots 15-18, 2543 Airview Drive, $40,000.
  • James A. Goodman to Caroline Echols, parcel one: partial tract three; parcel two lots 17-19, 231 Indian Valley Road; $260,000.
  • Dennis M. Williams to MJM Capital, 50 feet, lot 102, 1706 Aspen St., $74,900.
  • Barry A. Ferrell to MJM Capital, 80.34 feet, lot 14, 315 Greenwich Circle, $99,900.
  • Maureen Wood to Doitwright Real Estate Investments, 60 feet, lot 14, section E, $7,000.

People are also reading…

Recorded June 27

  • John Lipscomb, Marion Lipscomb and Kenneth Evans to Arhlene Jeanettea Brandon, 54.20 feet, partial lot 15, 922 North Main St., no money transferred.
  • John H. Laramore, Frances L. Ashburn, Ryan H. Laramore and Mark G. Laramore to Larry Hall and Rita Hall, lot 11, block three, Bryant Avenue, no money transferred.
  • Jacob Ray Woods to Jerome D. Jenifer, 50 feet, lot 27, 5 London Drive, $33,000.
  • Jimmie L. Davis and Donna W. Davis to John Charles Labose and Patricia Ellen Larose, lots 77-80, Beech Avenue, $8,000.
  • Lisa G. Johnston to Richard Dennis Semones II, parcel one: lot 10; parcel two: 100 feet, lot nine, 116 Brook Circle, $149,900.
  • Tony V. Dillard to Sharon Walton and Midajah Medley, 65 feet, lot 14, section B, $171,500.
  • Luann S. Russell to Juli K. Reeves and David R. Gold, 49.60 feet, lot 24, block one, 118 Mount Vernon Ave., $155,000.
  • Shirley C. Hogue to Sharon Brydel Currie, 75 feet, lot 14, 301 Nelson Ave., no money transferred.
  • Rhonda D. Womack to Delta Realty, 60 feet, Wendell Scott Drive, $18,750.
  • Randolph E. Boswell and Ellen C. Boswell to Marvin C. Holder Jr. and Wanda M. Holder, 84.05 feet, partial lots 18 and 18B, 491 Hawthorne Drive, $310,000.
  • Starlette Rae Reed and Kawania Hazett Reed to James Christian Blake Ley, lot seven A, section D, 444 Conifer Drive, $17,000.
  • Joseph A. Mahoney to 239 Oak Creek, lot three, 239 Oak Creek Drive, $425,000.
  • Park One Investments to Quincy Clay Jones, lot seven, section T, 65 Fairfield Ave., $82,000.
  • Patricia Jane Lewis to Gary V. Thomas, Winstead Drive, $17,000.
  • Brenda S. Arthur to Gladruth Realty, parcel one: lot 12 C, block Q, 426 Floyd St., and Upper Street, $138,000.
  • Brenda S. Arthur to Gladruth Realty, lot one, 341 and 343 College Park Drive, $70,000.

Recorded June 28

  • Andrew L. Rodgers to Kreisha K. Williams, 674 Lee St., no money transferred.
  • Cathy Scott Nesselroade to Danville Neighborhood Development Corp., lot six, 210 Kemper Road, $41,000.
  • Mustard Seed Chesterfield to Realty Income Properties 21, 1.328 acres, lot eight B, 550 Piney Forest Road, $6,658,400.
  • Elizabeth S. Elder to J-Ray Investments, 90 feet, lot three, section E, 118 Greencroft Place, $90,000.
  • Phillip Adams to Casey B. Keeter and Kayla Crammer, 50 feet, lots 37-38, section B, 580 Ingram St., $62,850.
  • Spencer C. Vaden and Jordan T. Vaden (Jordan T. King) to SRE, 62.5 feet, lot 207, 1367 Pumpkin Creek Lane, $20,000.
  • Rannie L. Smith to Reanna T. Galindo, 70 feet, lot nine, section B, 329 North Main St., $180,000.

Recorded June 29

  • Deborah J. Mayo and Wanda M. Price to Tara L. Hamlett, lot 125, 427 W. Thomas St., $19,900.
  • Donald R. Newman (Donald Ray Newman) to Newman Properties and Development, 78 feet, lot 16, section R, 213 Spruce St., $61,000.
  • Christopher C. Jones and Pamela Jackson to Jerome Stephens, lot 11, block four, 1129 Paxton St., $43,000.
  • Shawn F. Ames and Wendy M. Ames to Paschal Property Management, 50 feet, lot seven, 145 North Ave., $49,900.
  • Joel W. Bridges (Joel Wayne Bridges) to Joel Wayne Bridges, 70 feet, partial lot D, 416 Westview Drive, $50,000.
  • Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. to Ancil D. Drake Jr. and Debra K. Drake, 1.25 acre, lot 20A, 435 Parker Road, $230,000
  • KHJ Holdings to Lauren Properties, 100.78 feet, lot three A, 2264 North Main St., $102,500.
  • Judith M. Thomas to Harold O. Terry, lots 45-47, 225 Orchard Drive, $50,000.
  • Judith M. Thomas to Lashon Hairston 76.1 feet, lots 30-32, 131 Pleasant View Ave., $13,500.
  • George W. Davis III and Kathryn G. Davis to Thomas Eric Newby and Rose M. Porter, 65 feet, lot six, 129 Coleman St., $140,000.
  • Arthur Chukwuemeka Okwesili to Arthur and AX, 50 feet, lot B, block four, 519 Cliff St., no money transferred.
0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New ENT doctor joins Sovah Health

New ENT doctor joins Sovah Health

Sovah Health this week announced announced that Dr. Philip Zapanta has joined its medical staff and is offering ENT services for patients at S…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumps 9.1 percent in June to fresh four-decade high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert