Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Marvin Hopkins (Marvin Ulysses Hopkins) to Martha Johnson Hopkins, 60 feet, lot 33, 182 Noel Ave., no money transferred.
Jan Marie Bass (Jan M. Harris) to David A. Harris, lot 12B, section H. 100 Wheatley Road, no money transferred.
Michael Steven Wood to C.L. Francis, 4519 Westover Drive (Lebedon Road), no money transferred.
Carolyn B. Jones, Terry L. Murphy and Patricia B. Harvey to Kenneth Ray Turner, 75 feet, lots 75-77, 28 Holcombe Ave., $72,100.
Scott Clayton to Nicholas Preston, lot B, 757 Sixth St., $12,000.
Donald Chamberlain and Elizabeth Chamberlain to Antonio Mayo, partial lots six, eight, 10, block nine, 200 Worsham St., and Montague Street, $84,000.
Thomas E. Meadows (Thomas Meadows) to Joseph D. Stone, parcel one: 50 feet, lot eight, block nine, 232 Girard St., $1,000
Recorded Jan. 27
Benny M. Furrow and Vickie A. Furrow to Benny M. Furrow, Vickie A. Furrow and Katherine Elizabeth Hedrick, lots 21 and 22, section D, 142 Hartford St., no money transferred.
Susan B. Adkins and Michael Lee Adkins to Vickie A. Furrow and Montie D. Jefferson, 50 feet, lots 27 and 28, section B, 149 Hartford St., $55,000.
Paul G. Johnson and Karen M. Johnson to Paul G. Johnson and Karan M. Johnson, 0.354 acre, lot 16 A, 320 Hawthorne Drive, no money transferred.
Sue Burton Glidewell to Sue Burton Glidewell, 125 feet, lot one, 413 Linden Place, no money transferred.
William Readell Hairston, Marion Evora Still Southerland, Mary Ellen Still Ratliffe, Carrie Lee Still Haymes, Bonita Ingrid Tonic, Santina Jatiese Hairston Pittman, Lee Anthony Bennett, Ann Deneice Bennett, Cathy Lenora Bennett Hubbard, Annie Mae Abbott Hairston, Cleatis Tarpley Swanson, James Linwood Bosman, Terry A. Bosman, Wayne Bosman, Jacqueline Denise Hairston, Larry Leon Hairston, Melinda Hairston, Teresa Yvette Hairston Miller, Leslie Theadoria Harper, Pamela Ann Harper Long, Reginald Lewis Harper, Rodney Lamont Harper, Kimberly Dawn Harper Paschal, Christopher Lee Harper, Dana Culley, Timothy McNeal Culley, Felicia Ann Culley Wharton, Michael Lorenzo Hairston, Dennis R. Pyles and Cherly Pyles Morton to Kimberly Dawn Harper Paschal, 579 Woodlawn Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 28
Tounder L. Clark and Travis Clark to Quinn, 120.48 feet, lot 24, section K, 211 Layton Ave., $67,000.
Dominick P. Belinchak and Elizabeth J. Voorhies to Dominick P. Belinchak, 100 feet, lots 13 and 15, 529 Kemper Road, no money transferred.
Austin E. Jones and Scott Hunter Jones to Mary Ingram, lot five, block one, 1802 North Main St., and Greenwich Street, $53,610.
Carlos De Aristizabal and Elizabeth A. De Aristizabal to Carley N. Shelton, lot four and partial lot two, block one, 232 Mount Vernon Ave., $214,500.
Lena A. Kokinda to Steven Brown, 97.98 feet, lot 24, section W, 6 Selma Ave., $69,400.
Recorded Jan. 29
Ruth Ann Daniel to Ruth Ann Daniel, lot four, section A, 124 Altice Drive, no money transferred.
Joseph Marshall Garrett to Byron D. Martin and Kara S. Martin, 50 feet, lot 82, Aspen Street, $1,500.
Martha Boswell Tucker to Sandra Parker and Darrell Allen Parker, parcel one: lots one A and two A, 267 Howeland Circle, $214,000.
Danny R. Allen and Cathy N. Allen to Henry A. Motley and Cynthia D. Motley, 75 feet, lot 22, 281 Rambler Drive, $269,000.
Recorded Feb. 1
PGP Hermitage Drive and NBH Hermitage Drive to PGP Danville, Lee Hermitage and Elzey Hermitage, 401-449 Hermitage Drive, $7,900,000.
Jennifer L. Grooms to Dana M. Wilson, 120 feet, 140 Longview Ave., $131,000.
Berkeley C. Bidgood Jr. (Berkley C. Bidgood) and Lori R. Bidgood to Jeffrey W. Farrar, 522 Bridge St., Unit four E, Burton Condo, $175,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Jan. 25
Gerald A. Cleveland Sr. and Elizabeth G. Cleveland to Gerald A. Cleveland Sr. and Elizabeth G. Cleveland, lot 12, Hunt Tract Subdivision, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Gary A. Howard to Lake Ridge Land Trust, U/T/D The 31st Day of July 2020, lot 14, 1.310 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $1,000.
Matthew D. Adams to Matthew D. Adams and Tiffany B. Talbert, lot nine B, State Road 612, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Citibank to Sonja D. Thompson and Joseph M. Thompson, 10 acres, Pittsylvania County, $66,000.
Debra Pritchett Patterson to Christy L. Marlow and James R. Marlow, lot seven, 0.91 acre, Green Acres II, Pittsylvania County, $3,500.
Edgar M. Franklin III and Mary Easley Franklin to Edgar M. Franklin III and Amy S. Corbin, lot three and parcel, Gretna District, $85,900.
Kenny Lee Lynch to Cory John Estep, new lot 35 B, Westover District, $109,000.
Jennifer Elaine Gravett to Jennifer Elaine Gravett and Shawn Gunter, lot 29, block C, section four, 0.532 acre, Talbott Drive, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
J-Ray Investment to The Hunter Corp. of Danville, lot 10, 0.983 acre, Tuscarora Farms, Pittsylvania County, $22,500.
Jeffrey S. Criswell and Ashly C. Criswell to Jon Paul Cassada and Brittany E. Cassada, lot 21, section F, 0.803 acre, Bridgewood Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $505,000.
Clifford L. Hoffman and Heather W. Huffman to Daniel T. Turner and Melissa J. Turner, lot eight, 6.063 acres, Pittsylvania County, $15,800.
Julie Ann Worley to Julie Ann Worley and Shelby Worley King, lot four, State Route 626, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Warren R. West and Fay D. West to Laurie Stotler Brown, tract seven, 12.062 acres, Pittsylvania County, $299,000.
William G. Ford and Tammie L. Ford to Elias Weiss, lot nine, section X, Fairfield Park, Pittsylvania County, $168,000.
Recorded Jan. 26
William D. Womack and Dorothy H. Hubbler to Johnny Mason and Penny S. Mason, 18.67 acres, Pittsylvania County, $36,000.
Chad E. Miller and Carrie L. Miller to Chad E. Miller, Carrie L. Miller, (½ interest), Robert E. Miller and Vicky O. Miller (1/2 interest), parcel, State Route 718, Blairs District, no money transferred.