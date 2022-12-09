Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Nov. 18
- Cain Creek Shopping Center Associates to Core Cain Creek, tract five A, State Road 729, 1461 South Boston Road, $4,050,000.
- Barca Capital Holdings Inc. to Commodore Mobile Homes Inc., 10 acres, parcel one, Kentuck Road, no money transferred.
- Ryland T. Dodson and Jacqueline S. Dodson to Martin Thomas Dodson, 111 Charles Townes Drive, no money transferred.
- A.Wade Hopkins and William A. Hopkins Jr. to Derek K. Myers and Erica M. Myers, lot six, 605 Mowbray Arch, $255,000.
- Darius Hampton and Jawan Perkins by Vanessa Perkins, his attorney-in-fact, sole heirs of Clinton Dexter Hampton, deceased, to MJM Capital, lot A, 142 Davis St., $78,000.
- Elkins North to MJM Capital, parcel one: 67 feet, lot 22, block E, 751 Melville Ave., $154,800.
- Linda T. Johnston to Robert J. Johnston Jr., 100 feet, 100 Brook Circle and lot two, Blair Loop Rod, $85,000.
- Beverly B. Terry to John L. Knutson and Sandra L. Knutson, lot nine, section G, 704 Brightwell Drive and Elon Place, $199,900.
- Timothy W. Younger to Larry Joe Soyars and Lisa Farthing Soyars, lot 14, section B, 233 Wyndover St., $490,000.
Recorded Nov. 21
- Michel F. Mercado Alvarez and Ruth Amber Mercado to Justin Michael Stansell, 100 feet, lot three B, Westover Drive, $49,900.
- Barry Wayne Adams to Albert N. Smith III, Karen L. Smith, Angela Carol Mayes, lot 14, section A, 328 Hanley Circle, $300,000.
- Done Deal Home Buyers to Jayner Mendoza Rodriguez and Veronica Martinez, lots 10-11, 1615 Halifax Road, $14,400.
- Halcott Townes Newman Jr., John Patrick Newman and Richard Anderson Newman to MJM Capital, 50 feet, lots 46-47, 548 Ingram St., $79,900.
- Fred R. Leggett III and Rena J. Leggett to Equity Builders and Investment Partners, 70 feet, lot nine, section V, 38 Dallas Ave., $80,000.
- The Daniel Group Inc. and General Development Co. Inc. to Tyler Brent Gammon and Tricia Weatherford Gammon, 0.472 acre, 302 Mount Cross Road, $150,000.
- I Julien Art to Equity Builders and Investments Partners, 70 feet, 22 Dallas Ave., $80,000.
- Carysfort Reef to Kimberly Dawn Royer, 100 feet, lots eight A-nine A, Juless Street, $4,687.90.
Recorded Nov. 22
- Suzanne Woicikowfski to Connie Chappell, Carol Clements and John Valentine, trustees for Freedom Worship Center, lots one-six, 969 Industrial Ave., $53,000.
- Carla Dowdy Dewberry and David Bryan Dowdy to Golden Dove Investments, 50 feet, lot 37, 1469 Claiborne St., $70,000.
- Kelly W. Oakes to Rosa M. Porter and Thomas Eric Newby, lots 115-116, 316 Central St., $145,000.
- Sherry M. Cockman to Thomas Mickens, 868 Patton St., $18,000.
- Deborah Satterwhite to Thomas Mickens, 50 feet, 215 Church St., $41,000.
- Priscilla Sue Oakley Sims to Valerie Dale Cooper and Sierra W. Cooper, lot 24, section B, 114 Kemper Court, $165,000.
- David Rice to Pink Door Properties, lot three and partial lot three A, 22 Dula St., $80,000.