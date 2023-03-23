City of Danville
Recorded March 2
- Daisy Robinson Johnson and Daisy Robinson Johnson, James Reynolds and Melissa Ann Morton, lot 13, 283 Camp Grove Place, no money transferred.
- Kenneth L. Barksdale III and Annette Venable Barksdale to Kenneth L. Barksdale III and Annette Venable Barksdale, 1209 Washington St., no money transferred.
- Benita Hudson to Benita Hudson and Bridget Hudson, 0.248 acre, lot 15, section D, 111 Quail Drive, no money transferred.
- Debra T. Mills to Brighter Day Property Management, parcel one: partial lot two, 2261 North Main St., $47,500.
- Loretta W. Murray to Wallace Bros, 707 Stokes St., $108,000.
- Lumbu Managements to MCM Partners, 50 feet, partial lot 18 and 20, 1116 Washington St., $32,000.
Recorded March 3
People are also reading…
- Gracie H. Moon to Mark K. Crawford and Deborah Ramsey Crawford, 100 feet, lot three, section J, 629 Mowbray Arch, $267,500.
- Bullock Corp. to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, lot one A, 709 Betts St., $150,000.
- Redwood Properties to Janene White, parcel one: 53 feet, lot 23, 163 Canterbury Road, $270,000.
- Golden Dove Investments to Andre Ferrell and Lauren Ferrell, lot two, section J, 303 Tyler Ave.,$174,070.
Recorded March 6
- Darrel A. Hanks to A&D Danville Properties, lot four, section L, 129 Winthrop Drive, $100,000.
- Eunice Oliver Morton and John Lewis Morton to Eunice Oliver Morton and Carolyn Jennings Thompson, lot 19, 209 Kirkwood Drive, no money transferred.
- Sylvester Jermaine Davis and Shunda Plunkett, lot 12 A, section five, 210 Kittyhawk Drive, $200,000.
- Ralph Edkar Pierce to Dgwood East, lots 14-17, 249 Eastwood Drive, $90,000.
- Michael Terry Nowlin Jr. to Nathaniel D. Sherwin, 1.069 acres, 217 Ingram Road, $190,000.
- SGC Recovery to DVA Holdings, 50 feet, lot 10, 157 Davenport St., $52,000.
Recorded March 7
- Wesley L. Bowman to Joshua Hamm, 40 feet, partial lot 10, 133 Fuller St., no money transferred.
- Keith A. Fields to T.I.T.L.E. Investments, 61.43 feet, lot 39, section B, 112 Manchester Ave., no money transferred.
- Kevin Patrick Snow to Christopher Shawn Wentz, ½ interest in lot 17, Stonegate Way, $8,000.
- Clifton V. Tanksley to Lois Tanksley Terry, lot 26, 335 Little Creek Road, $9,000.
Recorded March 8
- Kenneth Neal Purgason to Sky Ho, 70 feet, lot 11, section V, 46 Dallas Ave., $5,000.
- Glynn A. Brookman to DM Woodstock Enterprises, 85 feet, lot 15, section K, 120 Banister Court, $122,000.
- George Michael Baker to PMJ Automotive, Piney Forest Road, $750,000.
Recorded March 9
- Eli M. Jeffries and Lanta W. Jeffries to Joseph Ramos Jackson Jr. lots one-two, 401 South Ridge St., no money transferred.
- K&R Investors to 3801 Campbell Avenue, 125 fee, lot one, 2354 North Main St., $300,000.
- Jason Woods and Megan M. Woods to Davis Investment Property, lot A, 76 Vandola Road, $30,000.
- Nguyen Properties to Impero Holdings, lot 60, 411 Ross St., $19,000.
- Virginia C. Nelson to Virginia C. Nelson, Joan C. Warren and Leonard D. Conway, 70 feet, lot 13, section X, 228 Melrose Drive, no money transferred.
-