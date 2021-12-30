Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Nov. 30
- Effie R. Rhamy to Radarius Carter, 65 feet, lot 22, section G, 452 Brentwood Drive, $168,000.
- Steven E. Decker to Phillip E. Decker, lot J one, 516 Third Ave., $34,000.
- Vickie L. Bowe to MJM Capital, 56.95 feet, lot five, 1011 Lanier Ave., $64,900.
- Shirley Grant to Double W. Holdings, Kentuck Road, $333,000.
- Joseph B. Miller Jr., Barbara W. Miller Johnson, Dorothy Gayle Miller Cowden and Joseph B. Miller to Tyler S. Perkins and Falon Perkins, 50 feet, lot nine, block six, 167 Virginia Ave., $195,000.
- Melissa A. Dalton to Chi Nguyen and Thu Hang Thi Pham, 245.33 feet, lot five, section F, 135 Arbor Place, $190,000.
Recorded Dec. 1
- Derek Dwayne Duncan to Autry Real Estate Solutions, 1805 North Main St., $56,000.
- The Betterton Group to RJB Holdings, 75 feet, lots 96-99, 222 Banner St., $15,000.
- Ernest R. Bonner Jr. to Northside Properties, 212 Brentwood Drive, no money transferred.
- Charles V. Tucker III to H&W Property Investments, 99.99 feet, lots 27-30, 177 Ireson St., $50,000.
Recorded Dec. 2
- JHC Properties to Cynthia Thomas Cockran, 230 Rocky Lane, no money transferred.
- URW Community Federal Credit Union to Samuel M. Salem and Heather C. Salem, lots 10 and 11 and partial lot nine, block C, 169 Forestlawn Drive, $55,000.
- Teresa Snipes-Scott to Maria McCain, lot 10, 225 Kings Court, $30,000
- John H. Easley to Benjie Keith, lot seven, section R, 309 Astor St., $150,000.
- Ashley M. Gravett (Ashley M. Davis) to Christopher D. Goode, lot 12, section V, 204 Brightwell Court, $125,000.
- James Everett Barkhouser to Ramon A. Roberte Thiele and Waleska M. Pabon Ramos, lot five, 501 Linden Place, $258,000.
Recorded Dec. 3
- Nabil Allahabi (Nabil A. Allahabi) to Mohammad Blewy, 85 feet, lot two, section A, 1008 Lockett Drive, $110,000.
- A&J Properties of Danville to Kotis Properties Inc., 200 feet, lots one and two, 1415 Piney Forest Road, $450,000.
- Muriel Richardson Gaither to Earl D. Richardson, Edward A. Richardson and Muriel K. Gaither, lots 59-62, 282 Gardner Street, $1.
- Muriel K. Gaither to Earl D. Richardson and Edward A. Richardson and Murile K. Gaither, Gardner Street, $1.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Nov. 30
- Mitchell Dean Epling to Timothy Dwight Epling and Kara Michelle Ellis, 41.039 acres and 0.739 acres, U.S. 58, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Kenneth W. Pierce and Ann S. Pierce to Jessica M. Pfeffer, 12.59 acres, Staunton River District, $60,000.
- David W. Keesee and Robin F. Keesee to Zachary Franklin Keesee and Lucas David Keesee, lots 58 and 59, Sunset Bay, Gretna District, no money transferred.
- The Meadows of George to George T. Winn III, 322.587 acres, Pittsylvania County, $900,000.
- Judith Sandridge Bridges to William Saunders White and Roxanne Renee Boone, 18.04 acres, State Route 750, Pittsylvania County, $219,185.
- Judith Sandridge Bridges to WSW Farm, lot one C, 33.25 acres, Pittsylvania County, $75,815.
- H. Carl Reynolds and Alice B. Reynolds to J.D. Yeatts & Son Inc., lot 11, section B, 0.689 acre, Pittsylvania County, $400,000.
- Brittney T. Dejournette to Krystal Leah Woods and Timothy Obrian Moore, lot five, section C, Lumpkins Forest, Pittsylvania County, $277,500.
- Velma S. Roberson (Velma S. Robertson) and Karl W. Roberson to Etzetta Renee Purcell, tract one, 4.113 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Mary Kendall Hope to Emily Taylor Holste and Leonard Alan Holste, tract one, Pittsylvania County and part in Henry County, $60,000.
- Brenda Carol A. Lambert to Brian J. Owens and Julie B. Owens, 29.249 acres, Staunton River District, $89,000.
Recorded Dec. 1
- Vivian Gibson Hughes to Michael D. Blackstock and Nancy H. Wilson, 1.17 acres, Highway 29 and 756, Pittsylvania County, $122,000.
- Robert A. Graves, Ashby O. Graves, Michael D. Graves, Kevin L. Graves and Charles A. Graves to Allison M. Law and David S. Law, tract one, 25.00 acres, Pittsylvania County, $$65,000.
- Teresa Lynn Pigott to Henry H. Daniels Jr. and Genia Lou G. Daniels, lot D, State Road 841, Pittsylvania County, $157,000.
- Cynthia Weatherford Kiger to David Thomas Weatherford, Dianne Hardy Weatherford, Adam Thomas Weatherford, Ashley David Weatherford and Tricia Weatherford Gammon, lot two, State Road 874, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Cynthia Weatherford Kiger and David Thomas Weatherford to David Thomas Weatherford, Dianne Hardy Weatherford, Adam Thomas Weatherford, Ashley David Weatherford and Tricia Weatherford Gammon, 18.76 Westover District, no money transferred.
- Danny B. Fackler to Brandon Layne Fackler and Jacquelyn Collie Fackler, parcel, Pittsylvania County, $450,200.
- Paul W. Boyd Jr. and Kristy C. Boyd to George V. Burnette, lot seven and eight, State Road 703, Pittsylvania County, $80,000.
- Becky P. Custer to Stephanie Poole, lot three, Pittsylvania County, $12,500.
- Corey J. Totherow and Aimee R. Totherow (Aimee R. Ward) to Heidi Nicole Hodges and Vernon Zachary McDowell, lot 67, section X, State Road 1800, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
- J. Carol Meetze-Moates to James Glenn Seay and Penny Lea Seay, 98.915 acres, Blairs District, $142,200.
- Carolyn Jean Nester Carter, William F. Carter III, Robert James Carter and Lauren Raye French to William F. Carter III and Kimberly P. Carter, 33 acres, Blairs District, $16,500.
- Carolyn Jean Nester Carter to William F. Carter III and Kimberly P. Carter, parcel and 140 acres off State Route 640, Blairs District, no money transferred.
- Catheryne G. Walker to Heather Lynn Saunders, lot 39, section A, Brush Arbor Court, Pittsylvania County, $70,000.
- Anna N. Carter to Robert T. Payne and Faith M. Payne, 0.98 acre, State Highway 866, Tunstall District, $95,000.
Recorded Dec. 2
- David J. Clark to Howard M. Broadnax, one acre, State Road 1028, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Bruce R. Kaster and Susan H. Kaster to Alinc Properties VII, 23.085 acres and 24.911 acres, Gretna District and Franklin County, $600,000.
- Judy E. Hearp and Michael E. Hearp to Vickie E. Hastings, lot three and four, lots C and D, State Route 718, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Caroline A. Echols to Chad Jeffrey Abel, lot H, 5.00 acres, Pittsylvania County, $255,000.
- Donna J. Tomer to Larry E. Hall and Rita Faye Hall, lot four, section B, Woodlhaven Drive, Pittsylvania County, $110,000.
- Samantha Rae Smith and Tiffany S. Jones (Tiffany Nicole Smith) to Matthew K. Jones and Tiffany S. Jones, tract one, Deer Haven Estate, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Kennon G. Robertson and Lynn Robertson to Carlos Bonifacio Ramirez Mendoza, lot one, U.S. Highway 58, Westover District, $10,000.
- Margaret L. Howerton to Mark Anthony Blanchet Jr., various parcels, Tunstall District, $250,000.
- Walter Leon Wiles and Connie H. Wiles to Bryan K. Ricketts and Teresa W. Ricketts, lot A, 5.039 acres, State Road 656, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
- Charles C. Finney III to Glenn Terry II and Jennifer Dawn Terry, partial lot five, State Road 866, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Tony Edward Neal Jr. to Tony Edward Neal Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Neal, lot 14, 0.724 acre, State Road 1067, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Dec. 3
- Sally H. Payne (Sally Kate Gibson) to Samuel C. Payne and Sally H. Payne, 0.46 acre, State Road 729, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Stepfon Brooks and Tammy Graves to Stepfon Brooks, lot 10, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- James A. Bakumas and Patricia A. Muller to Robert D. Glessner and Haiding Zhao, 0.76 acre and parcel A, 2.089 acres, Pittsylvania County, $185,000.
- Betty Dove Bryant and Magen Dove Boone to Floyd M. Dove (Floyd M. Dove Sr.), Myrtle D. Dove, Floyd M. Dove Jr. and Betty Dove Bryant to Bryant J. Sundblom, parcel, State Route 665, Callands-Gretna District, $128,750.
- Virginia Tech Foundation Inc. to Lynn P. Patterson, 65.52 acres and 66.17 acres, Tunstall District, $140,000.
- Evangel Assembly of God Ringgold VA to Patricia Anne Kendrick, parcel, 5.786 acres, Pittsylvania County, $165,000.
- Scott G. Boyd and Kelly G. Boyd to Kelly Real Estate, 0.566 acre and lot one, 0.62 acre, Pittsylvania County, $950,000.
- Matthew K. Gillispie and Mitzi C. Gillispie to Noah R. Hostetler and Lori M. Hostetler, lot one, 4.3 acres, State Road 802, Chatham District, $100,000.
- Paul S. Peachey, Bertha M. Peachey, Noah Hostetler, Lori Hostetler (Noah R. Hostetler and Lori M. Hostetler to Noah R. Hostetler and Lori M. Hostetler, various tracks and lots, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Harris Land and Timber Co. to Martin Ruiz Rodrigues and Gabriela Meadrano Olivadrria, 20 acres, Staunton River District, $19,500.