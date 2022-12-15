Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Nov. 23
- Kristina Nichole Durham (Kristina Nichole Fouts) to Tony Ray Cook, 89.73 feet, 2410 North Main St. and Walton Avenue, $165,000.
- Brandon T. Atkins to Raymond Garassino and Thomas Millner, 40.27 feet, lot seven, 325 College Ave., $17,500.
- SCG Recovery to Nexus Realty, 50 feet, 338 North Ridge St., $98,000.
Recorded Nov. 28
- Bryant K. Bernard to Pink Door Properties, 140.4 feet, partial lot one, 8 Dula St., $50,000.
- Charlie Harrington Jr., Herbert Harrington, Bernell Harrington, Margie H. Walton, Carolyn Ann Mercer (Carolyn S. Mercer) and Peggy Harrington to Ballesflores Properties Inc., lot, 1935 Roberts St., $15,000.
- H.W. Brown Florist and Greenhouses Inc., a Virginia Corp., to Katiedid Property Holdings, Chestnut Street, $171,000.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to NAACP of Danville, 407 Holbrook St., no money transferred.
- John N. Thomas and Laverne H. Thomas to Sharon S. Carrington, 0.195 acre, lot 40, West Thomas Street, no money transferred.
- B.R.S. Inc. to Westover Drive Holdings, lots 18-22, partial lot 27, Westover Drive, $69,900.
- Donald H. Scearce, Janice M. Sigmon and Melissa Y. Gatewood, trustees of the AA Sigmon Estate Family Land Trust to Westover Drive Holdings, lots 12-15 and partial lot 17, Westover Drive, $69,900.
- Valley Star Credit Union (Martinsville DuPont Credit Union) successor by merger with Piedmont Credit Union to Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services, 0.894 acre, lot A one, 366 Piney Forest Road, $975,000.
- Geneva R. Marshall to JEH3, 59.87 feet, lot D, 421 Westview Drive, $55,000.
- The Industrial Development Authority of Danville, Virginia to Metasadan, 401 and 407 Main St., and Market Street, $201,598.
- Joseph Whittaker to EPI Rentals, 526 Plum St., $37,000.
- Richard S. Martin to Jonathan White, 60 feet, lot seven, section M, 443 Clarkson Drive, $224,000.
- Peggy Adkerson Russell (Peggy J. Adkerson) and Michael B. Russell to DGY Property Management, 49.97 feet, lot three, 224 Randolph St., $149,050.
