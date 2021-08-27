Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded July 19
- Tyrone M. General to Jermaine Benjamin, 50 feet, lot 31, Davis Street, no money transferred.
- Belinda Kay Baker Cheek and Charles Michael Baker to Henry Allen Leggett Jr., 1409 Westover Drive, $54,000.
- Tammy S. White to Robert Nesmith, 135 Ida St., $15,500.
- Ronald Edward Saunders to Property Buyers Group, 50 feet, lot two, 428 and 430 Kemper Road, $55,000.
- Cammark Properties to Kelly Real Estate, 224.30 feet, partial lot 22 and lots 24, 26, 28 and 30, 611 Reid St., $250,000.
- Stuart G. Smith to Elizabeth A. Early and Cameron L. Scott, lot 12, section H, 110 Pendleton Road, $210,400.
- Erica Rivera to Sadek M. Morcos, Washington Street, no money transferred.
- International Security Investment Corp. to David Matthew Stone, parcel one: partial lots 17-20; parcel two: 5.82 acres, lot 55, 573 and 575 Elizabeth St., no money transferred
- Christopher W. Hall and Kaci Lynne Spain Hall to Christopher W. Hall, 0.681 acre, section A, 2915 W. Main St., no money transferred.
- Steven Boyd Powell to DVA Holdings, 624 Cabell St., $300,000.
Recorded July 20
- Javita L. Johnson Thomas and Donald Lamont Thomas to Javita L. Johnson Thomas and Donald Lamont Thomas, lot 10, section F, 268 Greenwich Circle, no money transferred.
- Ralph A. Harvey and Doris M. Harvey to Adrienne H. Tate, 50 feet, lot 35, 1465 Claiborne St., no money transferred.
- Gregory L. Call to Dodson Realty, 125.03 feet, lots 1870191, 86 Vandola Road, $44,000.
- North American Mold Technology to Hargraves Outreach Inc., Blue Jay Street, $19,000.
- Southside Real Estate to Hargraves Outreach Inc., parcel one: 5.024 acres; parcel two: 2.675 acres, lot one C, Danville Expressway, $15,000.
- Southern Virginia Holdings to MHM Capital, 55.01 feet, 55.01, 320 Third Ave., $20,000.
- Angel O. Rigney to 2JD, 100 feet, lots 43-46, 177 Avalon Drive, $35,000.
- Ketuiah Thornton and J. Adama Vacanti (Josephine A. Vacanti) to David Velazquez and Samantha Joy Velazquez, 60 feet, lot eight, section M, 437 Clarkson Drive, $145,000.
- Lois S. Hailey to Lois S. Hailey, trustee of the amended and restated Lois S. Hailey Revocable Trust Agreement, 125 feet, lots 8-12, block A, 124 Parkway Drive, no money transferred.
- The Betterton Group to Martinsville Home Buyers, 60 feet, lot 17, section A, 17 Laurel Ave., $28,000.
- John M. Stoneburner Jr. (John Moore Stoneburner Jr.), Joann S. Miller (Jo Ann S. Miller), Jo Ann Stoneburner Miller, Ralph D. Stoneburner Sr., (Ralph Davis Stoneburner), Sara Ellen Stoneburner (Sara Ellen Stoneburner Strader) and Hugh M. Stoneburner (Hugh Milam Stoneburner) to Jennifer D. Garner, JoAnn Miller, Ralph D. Stoneburner Sr. and H. Gregg Strader, 80 feet, lot 12, section G, 451 Southland Drive, $165,000.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Kenya M. McCain, 70 feet, lot 93, 109 Seeland Road, $90,000.
- Walter H. Davis, Franklin Davis Jr., Carleen Davis, Louis Davis and Jacqueline Bryant to SMMU, LLC, lot seven, block four, 507 Cliff St., $5,000.
- SMMU, LLC to Noel Lumbu, lot seven, block four, 507 Cliff St., $16,000.
Recorded July 21
- Piedmont Properties-Danville to MCMLXXV, LLC, 113.83 feet, lot four A, 920 South Main St., $140,000.
- James Clay Angel to Hopkins Investments, 76 feet, lot one, 230 Mayfield Road, $3,000.
- S2J2 Properties to Diamond Investments, partial lot 12, 851 Stokes St., $17,000.
- Dan Weng to Gerrod Chappell and Kendra Chappelle, lot 33, section C, 512 Berkshire Drive, $258,000.
- Elizabeth G. Carter to Tricor Residential Holdings, 365 Juless St., $198,000.
- Gary R. Davis and Susan Francine Davis to Ariel Kingdom Holdings 12, 50 feet, lot five, block two, 418 Cliff St., $4,500.
- Joshua Robert Walcott and Michele R. Walcott to Jill D. Hill, 90.03 feet, partial lots 10-13, 123 Mitchell St., $64,000.
Recorded July 22
- Robin Setliff, Charles Gilmer Setliff Jr. and Joey L. Woods to Gusler Pruitt, lot three A, Cedarbrook Drive and 290 Withers Road, $18,000.
- A&S Property Management to Danielle Kira Polsky-Smith, lot one, block D, 796 Melville Ave., $49,900.
- Danville Industrial Development Inc. to Sellers Brothers Inc., Eagle Springs Road, State Road 730, $6,000.
- Sylvesta L. Jennings to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 53 feet, lot one, 662 Jefferson St., $20,000.
- Kevin N. Davis to Elmer D. Lorenzo Amaya and Flor J. Reyes Mojica, 402 Ferry Road, $13,000.
- Tandra Renee Chappelle to Hai Hoang Dang, 72 feet, lot 20, section P, 411 Hampton Drive, $153,600.
- Clifford Todd Hartley to Beatrice Lavern Hibbitt, 120 feet, lots 75-76, 34 Elizabeth St., $62,765.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded July 20
- Rhonda H. Worley and Richard Wayne Worley to Jessie Raye Worley and Cody Lee Towler, 17.799 acres, State Route 763, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Carlton D. Kirby to James Paul Ladlee and Jessica R. Emmert, lots 27 and 28, Lynn Street, Town of Hurt, $145,000.
- Joshua P. Speagle and Candice C. Speagle to David Joseph Lindenberger, lot 18, Laurel Woods, Tunstall District, $390,000.
- William Ward Rowland to Jered M. Tubb, Emilee W. Agnor and Mary Hardy Betterton Rowland, lot two A, Pittsylvania County, $140,000.
- Evelena Smith, Frances D. Ferguson, Donna F. Kernodle and Wesley Kernodle to Robert Millner, parcel, State Road 868, Pittsylvania County, $2,000.
- Jamie Meeler Ryan, Joshua Samson Meeler and Jeremy Richard Meeler to Barry Kevin Yarbrough, lot five, section A, 1.97 acres, Pittsylvania County, $83,000.
- Rachel B. Danford and Rodney W. Brumfield to TS Property Management, 1.00 acre, Pittsylvania County, $75,000.
- Meva W. Dodd to Anderia Marie Frakes, 31 acres, 1.745 acres and lot 86A, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Charles S. Jenkins to David Greenfield, lot three, section C, Ridge Road, Pittsylvania County, $135,000.
- Southern Virginia Holdings to Lindsey Nicole Sigmon, lots 44 thru 56, 1.13 acres, U.S. 58, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded July 21
- Vincent E. Shorter and Shannon A. Shorter to Vincent E. Shorter, lot nine, State Route 1433, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Vincent E. Shorter and Shannon A. Shorter to Vincent E. Shorter, lot 10, State Route 1433, Pittsylvania County, $135,039.46.
- Marcus Vandiviere and Susan Vandiviere to John K. Moyer and Kathryn Moyer, lot seven, Phase one, Eagle Pointe Shores Subdivision, Callands-Gretna District, $95,000.
- Kristen M. Herndon (Kristen M. Gusler) to Ryan M. Gusler and Kristen M. Gusler, lot F two, G one, and G two, Sugartree Estates, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- William J. Torain (William J. Torian) and Barbara Clark Torain (Barbara Clark Torian) to Timothy Witcher and Carlise Waller, lot 10, 0.589 acre, Pittsylvania County, $8,000.
- Hailey Nicole Riley (Hailey Riley Sowers) to Angelica Mendoza, lots A, B, C and D, State Route 883, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
- Mary Evelyn Osborne to Calvin Lewis Motley, lot 20, U.S. 29, Pittsylvania County, $145,000.
- Edward Jones Trust Co. to Reid Matthew Miles and Kimberly Diane Miles, lot three, 5.269 acres, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
Recorded July 22
- Jeffrey G. Rasmussen and Toni L. Rasmussen to Jeffrey G. Rasmussen and Toni L. Rasmussen, 15.944 acres, State Road 761, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Fannie Corrine Rosser (Corrine C. Rosser) to Lexus Jasime Rosser, 1.00 acre, State Route 600, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Randall K. Shelton and Donna B. Shelton to Tommy L. Brooks and Misty M. Brooks, 1.02 acres and ½ acre, Pittsylvania County, $100,000.
- Bruce Pruitt and Linda Pruitt to Elmer D. Lorenzo Amaya and Flor J. Reyes Mojia, lots 46 thru 51, block C, Westover Hills Ext., Pittsylvania County, $13,500.
- A&S Property Management to Michael J. Berger, lot 74C two, 0.532 acre, Franklin Turnpike, $155,000, Pittsylvania County.
- Mickey A. Lacks and Julie C. Lacks to Jacob G. Blankenship, lots 52 thru 55, State Route 668, Staunton River District, $159,900.
- Mickey A. Lacks and Julie C. Lacks to Jacob G. Blankenship, partial lot 49 and lots 50 and 51, Staunton River District, $10,000.
- Carolyn Raye Bowman (Carolyn Johns) and Larry Gene Bowman to Carolyn Raye Bowman and Larry Gene Bowman, parcel and 0.619 acre, Mount Cross Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Lisa Hoosier Stewart and Scott A. Stewart to Heather Lynn Branch-Ragsdale, tract A, 13.7 acres, Pittsylvania County, $250,000.
- Dickie Dickens to M.P. Goodrich trustee of the Horseshoe Apple Farm Land, lot three and four, State Road 875, Pittsylvania County, $35,000.
Recorded July 23
- Barry D. Washburn and Robin Washburn to Michelle L. Caffrey, parcel, State Road 626, Pittsylvania County, $42,000.
- Charles J. Strauss and Tina R. Strauss to Charles J. Strauss, Tina A. Strauss, Joshua David Hearne and Jessica Lynn Hearne, tract 27, section I, Staunton River Landing, Pittsylvania County, $22,500.
- Jerry L. Davis to Restful Retreats, parcel one, Pigg River District, $30,000.
- Pamela B. Haymore to B.U., LLC, one acre, State Highway 724, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
Recorded July 26
- Donald B. Brooks and Ann N. Brooks to Donald B. Brooks, tracts 21, 22 and 23, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Darrell L. Hammock and Trinity N. Hammock to Robert Daryl Glessner and Haiding Zhan, 7.00 acres, State Road 831, Pittsylvania County, $65,000.
- Wendy W. Moore (Wendy Moss) to William W. McCraw, lot 16, 0.448 acre, Allen Place, Pittsylvania County, $180,000.
- Vipata Inc. to Richard E. Walker and Amy M. Walker, parcel two A, 43.685 acres, Staunton River District, $67,730.
- Anita Michelle Berger to James W. Berger, 2.7 acres, 17.9 acres and 11.5 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Thomas L. Fowler II and Jeanne D. Fowler to Michael Robert Wildasin, lots four, five, six, seven and eight, Pittsylvania County, $230,000.