Danville accepts $15 million from Caesars Virginia

Danville officials accepted the promised $15 million from Caesars Virginia in a special ceremony Tuesday at the Municipal Building.

The payment is part of a development agreement after city voters approved a casino referendum in November.

Hunter Byrnes and Steven Gould, attorneys with Byrnes Gould Law in Danville representing Caesars Entertainment, presented the check, according to a city news release, and Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones accepted it on behalf of the city.

“Today, we take another step forward in our partnership with Caesars Virginia,” Jones said at the ceremony.

City Council is expected to formally accepting and appropriating the $15 million at its meeting next week. They've already approved about $5.9 million to go toward the $17 million cost of a new police station in the former Dan River Inc. executive building off Memorial Drive.

City Council members want to consider individual expenses as they arise.

Council will soon hear a report from the committee on possible spending priorities, City Manager Ken Larking said Tuesday.