Danville businesses stay afloat with help from COVID-19 assistance

For John Mason, the assistance he and his wife received from the city for their business covered rent for a month this past spring.

Mason and his wife, Anne, own Foxglove Clothing of Danville on West Main Street in Schoolfield. The money they received enabled them to use funds — money that would otherwise have covered rent — to pay for other expenses, he said.

"We could use those dollars to help pay utilities and pay invoices to our vendors," John Mason said.

Danville received more than $3 million in federal CARES Act aid in the spring — from the $2.2 trillion fiscal stimulus package passed in late March — to help cover costs by providing grants and loans to small businesses affected by the pandemic and to cover other COVID-19-related expenses incurred by the city.

The assistance is provided by the city and administered by the Danville Industrial Development Authority.

Kelvin Perry, project manager with the Danville Economic Development Office, said the city has so given out about $257,000 in help to businesses. About 65-70 have received assistance, he said.