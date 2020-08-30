Danville businesses stay afloat with help from COVID-19 assistance

For John Mason, the assistance he and his wife received from the city for their business covered rent for a month this past spring.
Mason and his wife, Anne, own Foxglove Clothing of Danville on West Main Street in Schoolfield. The money they received enabled them to use funds — money that would otherwise have covered rent — to pay for other expenses, he said.
"We could use those dollars to help pay utilities and pay invoices to our vendors," John Mason said.
Danville received more than $3 million in federal CARES Act aid in the spring — from the $2.2 trillion fiscal stimulus package passed in late March — to help cover costs by providing grants and loans to small businesses affected by the pandemic and to cover other COVID-19-related expenses incurred by the city.
The assistance is provided by the city and administered by the Danville Industrial Development Authority.
Kelvin Perry, project manager with the Danville Economic Development Office, said the city has so given out about $257,000 in help to businesses. About 65-70 have received assistance, he said.
"Small businesses are the lifeblood of any economy and to ensure those businesses can stay open and survive during this period is a plus," Perry said last week. "They're operating under conditions that no one ever thought would happen."
COVID-related help includes rental relief assistance grants, marketing and ecommerce grants for website improvement, enhanced social media presence and advertising, utilities bill assistance, and other help.
Small businesses in Danville affected by the coronavirus pandemic have been able to seek help locally following a vote by the Industrial Development Authority in April.
The IDA voted 5-0 to approve a resolution authorizing three new emergency grant and loan programs to help local small businesses negatively affected by COVID-19.
Carolyn Lumpkin, who has owned Bra Lady Boutique on Piney Forest Road for 21 years, was able to cover a month's rent and advertising cost with the aid she received.
"It was a really big help," Lumpkin said of the rental assistance and ecommerce grant.
Her business sells custom-fitted bras, including products for women who have had breast cancer surgery. Lumpkin said she usually advertises in local newspapers.
The economic fallout from COVID had forced Lumpkin to reduce operations to one employee answering calls. Her business has had people coming in from out of town, she said.
Nuel West, co-owner at X-S Alterations on Main Street, had to close his and his wife's business in April and May during the pandemic. Like Lumpkin and the Masons, they received rental assistance.
"I was appreciative of the city doing it," West said of the help. He owns the business along with his wife, Xinia West.
Their business offers clothing design, sewing and alterations.
"It's slow," Nuel West said. However, "My wife is working on lots and lots of wedding dresses."
Over at Amee Rugs & Decorative Interiors on Mall Drive, its owner had to cancel its spring open house in late March just after the pandemic hit.
"We were ready to go," owner Amee Burgess said of the open house.
Assistance she received helped cover general business expenses including utilities, payroll, insurance, merchandise and other costs.
"It helped me tremendously," Burgess said.
For Perry, the CARES Act money is a vital means of preventing owners from having to shut their doors and keeping the local economy afloat.
"We don't want to see any businesses close," Perry said.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.