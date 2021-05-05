Danville closer to establishing casino entertainment district; Caesars Virginia in conceptual design phase

Danville has taken the next step to forming a casino entertainment district that would establish permitted uses and regulations at the Caesars Virginia Schoolfield site.

Also, Caesars is in the conceptual design phase of its planned project at the former Dan River Inc. site. The company is trying to determine where the pieces of the casino resort will go at the property, said Robert Livingston, senior vice president at Caesars.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Livingston told Danville City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.

Additionally, company officials have been amazed at the welcome they have received from Danville leaders, he added. When constructing projects, Caesars usually doesn’t have local university representatives or government officials, such as city managers or economic development directors, coming to them, he said.

“We really appreciate that,” Livingston said of the response from local officials. “That’s going to be really helpful.”