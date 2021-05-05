Danville closer to establishing casino entertainment district; Caesars Virginia in conceptual design phase

Danville has taken the next step to forming a casino entertainment district that would establish permitted uses and regulations at the Caesars Virginia Schoolfield site.
Also, Caesars is in the conceptual design phase of its planned project at the former Dan River Inc. site. The company is trying to determine where the pieces of the casino resort will go at the property, said Robert Livingston, senior vice president at Caesars.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Livingston told Danville City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.
Additionally, company officials have been amazed at the welcome they have received from Danville leaders, he added. When constructing projects, Caesars usually doesn’t have local university representatives or government officials, such as city managers or economic development directors, coming to them, he said.
“We really appreciate that,” Livingston said of the response from local officials. “That’s going to be really helpful.”
Caesars Entertainment’s architect for the $400 million casino project is Las Vegas-based Marnell Companies. The firm has been behind casino/hotel and other projects including the famous Bellagio Las Vegas, the Caesars Palace convention expansion, Park MGM, Wynn Las Vegas Hotel, Haus of Gaga-Park MGM and numerous others, according to the company’s website.
The city is one step closer to forming a casino entertainment district for the Caesars Virginia site. City Council unanimously voted to approve an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance establishing the new district.
But before voting for the change, Councilman Lee Vogler disagreed with the proposed 250-foot height limit for buildings in the district. Structures exceeding the cap would require a special-use permit.
“I personally don’t see the need to have that language in there,” Vogler said. “I don’t want to restrict how tall they can build the building.”
Councilman Larry Campbell and Vice Mayor Gary Miller asked questions about noise levels at the casino site.
Rules within the district — which must be at least 75 acres in size — include a 70-decibel limit on outside noise between 9 a.m. and midnight, and a 50-decibel limit between midnight and 9 a.m. when measured at the property line of a residential zone.
Also, a 25-foot landscaped buffer must be provided along any property line abutting a residential zoning district.
On June 7, the Danville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the Schoolfield site rezoning, and likely send a recommendation to City Council.
City Council would hold its public hearing on the rezoning ordinance and likely adopt it on July 6.
Casino cash
Council members also unanimously approved transfer of funds from the $15 million in upfront money from Caesars to local projects — including $2.1 million toward a new police headquarters on Memorial Drive, $1.1 million to neighborhood blight eradication, $2 million toward school renovations, $1.3 million for track renovations at George Washington High School, $200,000 toward economic development and tourism, $1.3 million to provide a local match toward a grant from the Virginia Tobacco Commission to grade property at the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill.
The funds council voted on totaled about $8 million. In addition, about $2.9 million had previously been committed for the new police headquarters. That means about $4 million is left over from the $15 million.
What to do with that $4 million will be discussed in next year’s budget, said City Manager Ken Larking.
The casino resort is expected to include multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa. It would also have 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook to wager on various sports competitions.
It would bring 1,300 full-time jobs once operational, in addition to 900 jobs during construction. The casino positions are expected to pay an average between $35,000 and $47,000 annually.
Groundbreaking on the project should take place in December, Livingston told City Council.
Hiring for Caesars should start in the fourth quarter of 2022 or first quarter of 2023. Construction should be complete in the second or third quarter of 2023, with the casino opening in the third or fourth quarter.