Danville council authorizes city manager to sign agreement with Caesars Entertainment for casino project
Danville council authorizes city manager to sign agreement with Caesars Entertainment for casino project

Caesars hopes to invest more than $400 million and create 1,300 jobs with competitive benefits packages and average pay between $35,000 and $47,000 annually, officials said. The facility would be located in the Schoolfield area of Danville.

Danville City Council voted 7-0 to authorize the city manager to sign an agreement with Caesars Entertainment for a casino project at Schoolfield.

The casino project would be contingent on Danville voters approving it on Nov. 3.

City Councilman Lee Vogler abstained from the vote, citing a conflict of interest because his employer, Showcase Magazine, has been running advertisements for the company.

Vogler, however, expressed support for the project during his abstention.

Councilman Madison Whittle was absent.

In other matters, council also voted 8-0 to apply for $500,000 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to cover part of the cost for an unannounced, $3.76 million project involving redevelopment of a vacant structure in the River District.

