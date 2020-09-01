Danville council authorizes city manager to sign agreement with Caesars Entertainment for casino project

Danville City Council voted 7-0 to authorize the city manager to sign an agreement with Caesars Entertainment for a casino project at Schoolfield.
The casino project would be contingent on Danville voters approving it on Nov. 3.
City Councilman Lee Vogler abstained from the vote, citing a conflict of interest because his employer, Showcase Magazine, has been running advertisements for the company.
Vogler, however, expressed support for the project during his abstention.
Councilman Madison Whittle was absent.
In other matters, council also voted 8-0 to apply for $500,000 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to cover part of the cost for an unannounced, $3.76 million project involving redevelopment of a vacant structure in the River District.
