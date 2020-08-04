Danville council passes resolution requesting casino referendum on November ballot

Danville City Council voted to pass a resolution requesting that a referendum be held in November on whether a casino will be allowed in the city.

Council voted 6-0 for the resolution during its regular meeting Tuesday night. Councilmen Madison Whittle and Sam Kushner were absent. Councilman Larry Campbell Jr. attended the meeting but did not vote because he has not yet been sworn in since winning re-election in May.

If voters approve a casino in Danville, Caesars Entertainment, based in Paradise, Nevada, would be expected to invest more than $400 million and create 1,300 jobs paying between $35,000 and $47,000 annually.

The project is expected to bring $34 million in annual revenue for Danville.

The company hopes to build a facility with 500 hotel rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue, restaurants and bars, 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook to wager on various sports competitions.

The city attorney will send the request for a referendum to Danville Circuit Court, where a judge must sign the order for a writ of special election by Aug. 14 in order for the question to go on the ballot.

